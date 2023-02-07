ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, IL

Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Higher and higher

Feb. 2 was a pretty notable moment for Riverside, although you wouldn’t have guessed it judging from the lack of any comment from the general public. Fifteen years ago, however, what transpired at last week’s village board meeting would have been unthinkable. With trustees deadlocked at 3-3, Village...
RIVERSIDE, IL
Daily Northwestern

Parking system drives visitors away from Downtown Evanston

Gary Schwartz, an Evanston resident for 54 years, said some parking meters don’t work when he inserts money. So he sent a written complaint to Ald. Thomas Suffredin (6th). But after many emails to Suffredin and other officials, Schwartz gave up. According to the city’s Parking Study Executive Summary,...
EVANSTON, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Riverside paves the way for taller, denser development

Riverside trustees voted to approve a major rewrite of its commercial zoning code on Feb. 2, creating a new Transit-Oriented Development zoning district along Harlem Avenue between Addison and Lawton roads, increasing maximum building heights there and in the central business district and a host of other tweaks in an effort to encourage commercial redevelopment.
RIVERSIDE, IL
Mark Star

Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago family

With the increasing prices of food, shelter, clothing, and energy, it has become too difficult for many of us to live comfortably in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago even if we know that these are economic hubs of the country. A significant number of employment opportunities remain available and the hourly wage is also good at some companies.
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

2 Lake County residents charged in mail, package theft that involved over 40 victims across Chicagoland area

Two Lake County residents have been charged after police say they recovered stolen mail and packages that belonged to over 40 victims throughout the Chicagoland area. Mount Prospect Police Department Gang Unit officers conducted a traffic stop on a Kia Spectra around 7:50 p.m. on January 26 in the 1800 block of West Palm Drive. […]
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Attorney general sues 3M, other chemical companies alleging they contaminated water in Lake County, rest of Illinois

The Illinois attorney general has filed a lawsuit against 3M and 13 other large chemical companies that make “forever chemicals,” alleging they contaminated water and other parts of the environment in Lake County and the rest of the state. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed the lawsuit in Cook County Circuit Court on Tuesday against […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGNtv.com

1 dead following residential fire in Lemont

LEMONT, Ill. — One person died following a residential fire Wednesday night in Lemont. Just after 9 p.m., authorities responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Blacksmith Lane. One person exited the home as crews arrived and let them know someone else was still in the...
LEMONT, IL
wjol.com

Manhattan’s New K-9 Already Assisted In Drug Bust Along I-80 And Houbolt Road

With only three months on the job, newly sworn in K-9 Officer Apollo and his handler Manhattan Police Officer Ryan Gulli, assisted in a major drug bust along with officials from the Illinois State Police (ISP). The incident began around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, February 5 th , when the ISP conducted a traffic stop of a white van eastbound on I-80 at Houbolt Road.
MANHATTAN, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

D96 tweaks outdoor design for Central/Hauser campus

After meeting with officials from the village of Riverside, the architect for Riverside Elementary School District 96 has changed a plan to upgrade the outdoor part of the Hauser and Central school campus. The biggest change is moving the Central School playground to the rear of the school instead of...
RIVERSIDE, IL
cspdailynews.com

Illinois to Require Security Guards in Gas Stations, Grocery Stores?

Illinois state lawmakers are pondering a bill that would force Chicago grocery stores, gas stations, banks and pawn shops to hire their own armed security guards to cover all hours they are open to the public, according to a report from the Illinois Policy Institute (IPI). State Rep. Thaddeus Jones...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Update: Employees of Walmart Can Transfer to Other Locations After Closing In Plainfield

Walmart is planning to close several locations in the Chicago area. Stores in Homewood and Plainfield will shut down by Friday, March 10th and the Walmart Pickup location in Lincolnwood will close by Friday, February 17th. The retail giants says the Homewood and Plainfield locations are closing due to not meeting financial expectations. The Walmart Supercenter along Route 59 in Plainfield will be shutting its doors by March 10th.
PLAINFIELD, IL
WGN TV

15 people displaced after multi-unit apartment building fire in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. — Fifteen people were forced from their homes last Saturday after a three-alarm multi-unit apartment building fire, the Aurora Fire Department said Tuesday. Fire crews were called to the 2800 block of Village Green Drive for a three-story building fire. Arriving units encountered heavy smoke from the roof.
AURORA, IL

