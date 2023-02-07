ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fullertontitans.com

Titans Split Day at Easton Classic

FULLERTON, Calif. - The Cal State Fullerton Titans women's softball team split their first two home games of the 2023 season on Saturday at Day 3 of the Easton Classic. They lost a close one to Cal 4-3 in their first game of the day before winning in walk off fashion over the University of San Diego, 3-2 on Saturday afternoon.
FULLERTON, CA
fullertontitans.com

Titans Defeat Santa Clara on the Road

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - The Cal State Fullerton Titans women's tennis team won their first road match of the season as well as defeating their first NCAA opponent after beating Santa Clara on Sunday afternoon at the Degheri Tennis Center. The Titans improved to 4-1 on the season but their...
FULLERTON, CA
fullertontitans.com

Titans Drop Road Contest at San Jose State

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Cal State Fullerton Titans women's tennis team were swept 4-0 on the road at San Jose State on Saturday afternoon. The start of the game was pushed back twice due to inclement weather and went from a 12 PM start to a 2 PM start to finally a 4 PM start.
FULLERTON, CA
fullertontitans.com

Titans Hold on for 52-51 Road Win Over Hawaii

HONOLULU — Cal State Fullerton men's basketball held off a second-half Hawaii rally to defeat the Rainbow Warriors 52-51 Saturday night on the road. The win improves the Titans' record to 14-12 overall and 8-6 in Big West play. Fullerton led by as many as 18 points early in...
FULLERTON, CA
fullertontitans.com

Women's Basketball Drops Home Game to Hawai'i

FULLERTON, Calif. - Cal State Fullerton women's basketball fell to Hawai'i 60-54 Saturday night at Titan Gym. With this loss, the Titans are 10-13 and 5-9 in conference play. Trailing 33-26 at the break, the Titans struggled to fight and secure a comeback win in the second half. Ashlee Lewis...
FULLERTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy