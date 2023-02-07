Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner Makes Her Feelings on USA Basketball Clear
Although Brittney Griner is not present at the USA Basketball training camp, she is still keeping up with the team. According to a report from The Washington Times, Griner sent a text message to Diana Taurasi on Tuesday morning asking how the camp was going. Griner was released in a...
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Text Message News
Brittney Griner is not a part of Team USA this week, but the WNBA star is still interested in the team. Griner, who spent most of 2022 in a Russian prison, is back in the United States, thanks to a trade between the American government and Russia. While Griner is not currently playing basketball, ...
Look: Kawhi Leonard Had 1-Word Reaction To Kevin Durant Trade
Kawhi Leonard is a man of few words — and he recently furthered that reputation. When the Los Angeles Clippers star was informed of Kevin Durant's blockbuster trade to the Phoenix Suns, he responded with a simple, one-word reaction: "Oh," he said, per NBA insider Ohm Youngmisuk. Kawhi later added ...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Damian Lillard’s stunned reaction to Josh Hart Knicks trade caught on camera
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard wasn’t exactly over the moon when he found out teammate Josh Hart was traded to the Knicks. Lillard, along with the other members of the Trail Blazers, found out Hart would be traded just before warmups were set to start for their home tilt against the Golden State Warriors. The Villanova product was scratched from the starting lineup and gave his teammates hugs before exiting the court. A photographer caught the stunned reaction from the Blazers and Lillard embracing Hart in their final moments as teammates. “I tripped on it for a little bit,” Lillard admitted...
GP2 returns to Warriors in trade with Portland; James Wiseman traded to Detroit: report
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The NBA trade deadline has dominated the sports news cycle for the past few days, but the Golden State Warriors have been quiet until now. With the trade deadline concluding at noon Thursday, the Warriors have made a number of notable moves. KRON On is streaming news live now The Warriors […]
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
Isiah Thomas Reportedly Lands Prominent Role With NBA Team
The Phoenix Suns and new owner Mat Ishbia are reportedly bringing in Hall of Fame point guard Isiah Thomas to take a "prominent role" in the team's front office, per NBA insider Chris Haynes. Ishbia purchased a majority stake in the Suns and Mercury for a record price of $4 billion ...
Report: Warriors trade Wiseman to Pistons in three-team deal
James Wiseman’s time in the Bay has come to an end. The Warriors have traded the 7-foot-1 center as part of a multi-team trade involving the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing a source. Golden State sent Wiseman to Detroit for forward Saddiq Bey, who...
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue gets another coaching job with USA basketball
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue will replace Phoenix's Monty Williams on the USA Basketball men's national team coaching staff for World Cup and next year's Paris Olympics.
Lillard has triple-double, Blazers beat Warriors 125-122
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 33 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds as the Portland Trail Blazers rallied past the Golden State Warriors 125-122 on Wednesday night. It was just the second triple-double of Lillard's career, and first this season. “I didn’t shoot the ball very well....
DJ and Bryson become latest LIV Golf players to face harsh reality
Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are the latest LIV Golf players to hit unfortunate milestones in their careers. DeChambeau, 29, has fallen to World No. 102 in the OWGR while Johnson is projected to slip outside the top-50 for the first time in 13 years. As for DeChambeau, the last...
WNBA free agency 2023: 3 most impactful signings of the offseason
WNBA free agency did not disappoint as it kicked off with an exclamation point on February 1st. Many players shocked the world with their selections and future destinations. The 2023 free agency class has changed the landscape of the WNBA and this upcoming season will be unpredictable. Superstars such as Breanna Stewart, and Candace Parker have shocked the world with their free-agency destinations.
Phoenix Suns Now All in on Championship After Kevin Durant Trade
The Phoenix Suns have done the unthinkable. Kevin Durant is officially a Sun. Phoenix traded Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and four future first-round picks in exchange for Durant and TJ Warren late Wednesday night. The Suns have been a winning organization over the past two seasons and built...
Dream send Tiffany Hayes to Sun for draft pick
On Thursday afternoon, the Atlanta Dream announced they would send their longest-tenured player, guard Tiffany Hayes, to the Connecticut Sun for the No. 6 pick in this year’s WNBA draft, as first reported by Rachel Galligan. Hayes has spent her entire 10-year professional career with the Dream, drafted in...
Breanna Stewart, Courtney Vandersloot joined Liberty ‘for more than just the money’
The Liberty are taking the torch from the Nets’ failed Big 3 and the neighboring Knicks. The Liberty signed Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot last week, finishing what was perhaps the most impressive free agency by a team in WNBA history, and the superstar duo was introduced Thursday morning in a celebratory press conference at Barclays Center. Liberty co-owner Clara Wu Tsai said they signed Stewart and Vandersloot for one reason: to bring New York a basketball championship. “It’s truly a new era for the New York Liberty franchise. We set a goal to assemble the best team...
WNBA investigating Las Vegas Aces after league-altering signings
The WNBA is investigating the Las Vegas Aces for making under-the-table payments to free agents and current players, The Next Editor In Chief Howard Megdal wrote in a Wednesday article. Megdal went into further detail about the alleged pattern used during a potential signing. "According to those familiar with the...
Warriors bring back GP2 in trade with Trail Blazers
The Warriors have brought back Gary Payton II in a four-team trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks, the team announced Thursday night. A source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson earlier on Thursday that the Warriors were acquiring Payton. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first...
