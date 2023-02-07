SEWARD, Neb. – It doesn’t get much bigger than this when it comes to the size of cheer and dance competitions. Teams from 18 different NAIA institutions descended upon Friedrich Arena on Saturday (Feb. 11) for the Concordia Day of Duals. The Concordia University Competitive Cheer team went 1-1 in its two duals with a victory coming over Columbia College (Mo.) that followed a loss to Kansas Wesleyan University. The Bulldogs posted respective scores of 72.45 and 79.7 on the day. There were 14 separate cheer duals/triangulars that unfolded at the event.

SEWARD, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO