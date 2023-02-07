Inside information: Fortum to record additional pre-tax impairments of approximately EUR 990 million related to its Russia segment

Read full article on original website
Related
Sweden finds the largest rare earth deposit in Europe. It could help cut dependence on China
Swedish mining company LKAB says it has found Europe's largest deposit of rare earth oxides in the country's north, a discovery that could reduce the continent's reliance on China for the critical resource.
Russia is smashing open its $45 billion piggy bank of Chinese yuan as energy revenue crashes
Russia will sell 160.2 billion rubles ($2.3 billion) worth of foreign currency from February 7 to March 6, roughly triple from the prior month.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Belarus calls Poland's closing of border crossing point 'catastrophic'
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Belarus on Friday condemned as "catastrophic" a decision by Poland to close a border checkpoint between the two countries, saying it could lead to a collapse on both sides of the border.
Billionaire Gautam Adani Calls on India for Help to Save His Empire
Adani and his companies are facing accusations of fraud from a New York short-seller, threatening the group's shares and his fortune.
CNBC
Norway's gigantic sovereign wealth fund loses a record $164 billion, citing 'very unusual' year
Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, among the world's largest investors, returned -14.1% last year. "The market was impacted by war in Europe, high inflation, and rising interest rates. This negatively impacted both the equity market and bond market at the same time, which is very unusual," said Norges Bank Investment Management CEO Nicolai Tangen.
coinchapter.com
Russia promises retaliation after US Navy blew up the Nord Stream pipeline
A new investigative report claims US President Joe Biden was behind the Nord Stream Pipeline blast. US Republican Senator Mike Lee does not rule out that the Bidden Administration ordered the operation. Russia has promised to retaliate against Biden Administration's sabotage. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh...
investing.com
Chinese chipmaker SMIC warns of weak outlook despite record 2022 revenue
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) on Thursday warned of a weak 2023 despite record high sales last year, as slowing demand for electronics placed pressure on its business. Backed by funding from Beijing, SMIC is China's best hope for becoming a global leader in chip...
msn.com
China’s Current Account Surplus Hits 14-Year High on Exports
(Bloomberg) -- China’s current account surplus rose sharply in 2022, thanks to the nation’s resilient strength in exports and a dropoff in demand for imports as the domestic economy slowed. Most Read from Bloomberg. The current-account balance at the end of last year was $417.5 billion, the State...
Maersk warns lower container volumes to hit 2023 profits
COPENHAGEN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) warned on Wednesday lower container volumes and freight rates would drive a four-fold plunge in profits this year, even as it reported record earnings for 2022.
US News and World Report
China Car Sales Plunge 38% in January as Subsidies, Tax Cut End
SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - China's passenger car sales slumped 38% in January, reversing a 2.4% gain in the previous month, industry data showed on Wednesday, as demand weakened after a tax cut on combustion engine cars and subsidies on electric vehicles (EV) expired. Sales of new energy cars that include pure...
Oil major TotalEnergies doubles annual profit to $36 billion
PARIS (AP) — France’s TotalEnergies SE doubled its profits in 2022, joining other international oil and gas companies in fattening their bottom lines as high energy prices surged after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Adjusted net income rose to $36.2 billion, up from $18.1 billion in 2021, the...
assetservicingtimes.com
FINBOURNE to provide European fixed income consolidated tape
FINBOURNE to provide European fixed income consolidated tape. Bloomberg, MarketAxess and Tradeweb have partnered with FINBOURNE Technology (FINBOURNE) to produce a consolidated tape (CT) for fixed income in European markets. FINBOURNE has worked with a number of capital markets participants, including firms, regulators and industry bodies to gain a comprehensive...
investing.com
U.S. diesel prices drop as Europe's ban on Russian imports begins
(Reuters) - U.S. diesel prices have dropped this month and could go lower, analysts said, an unexpected swoon that coincided with the start of a British and European Union ban on Russian fuel imports. The falling demand behind the price drop has allowed the United States to rebuild stocks, especially...
kalkinemedia.com
Japan's Nippon Steel to pay record FY dividend on rising profit
(Reuters) - Japan's top steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp on Thursday posted a 2% increase in April-December net profit to 517 billion yen ($4 billion) and said it would pay a record-high full-year dividend of 180 yen per share. Nippon Steel, which kept its full-year net profit forecast unchanged at 670...
Quartz
India ignored the concerns of its own finance ministry to favor Adani
The crisis in India’s Adani group has revived allegations that the conglomerate has had the backing of prime minister Narendra Modi’s government for years, the latter’s noticeable silence on the matter notwithstanding. A key area of focus among India’s opposition parties now is Adani’s winning bid a...
kalkinemedia.com
Vale Indonesia breaks ground on $2.48 billion ferronickel smelter
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Nickel miner PT Vale Indonesia broke ground on a 37.5 trillion rupiah ($2.48 billion) ferronickel smelter Sulawesi island on Friday, an Indonesian senior minister said. The Bahodopi project will produce ferronickel with 73,000 to 80,000 tonnes of nickel content per year, Vale has said. "I hope this...
crowdfundinsider.com
Republic Asia Revealed as Securities Crowdfunding Platform’s Global Expansion Continues
Republic, a US-based online capital formation platform, now operating in Europe, has launched the website for Republic Asia. Last year, Republic closed on its acquisition of Seedrs – a large UK-based platform that has also been operating on the European continent. In March of 2022, Republic announced a majority...
kalkinemedia.com
Iveco sees profit boost from strong order backlog
MILAN (Reuters) - Truck and bus maker Iveco Group on Friday pointed to a progressive normalisation of supply-chain issues and forecast higher operating profits this year on the back of a strong order backlog after reporting a big jump in fourth-quarter results. Its shares rose as much as 15.4%, topping...
TechCrunch
India lifts ban on PayU’s LazyPay and some other lending apps
On Friday, the IT Ministry also lifted the ban on mPokket, Buddy Loan and Faircent, according to a copy of the order seen by TechCrunch. The ban was lifted after the firms justified that they did not have Chinese investors on their cap tables, the person said. India has pushed...
Comments / 0