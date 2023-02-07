As Feb. begins, another Bonita Vista High (BVH) student was awarded the Chula Vista Elks Lodge Teenager of the month award. Last year, graduated senior Pablo Shimizu received it for the month of Jan. Secretary of Speech and Debate, Vice President of Hooke’s club and senior Vivian Nguyen acquired February’s award and will be receiving a 750 dollar scholarship, plaque and certificate after being selected from the handful of applicants.

