Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.Joel EisenbergChicago, IL
Shoppers in Chicago Reeling After Walmart Announces Closure of Three StoresAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
We Found This Classic Local Breakfast Diner In Chicago's Downtown, With a Side Order of Architectural SplendorDeanLandChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Naperville residents unable to get help with fiber cement siding that's cracking years early
A group of residents in a Naperville real estate development are all dealing with the siding on their newer homes having dozens, even hundreds of cracks.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Higher and higher
Feb. 2 was a pretty notable moment for Riverside, although you wouldn’t have guessed it judging from the lack of any comment from the general public. Fifteen years ago, however, what transpired at last week’s village board meeting would have been unthinkable. With trustees deadlocked at 3-3, Village...
Fire at Pilsen scrap metal site has residents demanding action: 'We don't want to die'
Residents of Pilsen and environmental activists called on all levels of government to do something about the Sims Metal Management scrap metal site where there was a fire. Tanya Lozano, a longtime resident, said the site needs to be shut down.
Daily Northwestern
Parking system drives visitors away from Downtown Evanston
Gary Schwartz, an Evanston resident for 54 years, said some parking meters don’t work when he inserts money. So he sent a written complaint to Ald. Thomas Suffredin (6th). But after many emails to Suffredin and other officials, Schwartz gave up. According to the city’s Parking Study Executive Summary,...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Riverside paves the way for taller, denser development
Riverside trustees voted to approve a major rewrite of its commercial zoning code on Feb. 2, creating a new Transit-Oriented Development zoning district along Harlem Avenue between Addison and Lawton roads, increasing maximum building heights there and in the central business district and a host of other tweaks in an effort to encourage commercial redevelopment.
Explosion at Geneva manufacturing facility being treated as 'hazmat situation'
Firefighters in west suburban Geneva are on the scene of an explosion at a countertop manufacturing facility, the city announced Tuesday afternoon. Officials described the scene at Olon Industries as a “hazmat situation.”
Walmart closing 3 big city locations in March as company cites low ‘expectations’ – see exact dates for the shut down
WALMART will be closing a few stores next month, so customers should start stocking up. The large chain is closing three stores in Chicago as the stores haven't met its "financial expectations." Walmart is planning to close some stores by mid-March. Many employees who work in the closing locations will...
National store chain closing another Illinois location
A popular national store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its store locations in Illinois early next month. Read on to learn more. The Daily Herald recently confirmed that the Best Buy store in Algonquin would be closing permanently early next month.
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago family
With the increasing prices of food, shelter, clothing, and energy, it has become too difficult for many of us to live comfortably in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago even if we know that these are economic hubs of the country. A significant number of employment opportunities remain available and the hourly wage is also good at some companies.
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants Explode
A Morgan Li manufacturing factory suffered severe damage from a huge fire that broke out on Monday morning. This happened a year following an announcement by the manufacturing company to expand the site for further operations.
2 Lake County residents charged in mail, package theft that involved over 40 victims across Chicagoland area
Two Lake County residents have been charged after police say they recovered stolen mail and packages that belonged to over 40 victims throughout the Chicagoland area. Mount Prospect Police Department Gang Unit officers conducted a traffic stop on a Kia Spectra around 7:50 p.m. on January 26 in the 1800 block of West Palm Drive. […]
Attorney general sues 3M, other chemical companies alleging they contaminated water in Lake County, rest of Illinois
The Illinois attorney general has filed a lawsuit against 3M and 13 other large chemical companies that make “forever chemicals,” alleging they contaminated water and other parts of the environment in Lake County and the rest of the state. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed the lawsuit in Cook County Circuit Court on Tuesday against […]
WGNtv.com
1 dead following residential fire in Lemont
LEMONT, Ill. — One person died following a residential fire Wednesday night in Lemont. Just after 9 p.m., authorities responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Blacksmith Lane. One person exited the home as crews arrived and let them know someone else was still in the...
wjol.com
Manhattan’s New K-9 Already Assisted In Drug Bust Along I-80 And Houbolt Road
With only three months on the job, newly sworn in K-9 Officer Apollo and his handler Manhattan Police Officer Ryan Gulli, assisted in a major drug bust along with officials from the Illinois State Police (ISP). The incident began around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, February 5 th , when the ISP conducted a traffic stop of a white van eastbound on I-80 at Houbolt Road.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
D96 tweaks outdoor design for Central/Hauser campus
After meeting with officials from the village of Riverside, the architect for Riverside Elementary School District 96 has changed a plan to upgrade the outdoor part of the Hauser and Central school campus. The biggest change is moving the Central School playground to the rear of the school instead of...
cspdailynews.com
Illinois to Require Security Guards in Gas Stations, Grocery Stores?
Illinois state lawmakers are pondering a bill that would force Chicago grocery stores, gas stations, banks and pawn shops to hire their own armed security guards to cover all hours they are open to the public, according to a report from the Illinois Policy Institute (IPI). State Rep. Thaddeus Jones...
wjol.com
Update: Employees of Walmart Can Transfer to Other Locations After Closing In Plainfield
Walmart is planning to close several locations in the Chicago area. Stores in Homewood and Plainfield will shut down by Friday, March 10th and the Walmart Pickup location in Lincolnwood will close by Friday, February 17th. The retail giants says the Homewood and Plainfield locations are closing due to not meeting financial expectations. The Walmart Supercenter along Route 59 in Plainfield will be shutting its doors by March 10th.
‘We are in peril’: How skyrocketing property taxes are threatening the future of one Chicago neighborhood
Homeowners in Pilsen saw an average 47% increase in their property tax bills.
15 people displaced after multi-unit apartment building fire in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. — Fifteen people were forced from their homes last Saturday after a three-alarm multi-unit apartment building fire, the Aurora Fire Department said Tuesday. Fire crews were called to the 2800 block of Village Green Drive for a three-story building fire. Arriving units encountered heavy smoke from the roof.
Jailyn Bledsoe murder: Mother filed lawsuit against owner of BP gas station in Oak Park
The mother of Jailyn Bledsoe filed a lawsuit against the owner of an Oak Park BP gas station this week. The 18-year-old was robbed and shot there last year. The complaint claims there have been multiple violent crimes at that station in the past few years.
