Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Another semi crash closes WB I-70 in Kansas City, Kansas
Kansas City, Kansas, police and the Kansas Highway Patrol are working a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer Thursday on Interstate 70.
kchi.com
Four Arrests In The Area Counties
Four arrests in the area counties are reported by state troopers. At about 7:20 pm in Daviess County, 29-year-old Ram T Liam of Kentwood Michigan was arrested for alleged DWI, careless and imprudent driving, failing to place a vehicle not in motion on the right side of the highway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
Man wins $1 million Mega Millions prize after buying ticket at Blue Springs Walmart
The ticket had been purchased at Walmart Neighborhood Market in Blue Springs and had matched all five white-ball numbers drawn on Jan. 13.
Pedestrian injured after being struck by car in Cass County
A Kansas City, Kansas pedestrian is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Friday night on Missouri Route 291, north of Wild Horse Parkway.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an arrest in Caldwell County
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kearney man in Caldwell County on Wednesday afternoon, February 8th on multiple allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Daniel Wyant was accused of the felonies of possession of a controlled substance involving methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated involving a first offense.
