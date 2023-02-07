OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – A highly anticipated 2023 season of Concordia University Baseball is underway. The 21st-ranked Bulldogs got things started amidst chilly but sunny conditions on Saturday (Feb. 11) in Oklahoma City, Okla. Opening Day saw Concordia come up on the short end of a 6-5 loss (nine innings) to No. 11 Oklahoma City University and an 18-10 defeat at the hands of No. 5 Bellevue University. It was the start of a nonconference slate that appears on paper to be the most challenging ever faced by the program.

SEWARD, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO