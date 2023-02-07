Read full article on original website
Police respond to reports of shooting at Dallas County Health & Human ServicesRex Ravita IIDallas, TX
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Texas Baptist Convention Receives $28 Million Estate GiftAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Legendary Restauranteur to Open Loop 9 BBQ in Grand PrairieSteven DoyleGrand Prairie, TX
Bevy Smith Heads to Dallas to Celebrate Big Thought's BIG NIGHTLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Luka Doncic cheers as ‘amazing’ Kyrie Irving shines on Dallas Mavericks debut
Kyrie Irving came out charging in his Dallas debut, keying a big run to open the game and sparking his new teammates in front of a cheering Luka Doncic on the bench. Irving scored 24 points and the Mavericks never trailed in their victory over the Los Angeles Clippers 110-104 on Wednesday night.
A New Era: Kyrie Irving Shines in Mavs Debut, Delivers Big Win vs. Clippers
NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving made his Dallas Mavericks debut in a road matchup against the LA Clippers, leading the team to a victory without Luka Doncic.
Luka Doncic drops bold Mavs declaration after Kyrie Irving trade with Nets
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic knows there are bigger expectations on the team now after they traded for Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. Despite that, however, he is confident the Mavs can live up to those hopes. As the Mavs take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, Doncic...
NBA trade deadline: What Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving trades mean for the Memphis Grizzlies
The landscape of the Western Conference has drastically changed since Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant told the world he was "fine in the West." In the past week alone, NBA star Kyrie Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks and Kevin Durant was sent to the Phoenix Suns. The Grizzlies...
Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Kings
Dallas Mavericks (30-26, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (31-23, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Sacramento Kings. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game. The Kings are 19-11 in Western Conference games. Sacramento...
Kyrie Irving trade: Dallas Mavericks 'a fresh start,' Mike Krzyzewski explains
The Brooklyn Nets traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks to give the former Duke point guard a fresh start. Irving signed with Brooklyn during the 2019 offseason with Kevin Durant but the two players only managed 74 games played together in three seasons. On SportsCenter, Irving’s college coach at Duke, Mike Krzyzewski, said this could be the best possible situation for him.
Nets timeline of disaster: How Brooklyn's Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden experiment fell apart
When the Nets landed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving back in 2019, they were widely considered the biggest winners of the offseason. Brooklyn had completed a speedy rebuild and appeared to be in a position to compete for multiple championships with Durant and Irving both signed to long-term deals. Fast...
Mavericks Fans React To Kyrie Irving's Debut: "Luka And Kyrie Gonna be Nasty"
Dallas Mavericks fans are excited to see Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving play together after Irving leads them to a win in his debut.
