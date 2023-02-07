Lisa Rinna is sticking to her Aspen story. The queen of owning it addressed her feud with Kathy Hilton, saying she has no regrets over how she handled the situation on her last season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.After walking away from the franchise after 8 seasons, Rinna addressed Kathy's Colorado meltdown — which was exclusively exposed on RadarOnline.com. When asked if she regrets unmasking her then co-star's bad behavior, which wasn't caught by Bravo cameras, Rinna said not a chance. She added that as a housewife it was her duty to talk about what happened — and took...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO