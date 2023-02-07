ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

gohuskies.com

Sato Delivers Huskies To Upset Of No. 9 Vanderbilt

SEATTLE HOSTS THE ITA NATIONAL TEAM INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS. – Senior Hikaru Sato believed she was better than anyone. Until she finally won her match, and then she couldn't believe the result. But the Huskies and their fans in the Nordstrom Tennis Center were believers after a 4-3 upset of 9th-ranked Vanderbilt at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships, finally ended near 11 p.m. by Sato in an 8-6 third-set tiebreaker.
SEATTLE, WA
gohuskies.com

Boyd Leads Huskies After One Round At Therese Hession

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. – The Washington women's golf team finished day one of the Therese Hession Regional Challenge in 16th place, after posting a team score of 23-over 307, Sunday at the Palos Verdes Golf Club. The tournament, hosted by Ohio State, includes 10 teams ranked in the...
SEATTLE, WA
gohuskies.com

Huskies Meet with Stanford in Non-Conference Dual

SEATTLE – Washington gymnastics (4-6, 0-4 Pac-12) is headed straight from Tucson to Stanford, California where they will take on the Cardinal in a non-conference dual meet on Monday, Feb. 13 at 4 p.m. PT. The meet will be streamed on Pac-12 Insider and live scoring will be available...
STANFORD, CA
gohuskies.com

Washington Women Back In Action For Start Of Spring

Washington's women's golf team gets the spring season underway this Sunday through Tuesday, Feb. 12-14, at the Therese Hession Regional Challenge, in Palos Verdes, Calif. The tournament, hosted by Ohio State, and held at Palos Verdes Golf Club in the Los Angeles area, will be contested on the par-71, 6,017-yard course, with 16 teams in action, including Pac-12 foes Arizona, Oregon, Stanford, USC and UCLA.
SEATTLE, WA
gohuskies.com

Huskies Suffer First Loss Of Season Against No. 1 Oklahoma

IRVINE, Calif. – No. 14 Washington dropped a hard-fought contest with No. 1 Oklahoma 5-4 on Saturday night at the Mark Campbell Invitational. Madison Huskey was electric, going 3-for-4 with four RBI and a home run – responsible for all four runs by Washington. Freshman Ruby Meylan came in and pitched three scoreless innings in relief, allowing only one hit.
NORMAN, OK
gohuskies.com

White Weighs In With Big Mark At Husky Classic

Mandatory Participant Waiver (All participants in the UW High School meet, must bring a completed waiver to packet pick up.) | Final Schedule | Accepted Entries | Meet Information. Live Results | Live Video Via Runnerspace. SEATTLE. – A top-10 finisher at each of his first two NCAA Indoor Championships...
SEATTLE, WA

