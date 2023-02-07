ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
FOX Sports

Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Kings

Dallas Mavericks (30-26, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (31-23, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Sacramento Kings. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game. The Kings are 19-11 in Western Conference games. Sacramento...
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

Kyrie Irving trade: Dallas Mavericks 'a fresh start,' Mike Krzyzewski explains

The Brooklyn Nets traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks to give the former Duke point guard a fresh start. Irving signed with Brooklyn during the 2019 offseason with Kevin Durant but the two players only managed 74 games played together in three seasons. On SportsCenter, Irving’s college coach at Duke, Mike Krzyzewski, said this could be the best possible situation for him.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy