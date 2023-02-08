Read full article on original website
Birmingham car cannibals leaves woman 'in shock'
A woman has spoken of her shock after returning to her car to find it stripped of parts. Charaya White, 28, from Birmingham, said she suffered a panic attack when she found much of her Citroen C1 had been scavenged at the city's New Canal Street car park in May 2022.
Lady Jane Grey: Grant to preserve ruins of nine days' queen's home
Plans to protect the ruins of the birthplace of England's nine days' queen Lady Jane Grey have been helped by a Historic England grant. The heritage watchdog has given £37,160 to help assess the condition of Bradgate House, in Leicestershire. Much of the mansion, now within Bradgate Park, has...
Knowsley: Fifteen arrests over clash outside asylum seeker hotel
Fifteen people, including a 13-year-old boy, have been arrested after violent clashes outside a Merseyside hotel accommodating asylum seekers. A police officer and two members of the public suffered minor injuries during the disorder in Knowsley on Friday. A police van was set alight and missiles including lit fireworks were...
Most motorcycle road races in Northern Ireland cancelled
Most motorcycle road racing, short circuit racing and trials in Northern Ireland have been cancelled for 2023. After an emergency meeting, the organising clubs deemed it impossible to run events because of soaring insurance charges. However, the BBC understands the organisers of the flagship North West 200 are hoping it...
Nicola Bulley: Dive team pull out as search extended
The search for Nicola Bulley has been extended after a specialist diving team said it had completed its work. Peter Faulding, from Specialist Group International, said his team were pulling out as the mother-of-two was "categorically not" in the area of river where police believe she fell in. Ms Bulley,...
'Luffy': Japan arrests 'crime bosses' who lived in Philippine jail
Japanese police have arrested four men for allegedly orchestrating scams and robberies while jailed overseas, in a case that has gripped the country. Authorities say they targeted the elderly, and stole or cheated their victims of billions of yen. From their jail in the Philippines, the men managed to recruit...
