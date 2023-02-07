Read full article on original website
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
21 popular dip recipes to try for your Super Bowl partyJM McBrideKansas City, MO
WIBW
ESPN’s College Gameday is heading to Allen Fieldhouse
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - ESPN announced Saturday that their headline college basketball show College Gameday is headed to Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence Saturday, Feb. 18 ahead of a Top 25 matchup between Kansas and Baylor. This will be their 25th appearance at Allen Fieldhouse since the show began covering basketball...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Kansas AD Travis Goff Discusses Future Renovations for Allen Fieldhouse, David Booth Stadium
Kansas Athletics announced in 2022 the “11th and Mississippi Project,” which includes total transformations to the athletic facilities in Lawrence. This week, Kansas athletic director Travis Goff spoke about some of the renovations coming to both David Booth Stadium and Allen Fieldhouse. The renovations go hand-in-hand with Lance...
northeastnews.net
E2 Embroidery: From the basement to the Super Bowl
When Kansas City firefighter Joe Eddings and his wife Dawn decided to get into the screen printing business back in 2011, the basement of their home was the perfect place to start. No rent to speak of, a single screen printing machine, and the opportunity to make some additional money for their growing family.
bluevalleypost.com
Two Overland Park hospitals earn top national rankings
The roundup rated hospitals across the country for their quality of care. Healthgrades analyzed data from nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country, specifically patient mortality and complication rates for 31 conditions and procedures. Every year, the company forms top 50, 100 and 250 lists for hospitals nationwide. The report by...
plattecountylandmark.com
The Landmark is 5th oldest business in KC area
The Landmark is ranked fifth on a list of oldest businesses in the Kansas City area. The list was compiled by the Kansas City Business Journal and was published in the Journal’s edition of Feb. 3-9, which hit the streets on Friday, Feb 3. The 50 oldest businesses in...
Forget BBQ! Here is the Best Fried Chicken in all of Missouri
We all know that Missouri is famous for its BBQ...but sometimes you just want some great southern fried chicken! A website claims they found the best fried chicken in the Show-Me State, and it sounds incredible!. The winner of Missouri's Best Fried Chicken Award for 2023 is none other than...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Independence, MO
Independence, Missouri, is the setting for several iconic American figures, from the city's pioneers to former president Harry S. Truman. While the 33rd president's birthplace and library are essential to the community of Independence, there is much more to the town than its most famous son. Independence is ideally located...
KCTV 5
Plan to trap coyotes in Mission Hills called ‘cruel, unnecessary, and incredibly stupid’
One household in Kansas City just got a lot more chaotic, adding three new family members to tuck in tonight. Plan to trap coyotes in Mission Hills called ‘cruel, unnecessary, and incredibly stupid’. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A local couple estimates they have $20,000 in vet bills after...
St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols asks $2.3M for suburban Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is selling his home in Leawood, Kansas, about 10 miles southwest of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, for $2.3 million. Built in 2006, the 10,000-square-foot home at 13805 Canterbury St. has five bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms. It's listed by Kristin...
Three Missouri Cities You Don’t Want to Call Home
We can be lucky that no tri-States Missouri towns are on this list, but someone has to be and if you're thinking about moving to a big city in Missouri you might want to stay away from these. Now look, I come from a big city and I loved everything...
kcur.org
Kansas City claims it knows nothing about a new landfill, but nearby cities are already fighting it
One after another, neighboring cities have been lining up to oppose a potential landfill at the southeast edge of Kansas City. Citing threats to economic development, noise and odor pollution and proximity to homes, Raymore, Grandview, Lee’s Summit and Cass County have all unanimously passed legislation to stall such a project. Peculiar passed similar legislation and Jackson County is discussing its own.
KMBC.com
Homicide suspect arrested after fight leaves Leavenworth high school football player dead
Leavenworth police say a 19-year-old homicide suspect is in custody following the death of a high school football player. Police confirmed Wednesday that 18-year-old Eric Miller died from injuries suffered during a fight Monday in downtown Leavenworth. The fight happened in the 600 block of Shawnee Street after a basketball...
KAKE TV
Police investigate after Kansas high school senior is killed
LEAVENWORTH, Kansas (KCTV) -- A fight after a pickup basketball game in Leavenworth, Kansas, has turned into a homicide investigation following the death of a high school senior. The Leavenworth Football Booster Club shared a photo of 18-year-old Eric Miller, who later died from his injuries. The police department said...
Kansas City breaks daily precipitation record set in 1894
According to the National Weather Service, Kansas City received 1.52" of precipitation Thursday that broke the daily record of 0.81" set in 1894.
kcur.org
UMB Bank says in court Thomas Hart Benton's descendants fabricated claims of estate mismanagement
A lawyer for UMB Bank said this week that some of the more salacious allegations made against his client by heirs of Missouri artist Thomas Hart Benton are fabricated. Other claims made by the Benton’s family about how UMB Bank managed the late artist’s estate have been stripped of context and factual underpinnings, Todd Ruskamp said.
gardnernews.com
Transport Brewery to open Gardner location in March
After delays, Transport Brewery has finally announced the opening of their second location in March. Brewery owners and the operations director gave The Gardner News a sneak peak of the former Gardner Health Mart Pharmacy space at 131 E. Main Street. Jason Lieb, Chamber of Commerce president, is part owner...
Coming to the Plaza: Food hall to put ‘chefs out front’ from breakfast to late-night crowd
Just months after expanding to Downtown Kansas City, the Strang Chef Collectives’ next location for a chef-driven food hall will be tailored to fit its new home on the Country Club Plaza, said Shawn Craft. The hall’s four new food and beverage concepts — slated to open in late May or early June — will The post Coming to the Plaza: Food hall to put ‘chefs out front’ from breakfast to late-night crowd appeared first on Startland News.
Man wins $1 million Mega Millions prize after buying ticket at Blue Springs Walmart
The ticket had been purchased at Walmart Neighborhood Market in Blue Springs and had matched all five white-ball numbers drawn on Jan. 13.
Another semi crash closes WB I-70 in Kansas City, Kansas
Kansas City, Kansas, police and the Kansas Highway Patrol are working a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer Thursday on Interstate 70.
BLOG: Winter storm wreaks havoc on metro roads
Roads are treacherous and numerous accidents have been reported. Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time to get to their destinations.
