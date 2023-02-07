Chiefs’ Andy Reid ‘proud’ of Eagles roots but says ‘now we go our separate ways and get ready to play’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
The Unstoppable Rise of Patrick Mahomes: How the Two-Time MVP Proved His Dominance in the NFLPPKansas City, MO
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Let's talk about Patrick Mahomes:Fabian M. CarterKansas City, MO
Comments / 0