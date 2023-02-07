The Brooklyn Nets traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks to give the former Duke point guard a fresh start. Irving signed with Brooklyn during the 2019 offseason with Kevin Durant but the two players only managed 74 games played together in three seasons. On SportsCenter, Irving’s college coach at Duke, Mike Krzyzewski, said this could be the best possible situation for him.

