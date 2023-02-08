Read full article on original website
Salvage efforts to raise the Tagish are underway
The Tagish partially submerged Thursday with the 500-ton crane seen above and workers standing on the barge. (Photo credit to Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Dec. 29. the 107-foot tugboat Tagish sunk at the National Guard Dock in the Gastineau Channel. After much effort and coordination, removal operations are underway for the partially submerged tug.
Another drug bust in Juneau seizes narcotics at approximately $26,500
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Jan. 30, members of the Southeast Alaska Cities Against Drugs (SEACAD) task force, located a suspicious package being shipped to Juneau in the mail. Juneau Police Department released the press release on Thursday, Feb. 9. K9 Buddy alerted on the package, indicating there were possibly...
From Juneau to Fairbanks, new Toyo stoves are malfunctioning in cold weather
David Quisenberry swears by his Toyostove. He’s used it to heat his home in Juneau for nearly a decade, with few malfunctions. But during Juneau’s first cold snap of the winter, that changed. “We had single-digit temperatures, and my stove went out,” he said. “I had my niece...
Drug taskforce seizes meth mailed to Juneau
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Members of a Southeast Alaska drug abatement task force arrested two Juneau residents who received a package containing dozens of grams of methamphetamines. According to the Juneau Police Department, a package being shipped to Juneau was identified as suspicious by a police dog named Buddy on...
Sullivan highlights work to revitalize state economy in annual address to Alaska Legislature
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan delivered his annual address to a joint session of the Alaska Legislature in Juneau, Alaska. Sen. Sullivan focused on three overarching themes: revitalizing Alaska’s economy and creating opportunities for good jobs for all Alaskans; addressing the social challenges of domestic violence and sexual assault, addiction, and mental health declines among Alaska youth; and utilizing Alaska’s unique advantages and resources to help the United States confront the new era of authoritarian aggression led by the dictators Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.
Juneau Police Department held award ceremony
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Police Department held an awards ceremony Monday to recognize department staff members who perform their duties in a manner that exceeds the highest standards of the Department and to honor those members of the community who substantially assist the Department in an extraordinary manner.
Man sentenced to 20 years for 2018 Yakutat murder
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the strange murder of a fishing partner in October of 2018, with an additional 25 years of suspended time and a decade of probation. John Stapleton, 51, was convicted on charges of second-degree murder for...
Responders work hours to rescue injured Juneau skier near Eaglecrest
It took dozens of rescuers several hours to retrieve a skier who broke his leg after venturing beyond the Eaglecrest Ski Area with two friends on Saturday. Jackie Ebert, Operations Chief for Juneau Mountain Rescue, says they were able to mobilize quickly thanks to the timing of the accident. “A...
Another Juneau elementary school is likely to be designated for Title I status
Students at Juneau’s Mendenhall River Community School likely will have more reading support next year, when it’s expected to be designated as a Title I school. Title I status is based on the percentage of students who receive free or reduced lunch. The district expects 35% of students at Mendenhall River Community School to participate in the meal program next year — up nearly 10% from 2019. The school’s change in status means it would get a share of the federal funding the state allocates to the district for Title I schools.
