Tier II hunt considered for Nelchina Caribou
The Alaska Board of Game is set to hear a proposal from the Department of Fish and Game for the establishment of a State Tier II Substance Hunt for the popular Nelchina Caribou Herd. The department states the proposal is needed “in case a Tier II hunt is needed to...
The Alaska Cabin Project welcomes National Forest Foundation as an operational partner
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A new agreement between the USDA Forest Service’s Alaska Region and the National Forest Foundation is expected to support local jobs and add to the economies of communities in or near Alaska’s two national forests. A partnership between the National Forest Foundation (NFF) and...
Economist: Alaska's "Great Resignation" tied to seasonal work trends
(The Center Square) - Alaska's "Great Resignation" is primarily due to the seasonal nature of work in the state, according to state economist Neal Fried. In a study by WalletHub, Alaska was again named the state with the highest resignation rate in the nation compared to other states and The District of Columbia. "Every time this information comes out, we look at it to see how we are fairing. The...
Alaska lawmakers work to lower barriers to eligibility for in-state scholarships
A state-funded scholarship program to encourage students to stay in Alaska for college reported its lowest eligibility numbers last year since the program began in 2010. The Alaska Performance Scholarship, or APS, is a merit-based program that funds post-secondary education for Alaska students attending school in-state. Students who take the scholarship are more likely to stay and build a career in Alaska than those who don’t, according to a report released this month.
At Juneau rally, state workers call for more resources to fix food stamp backlog
Dozens of state workers rallied on the Capitol steps in Juneau on Friday to ask the government for better benefits, full staffing and safe working conditions. The rally was for all of the thousands of state workers in the Alaska State Employees Association/AFSCME Local 52, but its focus was on supporting those at the state’s Division of Public Assistance as they tackle a massive backlog of food stamp applications that has left thousands of Alaskans waiting months for public benefits.
Discover the Oldest Man-Made Lake in Alaska
Alaska is one of the states that might never suffer water shortages in the near future because of the yards of water bodies that cover its surface. In fact, Alaska has over 3,000 natural lakes and about three million unnamed lakes, which stumps Massachusetts, a state famously referred to as the land of 10,000 lakes. It’s no wonder people want to know about the oldest man-made lake in Alaska.
Dispatches from Juneau: We don’t need no education
In my experience, there’s two types of people who vocally concern themselves with education as a political issue. The first type are people (often former or current educators and concerned parents) who want better education for students, regardless of the shape or delivery method. In this group, you’ll often see a lot of homeschoolers and school choice advocates, who, for one reason or another, are disillusioned with the public school system and decided to take matters into their own hands.
Thousands of Alaskans are still waiting for food stamps as state scrambles for solutions
After a months-long wait, thousands of Alaskans have gotten their food stamps. But thousands more are still waiting. MaryRuth Moore of Soldotna reapplied for herself and her four children in October. Since then, she’s been watering down crock pot meals to stretch the food she has. “I feel like...
Legislators hear testimony on teacher certification licensing
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Led by House Education Committee Co-Chair Rep. Justin Ruffridge of Soldotna, legislators in Juneau listened to testimony from members of the Department of Education on Alaska’s reading playbook, strategic reading plan, teacher recruitment and retention, and received updates from the governor’s working group on teacher recruitment and retention.
Wish program provides female Alaska veteran a way to cycle year-round
Hope For The Warriors Warrior’s Wish program granted Air Force veteran Blanca Baquero-Cruz’s wish by gifting her an ICE Trike valued at over $11,000.
Gold medallion Alaska social worker sentenced for jabbing flight attendant on Delta flight in January
A Nebraska man on business as a consultant in Alaska was sentenced Feb. 3, 202 to time served for assaulting a flight attendant during a Delta Airline flight from Minneapolis to Anchorage on Jan. 29. Denis McCarville, 70, who is the former CEO of Alaska Child & Family social service...
Governor Dunleavy issues statement on unidentified object shot down over Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy issued the following statement today regarding the unidentified object shot down this morning over Alaskan waters. "Today’s announcement by the Pentagon that an unidentified object was shot down by an F-22 from Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson over Alaska’s coastline raises serious national security concerns that should concern every American. I want to thank our Alaska-based military for eliminating the potential threat before it was flying over our land.
Senate group briefed on future of Cook Inlet gas
The heads of Alaska’s Railbelt utilities last week that clean energy projects and new natural gas solutions are among the ways they plan to fill the gap between demand and supply of Cook Inlet natural gas, which a new state report says is getting smaller. Homer Electric Association General...
Alaska Communications Expands Broadband Availability and Speed in Alaska’s Interior
ANCHORAGE, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- In 2022, almost 5,000 homes in Alaska’s Interior region gained access to new broadband connectivity thanks to Alaska Communications’ network expansion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005014/en/ Pictured: Fort Wainwright family housing equipped with an Alaska Communications receiver. Mesh networks use fiber and radios to create a redundant mesh of connectivity around the customer. (Photo: Business Wire)
DEC awards $1.6 million dollars in Clean Water Actions Grants
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is pleased to award 18 Alaska Clean Water Actions (ACWA) grants to organizations across the state to protect or improve the quality of local waterways. 2023-2025 Alaska Clean Water Actions Grant Summaries for the Southeast Region. Bacteria Pollution Reduction in...
Two Southeast Alaska Credit Unions Merge
Tongass Federal Credit Union (TFCU) merged with ALPS Federal Credit Union, uniting two institutions that span Southeast Alaska. The two credit unions became one legal entity operating under the TFCU name, effective February 1. The merger received final approval in January when 69 percent of ALPS members voted in favor.
10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Alaska (Expert Guide + Photos)
Historic Sites In Alaska. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
State Reimburses Commercial Farmers For Livestock Feed
The Alaska Division of Agriculture announced that eligible farmers will receive 40% of what they paid to feed their livestock under Round 1 of the Food Security Cost Assistance program. The State is partially reimbursing 43 commercial livestock producers that applied and provided receipts for animal feed purchased from Aug. 1, 2022 – Nov. 30, 2022. The grants are funded through the Governor’s Office of Food Security authorizing the transfer of $1 million in appropriated food security funds from the Department of Fish and Game to the Department of Natural Resources.
Access to rural Alaska remains a struggle for Alaska National Guard
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Jan. 25, Alaska National Guard Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe addressed the challenges Arctic Warriors face in the Arctic during the National Guard Arctic Interest Council. One of the large takeaways from his address was the critical need for better access to the Arctic. “We have...
Midday Report February 09, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Brent Sass won the Yukon Quest 550 sled dog race in Fairbanks last night. School districts around the state are grappling with holes in their budgets for the coming school year. And the tanner crab fishery begins this weekend in Southeast Alaska.
