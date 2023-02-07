ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

E! News

RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Has the Best Response to Jennifer Aydin's Cheating Allegation

Watch: Melissa Gorga NOT on Speaking Terms With Teresa Giudice. It's safe to say Melissa Gorga is tired of shutting down bogus cheating rumors. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who has previously been the target of infidelity allegations multiple times on the hit Bravo series—none of which were proven—is addressing co-star Jennifer Aydin's claim that she was spotted making out with a man who wasn't husband of 19 years Joe Gorga in the RHONJ season 13 trailer.
Us Weekly

Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz Admits He Doesn’t Regret ‘Transformative’ Hookup With Raquel Leviss: ‘I Was Under a Spell’

Never say never? Tom Schwartz revealed he isn't ruling anything with Raquel Leviss following their past hookup. "In the moment, there was momentary passion in the air. I kind of disappeared into that kiss, I'll be honest. It was kind of a transformative moment," Tom, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 7, at […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
digitalspy.com

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip bosses release statement as two stars exit during filming

Peacock has released a statement following Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4 cast members Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo exiting the show during filming. The streamer has addressed reports that Glanville kissed Manzo on more than one occasion without her consent during a party while cast and crew were on location in Marrakech.
AMY KAPLAN

'Sister Wives' Star Won't Appear Much Next Season

According to The Sun, one of the ex-wives of Kody Brown won't be seen on the show much next season. The source told the outlet that Meri Brown will "hardly make any appearances" in the upcoming season following her split from Kody and the rest of the Brown family.
bravotv.com

Kyle Richards Breaks Down Exactly What She Eats in a Day & Her Workout Routine

After addressing weight-loss rumors, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member is sharing all the details on her meals and exercise regimen. On the January 23 episode of Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge's podcast, Two T’s in a Pod, Kyle Richards explained why she doesn’t typically post about her workouts on social media. “It’s not my brand,” she said. “And I’ve had such major body issues my whole life, I don’t like to focus on that.”
The Hollywood Gossip

David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!

We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
UTAH STATE
RadarOnline

'It Happened': Lisa Rinna Doubles Down On Kathy Hilton's Aspen Meltdown After 'RHOBH' Exit, Says She Has No Regrets

Lisa Rinna is sticking to her Aspen story. The queen of owning it addressed her feud with Kathy Hilton, saying she has no regrets over how she handled the situation on her last season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.After walking away from the franchise after 8 seasons, Rinna addressed Kathy's Colorado meltdown — which was exclusively exposed on RadarOnline.com. When asked if she regrets unmasking her then co-star's bad behavior, which wasn't caught by Bravo cameras, Rinna said not a chance. She added that as a housewife it was her duty to talk about what happened — and took...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

