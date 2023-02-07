Read full article on original website
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
In 1914, an 11-Year-Old Black Girl Discovered Oil on Her Property. She Was So Rich that She Was Declared Legally White
The Treaty of 1866 was a defining moment in American history that would shape the future of the country and impact the lives of millions of its citizens, especially a young girl named Sarah Rector.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
The root of Prince William's fury towards Prince Harry is said to be one specific revelation in Spare
Sources Prince William is most angry over one Spare revelation. There have been recent reports that Prince William is furious with Prince Harry and does not want him to attend the coronation of King Charles in May. Express indicates that these days The Prince of Wales and his father could not be closer and that William will concede to the King's wishes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend his special day. Some people have been wondering which specific details in Spare which was released on January 10 have led to the future king having such ire towards his sibling.
NPR
Turkish novelist Elif Shafak reflects on the earthquake in Turkey
The scope of devastation and death across Turkey and Syria is hard to hold in our minds. Human beings often want to look away. We are going to turn now to one of Turkey's most esteemed writers. Elif Shafak looks at pain in her novels, including "The Bastard Of Istanbul" and "Three Daughters Of Eve." And her novels reflect her country's tangle of history, humanity and politics. She spent her formative years with her mother and grandmother in Turkey and later taught at universities there. In recent years, she has made her life abroad. Elif Shafak joins us now from London. Thank you so much for being with us.
NPR
La guarachera de Cuba and the queen of salsa is making history nearly 20 years after her death. Celia Cruz will soon be honored as the first Afro Latina to appear on a U.S. quarter.
UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS: (Singing in Spanish). The Cuban American singer left a music legacy that included numerous Grammy Awards, a National Medal of Arts and 23 gold albums. FELIX CONTRERAS, BYLINE: Her performance was just - was untouchable. MARTÍNEZ: That's Alt.Latino's Felix Contreras. He says Cruz's career transcended music. Cruz's former...
NPR
Oscar-nominated actor Kerry Condon on her role in 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Kerry Condon, who was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in the new movie "The Banshees of Inisherin." "The Banshees Of Inisherin" is racking up awards nominations, including Oscar for best picture, screenplay, director, two for best supporting actor and for best supporting actress. Kerry Condon - she plays Siobhan, the sister of Padraic - goes to a pub on their island to dress down her brother's best friend, Colm, for suddenly ignoring her brother.
NPR
Iranians are protesting their government on the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution
Today is Revolution Day in Iran, the anniversary of the Islamic revolution that toppled the U.S.-backed shah. This year, many Iranians are protesting the government that came to power. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Today in Iran marks the anniversary of the 1979 revolution that toppled the monarchy and installed the Ayatollah...
NPR
Iran's supreme leader pledges to pardon thousands of jailed protesters
NPR's Leila Fadel Fadel talks to human rights lawyer Gissou Nia of the Atlantic Council, about how many protesters could be released when Iran pardons thousands of demonstrators. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, says the country will pardon or commute the sentences of tens of thousands...
NPR
Earthquake Aid To Syria Blocked, Pence FBI Search, Iran's Revolution Anniversary
Foreign aid has reached affected areas in Turkey following a deadly earthquake this week. But it has been much harder to get help across the boarder into Syria. Also, in Iran, tensions following months of deadly protest remain as the country observes the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. And in the U.S., FBI agents found one classified document in the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence.
NPR
Northern Syria, already ravaged by war, is desperate for aid after the earthquake
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: ...(Inaudible) people are suffering?. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: All people are alone. SIMON: Where is the world? Why are we alone? - that resident asked. This is an area of Syria held by opponents of the Syrian regime. And the Syrian government has tried to block U.N. aid routes in there for years. NPR's Ruth Sherlock was granted rare access yesterday.
NPR
Anti-LGBTQ remarks from top aide in Japan sparks outrage and hope for change
A top aide to Japan's prime minister made discriminatory remarks about sexual minorities, leading to a wave of public outrage, but also to some hopes for reform. There's public outrage in Japan over discriminatory remarks about sexual minorities from the prime minister's office. The response to this scandal is giving LGBTQ advocates hope that this may be an opportunity for change.
NPR
Antisemitic text was projected onto the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam
Antisemitic text implying that Anne Frank's diary was a forgery was projected onto the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam this week, the museum announced in a statement. "The Anne Frank House organisation has learned of this with shock and revulsion," the museum said. The projection on the house where the...
NPR
Biden and Brazil's Lula find common ground against violent extremism
RIO DE JANEIRO — President Joe Biden and Brazil's new leader, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, have a lot in common these days. "Both our democracies have been tested of late," said Biden during a sit-down in the Oval Office. It was just over a month ago that...
NPR
Gothataone Moeng on her first collection of short stories 'Call and Response'
"Call And Response" is a collection of short stories that reveals the world as lived by girls and women in a village and in the capital city of Botswana, girls and women who seek lives that might reach beyond or around traditional ways and current circumstances. Here's how the author begins her story "A Good Girl."
NPR
After a decade of war, quake that struck northwest Syria made a bad situation worse
NPR's A Martinez speaks with Kieren Barnes of Mercy Corps about the earthquake and relief efforts in northwestern Syria. The United States Treasury Department says that it will issue a license permitting earthquake aid to arrive in Syria that would have otherwise been prohibited by U.S. sanctions. According to the United Nations, northwestern Syria is home to about 1.8 million displaced people who are already suffering from more than a decade of war - and now this. Among the international aid groups on the ground is Mercy Corps. I spoke earlier by Skype with the group's Syria country director, Kieren Barnes, and he told me about the particular challenges of providing earthquake relief in the area.
NPR
A rare glimpse of the earthquake aftermath in rebel-held Syria
NPR got a rare glimpse into the earthquake zone in rebel-held Syria, where it's been incredibly difficult to get aid in and news out. The disaster left devastation and people crying out for more aid. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. We're going to get a rare glimpse into the earthquake zone in...
NPR
Deputy Secretary of State on U.S-China relations
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman about ongoing global challenges, including the earthquake response, relations with China, and the war in Ukraine. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. We're going to turn now to some of the major diplomatic challenges the U.S. is facing right now - Russia's...
NPR
USAID team leader on the rescue effort in Turkish cities hit hard by earthquake
It's been five days since a magnitude 7.8 earthquake turned entire towns into rubble across Turkey and Syria. More than 20,000 people are known to have died. Search and rescue teams are still digging through piles of concrete. The U.S. Agency for International Development has deployed teams to some of the hardest-hit Turkish cities, including Adiyaman. That team is being led by Stephen Allen, who is with us now. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
NPR
Brazil's president hopes to revive ties with the U.S. during White House visit
Brazil's new leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva meets Friday with President Biden. The two presidents have a lot in common — both Brazil and the U.S. suffered attacks by right-wing extremists. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Brazil's president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is in Washington, D.C., to...
