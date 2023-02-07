Read full article on original website
Why Is Captain Lee Rosbach Leaving Below Deck? Details on the Bravo Star’s Departure After 10 Seasons
It’s a sad day for Below Deck fans, as Captain Lee Rosbach is leaving the franchise after 10 amazing seasons skippering super yachts around the Caribbean while managing the interior and exterior crew with so many salty one-liners. Keep reading for details on why Captain Lee is leaving Below Deck and what the future holds for him and the show.
Fraser Olender’s Shady ‘Below Deck’ Tweet on Edit: ‘Aside From the Bad Energy From Chef and Cap, We Were Gold!’
Fraser Olender said the latest 'Below Deck' episode had a curious edit because aside from the 'bad energy from chef and cap, we were gold!'
Below Deck Med’s Hannah Ferrier Throws Shade at Captain Sandy Amid Ongoing Feud
Called out. Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier threw shade at Captain Sandy Yawn amid their ongoing feud. During the Monday, February 6, episode of Below Deck, fans took to social media to question the way Sandy, 57, interacted with the interior team compared to her time on Below Deck Med.
Rachel Hargrove Reveals Whether She Plans to Attend the ‘Below Deck’ Season 10 Reunion After Offscreen Drama
Making priorities. Rachel Hargrove has no plans to attend the season 10 reunion of Below Deck because she is already all booked up. "I will be getting my snatch waxed that day, so I won't make it, unfortunately... hopefully, they won't clip a lip this time," the chef, 40, joked via Twitter on Tuesday, February […]
RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Has the Best Response to Jennifer Aydin's Cheating Allegation
Watch: Melissa Gorga NOT on Speaking Terms With Teresa Giudice. It's safe to say Melissa Gorga is tired of shutting down bogus cheating rumors. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who has previously been the target of infidelity allegations multiple times on the hit Bravo series—none of which were proven—is addressing co-star Jennifer Aydin's claim that she was spotted making out with a man who wasn't husband of 19 years Joe Gorga in the RHONJ season 13 trailer.
Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz Admits He Doesn’t Regret ‘Transformative’ Hookup With Raquel Leviss: ‘I Was Under a Spell’
Never say never? Tom Schwartz revealed he isn't ruling anything with Raquel Leviss following their past hookup. "In the moment, there was momentary passion in the air. I kind of disappeared into that kiss, I'll be honest. It was kind of a transformative moment," Tom, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 7, at […]
Captain Lee Rosbach Not Returning for Season 11 of 'Below Deck': See Who's Stepping In
Season 10 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip bosses release statement as two stars exit during filming
Peacock has released a statement following Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4 cast members Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo exiting the show during filming. The streamer has addressed reports that Glanville kissed Manzo on more than one occasion without her consent during a party while cast and crew were on location in Marrakech.
A New Path! Find Out What ‘Darcey and Stacey’ Star Florian Sukaj Does for a Living in 2023
Stepping up to the plate. Darcey & Stacey star Florian Sukaj is known for his modeling days, but it seems like the Albania native is going to have to find a new job if he wants to be with wife Stacey Silva. Keep reading to find out everything we know about what he does for a living.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Dorit Kemsley Will Reportedly Return for ‘RHOBH’ Season 13 — But Her Contract Is Complicated
Dorit Kemsley will reportedly return for season 13 of the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ but it will not be in a full-time capacity.
Boss Lady! Find Out ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Molly Hopkins’ Net Worth and How She Makes Money
Hard worker! 90 Day Fiancé star Molly Hopkins is a boss and has owned her own company, LiviRae Lingerie, long before making her reality TV debut. Keep scrolling to find out her net worth, how she makes money and more. What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Molly Hopkins’...
'Sister Wives' Star Won't Appear Much Next Season
According to The Sun, one of the ex-wives of Kody Brown won't be seen on the show much next season. The source told the outlet that Meri Brown will "hardly make any appearances" in the upcoming season following her split from Kody and the rest of the Brown family.
Kyle Richards Breaks Down Exactly What She Eats in a Day & Her Workout Routine
After addressing weight-loss rumors, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member is sharing all the details on her meals and exercise regimen. On the January 23 episode of Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge's podcast, Two T’s in a Pod, Kyle Richards explained why she doesn’t typically post about her workouts on social media. “It’s not my brand,” she said. “And I’ve had such major body issues my whole life, I don’t like to focus on that.”
Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard Says Danielle Olivera’s Reaction to Carl Radke Engagement Was the ‘Straw That Broke the Camel’s Back’
Working through the drama. Lindsay Hubbard is hoping that season 7 of Summer House will explain what led to the rift between her and Danielle Olivera. When asked about the beginning stages of their divide, Lindsay, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly: "I look forward to figuring that out along with the viewers, because I spent […]
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
Wife tries to kick stepdaughter out of house she thinks her husband owns, but it's actually in the stepdaughter's name
One stepmother gets a rude awakening when she tries to be mean and kick her visiting stepdaughter out of "her house" when the husband was not home. The stepdaughter takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
'It Happened': Lisa Rinna Doubles Down On Kathy Hilton's Aspen Meltdown After 'RHOBH' Exit, Says She Has No Regrets
Lisa Rinna is sticking to her Aspen story. The queen of owning it addressed her feud with Kathy Hilton, saying she has no regrets over how she handled the situation on her last season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.After walking away from the franchise after 8 seasons, Rinna addressed Kathy's Colorado meltdown — which was exclusively exposed on RadarOnline.com. When asked if she regrets unmasking her then co-star's bad behavior, which wasn't caught by Bravo cameras, Rinna said not a chance. She added that as a housewife it was her duty to talk about what happened — and took...
Lisa Vanderpump on James Kennedy Living with Ally Lewber: “He Can’t Be by Himself”
The Vanderpump Rules boss shared her thoughts on James quickly cohabiting with his new girlfriend. On the Season 10 premiere of Vanderpump Rules on February 8, Lisa Vanderpump was shocked when James Kennedy shared an update on his relationship with his new girlfriend, Ally Lewber. “Are you living with her?”...
Summer House’s Carl Radke Offers Update on Kyle Cooke Friendship: ‘I Want to Find a Healthy Place for Us’
Despite ups and downs with his fellow Summer House costar Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke is hopeful that they can stay friends as season 7 starts to air. “It's hard to watch back when Kyle has such strong opinions about whether I'm checked out [of our Loverboy business] or [if] my relationship [with fiancée Lindsay Hubbard] changed me […]
