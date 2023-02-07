ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Women's Basketball Heads to Delaware to Face-Off the Blue Hens

CHARLESTON, S.C.—The College of Charleston women's basketball team travels to Delaware to face the Blue Hens on Sunday with tip-off slated in at 2 p.m. Charleston will be facing Delaware for their first contest of this season. Last season the Cougars fell in both meetings with the Blue Hens and are looking to bounce back this season.
Cougars Look for Third Straight Victory at Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - The College of Charleston men's basketball team will look for its third consecutive victory at Hampton on Saturday afternoon. Action is set for 4:00 p.m. at the Hampton Convocation Center. STORYLINES. The Cougars are coming off a dominant 93-61 win over CAA foe UNCW on Wednesday. Charleston's...
Cougars Travel to Puerto Rico Classic

RIO GRANDE, PR. - The College of Charleston men's golf program will travel Puerto Rico for the 30th Annual Puerto Rico Classic hosted by Purdue University from February 12-14. The event will be played at the Grand Reserve Country Club in Rio Grande, the site of the PGA Tour's Puerto Rico Open about three weeks later. The individual medalist of the Puerto Rico Classic will receive an invite to the PGA Tour event from March 2 to 5.
Charleston set to open spring slate on home waters

CHARLESTON, S.C. – College of Charleston sailing takes to the water for the first time this spring with the Southern Collegiate Offshore Regatta. The Cougars enter the spring season No. 14 in the Women's Rankings and No. 15 in the Open Rankings – the only SAISA team in the top-20 of the Open ranks.
Cougars Open 2023 Softball Season with Charleston Invitational at Patriots Point

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The College of Charleston open its 2023 season at home this weekend with the Charleston Invitational at Patriots Point. The Cougars are hosting Chattanooga, Indiana State, and James Madison in the tournament that runs from Friday through Sunday. All 10 games will have live stats available, and the five Charleston games will be streamed on FloSoftball.
Cougars Fall to Drexel in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA. –The College of Charleston women's basketball team falls to Drexel 86-61 in Philadelphia on Friday night. Jada Logan led the Cougars with 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds, and Alexis Andrews joined in double figures with 13 points. Adaora Onwumelu scored ten points for Charleston. Jazmyn Stone played in 22 minutes after being out for a couple of games.
