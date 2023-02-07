SEATTLE HOSTS THE ITA NATIONAL TEAM INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS. – Senior Hikaru Sato believed she was better than anyone. Until she finally won her match, and then she couldn't believe the result. But the Huskies and their fans in the Nordstrom Tennis Center were believers after a 4-3 upset of 9th-ranked Vanderbilt at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships, finally ended near 11 p.m. by Sato in an 8-6 third-set tiebreaker.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO