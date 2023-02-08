Few things in life taste as good as a properly made burger. There’s just something about the way the meat pairs with a perfect bun, the way the toppings provide both sweet and savory experiences in your mouth, all enhancing the textural profile of every single item held together by two halves of bread. It is why so many restaurants out there look for ways to add their own concoctions to the burger world. It makes it possible for every single person to find exactly what they are looking for in a burger. Whether it is beef topped with bacon, fried onions, and blue cheese or turkey coated with avocado, swiss, and mushrooms, there’s truly something for everyone. And now, with a new burger joint opening up in metro Phoenix, there’s another destination to try.

3 DAYS AGO