Two Anchorage women indicted for stealing identities from over 200 Alaskans and defrauding elderly victims and Habitat for Humanity

Idaho murders: Prosecutor says victim's family 'potential witnesses' as defense opposes gag order appeal
MOSCOW, Idaho - A court disclosed new court filings in the University of Idaho student slayings case Friday, revealing opposition to an appeal of the judge's gag order. Judge Megan Marshall imposed the order on Jan. 3, limiting what prosecutors, the defense and other authorities can tell the media. Then she expanded it to apply to attorneys for witnesses, the victims and their families.
Anchorage man sentenced to 10 years for stealing 22 guns
Gold medallion Alaska social worker sentenced for jabbing flight attendant on Delta flight in January
A Nebraska man on business as a consultant in Alaska was sentenced Feb. 3, 202 to time served for assaulting a flight attendant during a Delta Airline flight from Minneapolis to Anchorage on Jan. 29. Denis McCarville, 70, who is the former CEO of Alaska Child & Family social service...
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
A private contractor hired to help with emergency snow removal has had to repay the...
Outlaws indicted: Two women accused of stealing thousands from Alaska elders and Habitat for Humanity
The Department of Justice on Friday unsealed a January indictment charging two Anchorage women with conspiracy, fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering for perpetrating a lengthy scheme to steal identities and defraud elderly victims and Habitat for Humanity, a charitable organization that builds houses for low-income people. According to...
Granny’s Guns ringleader sentenced for 2019 theft of 22 guns in smash-and-grab
Anchorage is running out of room to store snow
A private contractor hired to help with emergency snow removal has had to repay the...
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger prosecutor files new documents in secretive proceedings
Man sentenced to 20 years for 2018 Yakutat murder
Retrial begins for Wasilla man accused of killing 15-month-old daughter in 2008. Before the jury was brought into the courtroom, Superior Court Judge Patrick McKay asked Allison to confirm his rejection of a plea deal the state offered before the trial got underway.
Police forward charges from multiple school threats in Anchorage
Sen. Murkowski and Sullivan attend a second briefing on the flight path of the Chinese spy balloon. Senator Sullivan suggested heightened public transparency on the balloon, and the wider ramifications for national security, to keep Americans informed.
Alaska bill would charge drug suppliers with murder for overdose deaths
(The Center Square) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced a bill Wednesday that would allow prosecutors to charge drug manufacturers and distributors with second-degree murder if a patient overdoses on drugs they supplied. The bill targets drug dealers that "prey on Alaskans with addictions," Dunleavy said in a statement. The highest charge under Alaska's current laws for overdose deaths is manslaughter. Murder in the second degree carries a minimum 15-year sentence, according to the state code. ...
Governor Dunleavy issues statement on unidentified object shot down over Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy issued the following statement today regarding the unidentified object shot down this morning over Alaskan waters. "Today’s announcement by the Pentagon that an unidentified object was shot down by an F-22 from Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson over Alaska’s coastline raises serious national security concerns that should concern every American. I want to thank our Alaska-based military for eliminating the potential threat before it was flying over our land.
Police increase patrols around Sullivan Arena after hundreds of disturbance calls
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mark Martinson says you can hear the screams at night. Lately, he says, Fairview has experienced a dramatic increase in people yelling, drug use, trash, graffiti and violence. Then there was the night someone tried to break into his home. “Wife had to get rid of...
Alaska man sentenced to 8 decades for killing wife with splitting maul and burning her remains
PALMER, Alaska (TCD) -- A 63-year-old man was recently sentenced to 80 years in prison for killing his wife with a splitting maul before burning her remains and other evidence. In 2018, Michael James Kilgo attacked and hit Hattie Labuff-Kilgo in the head with a splitting maul, a tool with...
Court hears expert testimony from doctor who treated Clayton Allison’s daughter
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Thursday was the second day of testimony in the retrial of Clayton Allison, the Wasilla man accused of killing his 15-month-old daughter. State prosecutors called Dr. Elizabeth Galloway to the stand to testify in front of the jury. Galloway was the doctor who treated Allison’s daughter...
Bill on mandatory sentences for fentanyl possession is tabled in the Idaho Legislature
A bill that would add mandatory sentencing minimums for fentanyl possession in Idaho did not make it past committee Thursday. Law enforcement, legal experts, activists and community members testified in front of the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee for more than two hours on Thursday. Law enforcement representatives were...
Discover the Oldest Man-Made Lake in Alaska
Alaska is one of the states that might never suffer water shortages in the near future because of the yards of water bodies that cover its surface. In fact, Alaska has over 3,000 natural lakes and about three million unnamed lakes, which stumps Massachusetts, a state famously referred to as the land of 10,000 lakes. It’s no wonder people want to know about the oldest man-made lake in Alaska.
Economist: Alaska's "Great Resignation" tied to seasonal work trends
(The Center Square) - Alaska's "Great Resignation" is primarily due to the seasonal nature of work in the state, according to state economist Neal Fried. In a study by WalletHub, Alaska was again named the state with the highest resignation rate in the nation compared to other states and The District of Columbia. "Every time this information comes out, we look at it to see how we are fairing. The...
Man indicted in Delta Junction double homicide
The APD has confirmed that officers are carrying Kloxxado, a form of naloxone in an email. Naloxone is a drug that is used to prevent opioid overdoses, Kloxxado is administered through a nasal spray and blocks the effects of an opioid overdose.
Weddings are resuming at Alaska courthouses — here’s how to get married in Alaska
For the Alaska Court System, Friday is wedding day. After a break of almost three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person wedding ceremonies have resumed at Alaska’s courthouses. Anchorage, the busiest state courthouse for weddings, resumed knot-tying Jan. 20, and Palmer will follow suit March 3. Most of the state’s other courthouses have already […] The post Weddings are resuming at Alaska courthouses — here’s how to get married in Alaska appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
