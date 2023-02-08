Students at Juneau’s Mendenhall River Community School likely will have more reading support next year, when it’s expected to be designated as a Title I school. Title I status is based on the percentage of students who receive free or reduced lunch. The district expects 35% of students at Mendenhall River Community School to participate in the meal program next year — up nearly 10% from 2019. The school’s change in status means it would get a share of the federal funding the state allocates to the district for Title I schools.

JUNEAU, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO