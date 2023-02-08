Read full article on original website
Related
mixfmalaska.com
Cathy Muñoz details her goals as Acting Labor Department Commissioner
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Muñoz spoke at the weekly Chamber of Commerce Luncheon Thursday on workforce priorities. Governor Mike Dunleavy appointed Cathy Muñoz as the acting commissioner of the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development Tuesday. She said she's optimistic about finding a common agreement with the...
kinyradio.com
Governor Dunleavy issues statement on unidentified object shot down over Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy issued the following statement today regarding the unidentified object shot down this morning over Alaskan waters. "Today’s announcement by the Pentagon that an unidentified object was shot down by an F-22 from Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson over Alaska’s coastline raises serious national security concerns that should concern every American. I want to thank our Alaska-based military for eliminating the potential threat before it was flying over our land.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest Man-Made Lake in Alaska
Alaska is one of the states that might never suffer water shortages in the near future because of the yards of water bodies that cover its surface. In fact, Alaska has over 3,000 natural lakes and about three million unnamed lakes, which stumps Massachusetts, a state famously referred to as the land of 10,000 lakes. It’s no wonder people want to know about the oldest man-made lake in Alaska.
Gold medallion Alaska social worker sentenced for jabbing flight attendant on Delta flight in January
A Nebraska man on business as a consultant in Alaska was sentenced Feb. 3, 202 to time served for assaulting a flight attendant during a Delta Airline flight from Minneapolis to Anchorage on Jan. 29. Denis McCarville, 70, who is the former CEO of Alaska Child & Family social service...
deltawindonline.com
Tier II hunt considered for Nelchina Caribou
The Alaska Board of Game is set to hear a proposal from the Department of Fish and Game for the establishment of a State Tier II Substance Hunt for the popular Nelchina Caribou Herd. The department states the proposal is needed “in case a Tier II hunt is needed to...
Economist: Alaska's "Great Resignation" tied to seasonal work trends
(The Center Square) - Alaska's "Great Resignation" is primarily due to the seasonal nature of work in the state, according to state economist Neal Fried. In a study by WalletHub, Alaska was again named the state with the highest resignation rate in the nation compared to other states and The District of Columbia. "Every time this information comes out, we look at it to see how we are fairing. The...
alaskabeacon.com
Alaska State Troopers will soon be wearing body cameras. The public can comment on what the rules will be.
Around 30 Alaska state troopers and other state law enforcement will start wearing body cameras for the first time this coming spring under an Alaska Department of Public Safety pilot program. Ahead of the pilot program, the public can provide written comment from Wednesday through March 1 on the state’s draft body worn camera policy.
Alaska bill would charge drug suppliers with murder for overdose deaths
(The Center Square) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced a bill Wednesday that would allow prosecutors to charge drug manufacturers and distributors with second-degree murder if a patient overdoses on drugs they supplied. The bill targets drug dealers that "prey on Alaskans with addictions," Dunleavy said in a statement. The highest charge under Alaska's current laws for overdose deaths is manslaughter. Murder in the second degree carries a minimum 15-year sentence, according to the state code. ...
ktoo.org
Ketchikan schools, facing deep staffing cuts, look to Legislature for help
School districts around the state are grappling with holes in their budgets for the coming school year. In Ketchikan, district officials are looking at cutting nearly 60 positions, but they’re hopeful that the Alaska Legislature will ease the pressure by boosting state education funding. Ketchikan’s school district is looking...
kinyradio.com
Catching up: Researchers track 6,000 Alaskans’ paths after their 2005 high school graduations
A collection of yearbooks from 2005, seen on Wednesday, show images of the graduating classes at Anchorage’s high schools. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Anchorage, Alaska (Alaska Beacon)- Nearly 18 years ago, about 6,000 young Alaskans left high school and launched into adulthood. Where did they end up?. Slightly...
alaskasnewssource.com
Access to rural Alaska remains a struggle for Alaska National Guard
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Jan. 25, Alaska National Guard Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe addressed the challenges Arctic Warriors face in the Arctic during the National Guard Arctic Interest Council. One of the large takeaways from his address was the critical need for better access to the Arctic. “We have...
kmxt.org
Midday Report February 08, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Brent Sass is on track to win the Yukon Quest Alaska 550 later today. Mary Peltola’s announcement last week that she hired a Republican to be her state director has ruffled some feathers. And one Anchorage man inspires others to help the un-housed.
mixfmalaska.com
The Alaska Cabin Project welcomes National Forest Foundation as an operational partner
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A new agreement between the USDA Forest Service’s Alaska Region and the National Forest Foundation is expected to support local jobs and add to the economies of communities in or near Alaska’s two national forests. A partnership between the National Forest Foundation (NFF) and...
thecordovatimes.com
Brianna Gray: ‘I just choose to be me’
Brianna Gray has a little Black Panther figurine. Her son gave it to her. In 2020, when she was running for the school board in Fairbanks, she would bring it with her to all her forums and interviews, keeping it discrete. Eventually, people started picking up on it. “They’re like,...
mixfmalaska.com
DEC awards $1.6 million dollars in Clean Water Actions Grants
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is pleased to award 18 Alaska Clean Water Actions (ACWA) grants to organizations across the state to protect or improve the quality of local waterways. 2023-2025 Alaska Clean Water Actions Grant Summaries for the Southeast Region. Bacteria Pollution Reduction in...
‘Return to Home’ bill aims to send out-of-state houseless individuals back home
The state says homelessness continues to be one of Hawaii's most challenging social problems. As resources for human services continue to be limited, a push at the Legislature aims to return out-of-state houseless individuals back to their homes.
alaskasnewssource.com
Pair of large storms with big impacts head for Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Churning through the state over the next 24 hours will be two large low pressure systems. The Southeast panhandle will see winter weather and high winds around Hydaburg on Wednesday night, with southeast winds of 20-30 mph and gusts up to 60 mph. The arriving storm brings in rain as it moves over the southern southeast, and turns to a rain-snow mix from the central portion of the region and then snow. Juneau could see up to 9 inches of snow with a Winter Weather Advisory in place for the state capital.
kinyradio.com
Alaska applicants could get share of $41 M in wood innovation, community wood grant programs
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Millions in federal funds could be granted to help Tribal Nations, and local Alaska communities, businesses, and groups expand the use of wood products and strengthen emerging wood energy markets from materials removed from unhealthy, overgrown forests. About $41 million, under the 2023 Wood Innovations and...
morethanjustparks.com
10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Alaska (Expert Guide + Photos)
Historic Sites In Alaska. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
ktoo.org
Peltola’s hiring of former Republican legislator sparks outrage among some Alaska progressives
Fury and confusion arose from Alaska Democrats — some of them, anyway — over Congresswoman Mary Peltola’s announcement last week that she’s hired a Republican to be her state director. Not just any Republican but former state legislator Josh Revak, who got top marks from the right-wing Alaska Family Action in his last campaign.
Comments / 0