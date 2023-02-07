ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platte City, MO

plattecountylandmark.com

The Landmark is 5th oldest business in KC area

The Landmark is ranked fifth on a list of oldest businesses in the Kansas City area. The list was compiled by the Kansas City Business Journal and was published in the Journal’s edition of Feb. 3-9, which hit the streets on Friday, Feb 3. The 50 oldest businesses in...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
constructiondive.com

Missouri trade school gets $32M boost for larger facility

The construction industry faces a stark shortage of workers, but programs and people across the country are working at the local level to solve the problem. This series highlights the grassroots efforts helping to recruit the next generation of construction pros. Read previous entries here. Do you know of a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northeastnews.net

E2 Embroidery: From the basement to the Super Bowl

When Kansas City firefighter Joe Eddings and his wife Dawn decided to get into the screen printing business back in 2011, the basement of their home was the perfect place to start. No rent to speak of, a single screen printing machine, and the opportunity to make some additional money for their growing family.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Kansas City claims it knows nothing about a new landfill, but nearby cities are already fighting it

One after another, neighboring cities have been lining up to oppose a potential landfill at the southeast edge of Kansas City. Citing threats to economic development, noise and odor pollution and proximity to homes, Raymore, Grandview, Lee’s Summit and Cass County have all unanimously passed legislation to stall such a project. Peculiar passed similar legislation and Jackson County is discussing its own.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KAKE TV

Police investigate after Kansas high school senior is killed

LEAVENWORTH, Kansas (KCTV) -- A fight after a pickup basketball game in Leavenworth, Kansas, has turned into a homicide investigation following the death of a high school senior. The Leavenworth Football Booster Club shared a photo of 18-year-old Eric Miller, who later died from his injuries. The police department said...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Startland News

Coming to the Plaza: Food hall to put ‘chefs out front’ from breakfast to late-night crowd

Just months after expanding to Downtown Kansas City, the Strang Chef Collectives’ next location for a chef-driven food hall will be tailored to fit its new home on the Country Club Plaza, said Shawn Craft. The hall’s four new food and beverage concepts — slated to open in late May or early June — will The post Coming to the Plaza: Food hall to put ‘chefs out front’ from breakfast to late-night crowd appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
tourcounsel.com

The Great Mall of the Great Plains | Shopping mall in Kansas

The Great Mall of the Great Plains was formerly a shopping mall located in Olathe, Kansas, United States. It was the largest outlet mall in the state of Kansas, and boasted over 150 stores and 10 anchors, laid out in a half-mile racetrack pattern. Burlington Coat Factory is the mall's last remaining anchor store; amenities included indoor glow-in-the-dark miniature golf course, a food court, a Game Zone arcade, and a Dickinson Theatres movie theater with sixteen screens.
OLATHE, KS
kchi.com

Four Arrests In The Area Counties

Four arrests in the area counties are reported by state troopers. At about 7:20 pm in Daviess County, 29-year-old Ram T Liam of Kentwood Michigan was arrested for alleged DWI, careless and imprudent driving, failing to place a vehicle not in motion on the right side of the highway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an arrest in Caldwell County

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kearney man in Caldwell County on Wednesday afternoon, February 8th on multiple allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Daniel Wyant was accused of the felonies of possession of a controlled substance involving methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated involving a first offense.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO

