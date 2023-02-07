ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cune.edu

Offensive growth continues in torching of the Flames

OMAHA, Neb. – This was a short weekend road trip that was all about taking care of business. The Concordia University Women’s Basketball team completed a 9-0 regular season against in-state opponents while lighting up the scoreboard in a 99-76 rout of College of Saint Mary on Saturday (Feb. 11). Using a balanced scoring effort, the Bulldogs clinically shot 54.5 percent from the floor inside the Lied Fitness Center in Omaha, Neb.
SEWARD, NE
cune.edu

Concordia drops two to highly ranked foes on season's opening day

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – A highly anticipated 2023 season of Concordia University Baseball is underway. The 21st-ranked Bulldogs got things started amidst chilly but sunny conditions on Saturday (Feb. 11) in Oklahoma City, Okla. Opening Day saw Concordia come up on the short end of a 6-5 loss (nine innings) to No. 11 Oklahoma City University and an 18-10 defeat at the hands of No. 5 Bellevue University. It was the start of a nonconference slate that appears on paper to be the most challenging ever faced by the program.
SEWARD, NE
cune.edu

Grabanski goes deep three times, Bulldogs fall again in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Even a red-hot Joey Grabanski couldn’t save the 21st-ranked Concordia University Baseball team on Sunday (Feb. 12). As a conclusion to a three-game weekend in Oklahoma City, Okla., the Bulldogs surrendered 23 hits to host and 11th-ranked Oklahoma City University and were run-ruled, 22-12, in a matinee. The rough pitching performance spoiled an all-time great single game effort from Grabanski, who homered three times and drove in nine runs as part of his 5-for-5 day.
SEWARD, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy