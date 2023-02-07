Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard wasn’t exactly over the moon when he found out teammate Josh Hart was traded to the Knicks. Lillard, along with the other members of the Trail Blazers, found out Hart would be traded just before warmups were set to start for their home tilt against the Golden State Warriors. The Villanova product was scratched from the starting lineup and gave his teammates hugs before exiting the court. A photographer caught the stunned reaction from the Blazers and Lillard embracing Hart in their final moments as teammates. “I tripped on it for a little bit,” Lillard admitted...

