BBC
Durham Police commissioner astonished by council's mast call
A police commissioner says she is "astonished" at a council's insistence the force keep a redundant Grade II-listed radio tower. The 160ft-tall (49m) mast was dismantled when Durham Police moved from its base at Aykley Heads in 2017. Durham County Council has insisted the "iconic" mast be kept despite police...
BBC
Knowsley: Fifteen arrests over clash outside asylum seeker hotel
Fifteen people, including a 13-year-old boy, have been arrested after violent clashes outside a Merseyside hotel accommodating asylum seekers. A police officer and two members of the public suffered minor injuries during the disorder in Knowsley on Friday. A police van was set alight and missiles including lit fireworks were...
BBC
Knowsley: Government trying to end 'excessive' use of asylum hotels
The government has said it is trying to stop the "excessive use of hotels" to house asylum seekers after violence outside accommodation in Merseyside. Fifteen people, including a 13-year-old boy, were arrested after protests turned violent in Knowsley on Friday. A police officer and two members of the public were...
