ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Indonesian police in Bali detain Australian wanted by Italy

By FIRDIA LISNAWATI Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U48r7_0kg9lA1000

Police on the Indonesian resort island of Bali have detained an Australian who is wanted by Italy since 2016 on drug trafficking charges.

Antonio Strangio, who holds dual Italian and Australian citizenship, was detained at Bali International Airport after arriving from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, last Thursday, said Antonius Parlindungan, an immigration official.

The suspect was identified through Interpol's red notice, he said Wednesday.

He is wanted by Italian police on charges of trafficking 160 kilograms (352 pounds) of marijuana , said Jessica Febria Tokilov, an assistant investigator. She said that Strangio was in transit in Bali on his way to Adelaide.

He is awaiting deportation to Italy, she said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gang charged £1,300 to smuggle refugees into the UK from France in tiny boats

Six men have been jailed in France for setting up a cross-Channel smuggling operation to sneak refugees into the UK in tiny boats and charging them more than £1,300 each.The gang were seen by police taking inflatable boats sourced from Turkey, along with engines and life jackets, to a small lock-up in Douai, a city in northern France - 25 miles south of Lille.The small garage was being used as a staging post for the smugglers, who would move boats from there to the French Cote d’Opale - not far from Calais and the Straits of Dover - where they...
BBC

Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media

The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
Tri-City Herald

Pink sarcophagus — weighing over 22,000 pounds — found at family burial site in Egypt

Sealed in granite and buried underground, a mummy remained undisturbed for millennia. Not anymore. Archaeologists excavating the Dra’ Abu el-Naga’ Necropolis in Luxor, Egypt, uncovered a family burial site, Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said in a Wednesday, Jan. 25, news release. The site contained 30 burial wells, all of a similar age, design and construction.
The Associated Press

Pakistan acquits all policemen in killing of aspiring model

KARACHI (AP) — A Pakistani court on Monday acquitted a retired senior police officer and 17 others, mostly policemen still serving on the force, in the 2018 killing of a 27-year-old aspiring model. The young man, Naqeeb Ullah, was killed under suspicious circumstances, in what police at the time...
New York Post

Tragic photo shows father holding dead daughter’s hand after Turkey quake

A gut-wrenching photo of a father grasping the hand of his dead daughter trapped beneath a slab of concrete made people around the world gasp as Turkey and Syria continued to grapple with the aftermath of a monster earthquake that killed at least 5,100 people in the region. The distressing image was taken in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, where rescuers worked to pick through the rubble of an apartment building that was knocked down by a 7.8-magnitude temblor Monday. The photo shows Mesut Hancer, dressed in a bright orange coat with reflective stripes, sitting atop a pile of debris and holding the lifeless hand...
InsideHook

Machu Picchu Is Closed to Visitors Indefinitely

For the uninitiated, Machu Picchu is a site of 15th century Inca ruins located on a mountain ridge in the Eastern Cordillera of southern Peru. Once a royal estate for Inca emperors and nobles, Machu Picchu was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983 and later, in 2007, one of the New Seven Wonders of the World. With over 1.5 million visitors a year, it’s considered Peru’s most popular attraction and South America’s most famous ruins.
The Independent

British family’s baby monitor captures moment Turkey struck by powerful earthquake

A British family’s baby monitor has captured the moment a deadly earthquake struck Turkey.This video shows little Katelyn’s cot shaking as the area was rocked by the earthquake which was felt as far as Egypt.The family, from Hull, were on holiday in Turkey when the devastating event took place.Lemi Gezer says he was in Istanbul when the quake hit, but his wife Victoria and baby were in Adana, much closer to the epicentre.He immediately drove for 12 hours to reach his family, who were safe.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tamer Hassan tearful as he reveals he has ‘lost family’ in Turkey earthquakeLove Island’s Ekin-Su says her Turkish family are ‘sleeping outside’ after earthquakeTurkey earthquake: British rescue crews join search for survivors
The Guardian

Vatican expels ‘rebel nuns’ for refusing to leave Italian monastery

The Vatican has expelled two cloistered sisters from the nunhood after the pair disobeyed a request to leave a seven-centuries-old monastery along Italy’s Amalfi coast. Known in the clifftop town of Ravello as “the rebel nuns”, Massimiliana Panza and Angela Maria Punnackal left the Santa Chiara monastery on Saturday after receiving a letter signed by Pope Francis telling them they were being relieved of “the obligations of sacred ordination”.
KESQ

How the dream of moving to Italy turned sour for one family

Making a move to Italy to start a new life in the sunshine, surrounded by beautiful scenery, incredible food and fascinating culture is a dream that many people have realized in recent years thanks to a sell-off of cheap homes. But the dream for one family from Finland who moved...
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
209K+
Post
601M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy