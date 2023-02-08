ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Asian shares mostly lower, tracking Wall Street retreat

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWG9P_0kg8zy4500

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares fell Thursday in Asia after Wall Street gave back some of its recent gains on persisting uncertainty over interest rates and inflation.

Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney but rose in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Wall Street retreated Wednesday following a set of mixed earnings reports. The pullback also followed comments Tuesday by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who signaled that an exceptionally strong U.S. jobs report last Friday would not oblige the central bank to return to a more aggressive stance on raising interest rates to tame inflation.

Another Fed official, John Williams, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said Wednesday that he still thinks the Fed’s main interest rate hitting a target of 5% to 5.5% by the end of the year is “a very reasonable view.” The federal funds rate is now at a range of 4.50% to 4.75%. Williams spoke at a CFO Network summit hosted by the Wall Street Journal.

“Traders are keeping a close eye on policymakers’ remarks to position accordingly ahead of key upcoming inflation figures and job market data before next month’s rate decision,” Anderson Alves of ActivTrades said in a commentary.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.4% to 27,510.17 and the Kospi in Seoul lost 0.1% to 2,482.03. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.6% to 7,487.30. Shares also fell in Bangkok, Taiwan and Singapore.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.3% to 21,352.10, while the Shanghai Composite index advanced 0.6% to 3,252.02.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 fell 1.1% to 4,117.86 and the Nasdaq fell 1.7% to 11,910.52. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave back 0.6% to 33,949.01.

The Fed has been saying that it plans to hike interest rates a couple more times and then hold them at a high level at least through the end of the year. Williams warned that interest rates may need to go higher if stock prices rally and bond yields fall too much, among other loosening financial conditions, because that could drive inflation higher.

Companies have so far been reporting relatively lackluster earnings for the last three months of 2022, as rising costs eat into their margins.

Entertainment giant Walt Disney rose 5.5% in afterhours trading after it reported surprisingly good fiscal first-quarter financial results, but it gave up nearly all of that gain after it said it will cut about 7,000 jobs as part of a “significant transformation” announced by CEO Bob Iger. The job cuts amount to about 3% of the entertainment giant’s global workforce.

Chipotle Mexican Grill fell 5% after it reported weaker profit and revenue for the latest quarter than Wall Street expected.

Jack Henry & Associates, a company in the financial technology industry, sank 9.3% for one of the biggest drops in the S&P 500 after it reported weaker results than expected and trimmed financial forecasts for the full fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies tumbled 20.8% despite reporting stronger results than expected. Its forecasts for some financial measures in 2023 fell short of analysts’ expectations.

On the winning side was CVS Health, which gained 3.5% after topping Wall Street’s forecasts for revenue and profit. It also said it would buy Oak Street Health, a primary care company, in a deal it valued at about $10.6 billion.

U.S. benchmark crude oil shed 6 cents to $78.41 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It added $1.33 on Wednesday to $78.47.

Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trading, also gave up 6 cents to $85.03 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar slipped to 131.38 Japanese yen from 131.42 yen. The euro rose to $1.0732 from $1.0742.

___

AP Business Writers Stan Choe and Damian J. Troise contributed.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Clearlake and Motive-Backed BetaNXT Names Peter Smith as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 13, 2023-- BetaNXT, a provider of wealth management infrastructure software with real-time data capabilities and an enhanced advisor experience, today announced that Peter Smith has been named Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Smith comes to the organization with a notable history of leading financial operations at high-growth companies at scale. Reporting to BetaNXT Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen C. Daffron, Mr. Smith will oversee all aspects of BetaNXT’s global finance function and will play a key role in M&A activities, working closely with business teams on due diligence and acquisition integration. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005193/en/ “At BetaNXT, we are committed to building an exemplary leadership team with the knowledge, skill, and experience to accelerate our growth vision,” said Mr. Daffron. “Peter is a high-impact executive with an impressive track record of managing successful financial operations within the financial services and financial technology industries. As we continue to sharpen our focus on delivering superior outcomes to our clients, we are confident that he will add tremendous value to our organization.”
The Associated Press

Japan watchdog OKs new safety rules to extend reactor life

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese nuclear regulators on Monday approved contentious safety evaluation changes and draft legislation to allow aging reactors to operate longer, in a rare split decision in which one of the five commissioners dissented. The Nuclear Regulation Authority, responding to a new government policy to scrap the current 60-year operating limit for reactors, adopted a new system in which additional operating extensions can granted every 10 years after 30 years of service. No maximum limit is specified. The authority also adopted a draft revision of the reactor regulation law for approval by parliament. It’s a major change from the current 40-year operating limit with a possible one-time extension of up to 20 years, a rule that was introduced as part of stricter safety standards adopted after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear plant disaster. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet adopted a plan last Friday to maximize the use of nuclear energy, including accelerating restarts of halted reactors, prolonging the operational life of aging plants and development of next-generation reactors to replace those designated for decommissioning, as Japan struggles to secure a stable energy supply and meet its pledge to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.
The Associated Press

Maersk sues Evergreen over 2021 blocking of Suez Canal

CAIRO (AP) — The world’s biggest shipping company said Monday it sued a rival shipping line in a Danish court, seeking compensation for ship delays that resulted from the blocking of the Suez Canal by a hulking vessel two years ago. The Panama-flagged vessel Ever Given, operated by...
The Associated Press

Greenland Resources Submits Environmental Impact Assessment

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 13, 2023-- Greenland Resources Inc. (NEO: MOLY | FSE: M0LY) (“Greenland Resources” or the “Company”) following its press release dated December 12, 2022, is pleased to announce the regulatory submission of the independent Environmental Impact Assessment report (the “EIA”) for the Malmbjerg Molybdenum Project in east Greenland (the “Project”). The EIA conducted by WSP Danmark A/S (“WSP”), evaluates and assigns a rating on possible environmental impacts of the Project and considers mitigation measures. The majority of the Project impacts were assessed to be of low environmental risk. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005375/en/ Highlights
The Associated Press

Cardiawave Granted 3 New Patents Extending Its Intellectual Property Protection for Its Technology in the United States

LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 13, 2023-- Cardiawave SA, a deeptech medical device manufacturer that has developed Valvosoft®, an innovative non-invasive medical device to treat aortic stenosis, the most prevalent heart valve disease in adults, announces the issuance of 3 new patents in the United States. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005314/en/ Figure 1 - Cardiawave’s medical device Valvosoft®
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
638K+
Post
679M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy