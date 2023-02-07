RIO GRANDE, PR. - The College of Charleston men's golf program will travel Puerto Rico for the 30th Annual Puerto Rico Classic hosted by Purdue University from February 12-14. The event will be played at the Grand Reserve Country Club in Rio Grande, the site of the PGA Tour's Puerto Rico Open about three weeks later. The individual medalist of the Puerto Rico Classic will receive an invite to the PGA Tour event from March 2 to 5.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO