How long is this alimony supposed to last? If I were her, I wouldn't work another day in my life. Her money was supporting his mistress.
I'm so happy for Wendy. That's all most of these men wanna do is flaunt their next women with the first wife money she worked hard for. Had a wife with it But chose someone without it .Your lost guy. Plus u the one who cheated on Wendy. you shouldn't of been getting anything in the first place. You broke your vows David. So reap baby reap go get a job as a matter of fact get several jobs to take care of little wifey.
Wendy shouldn’t have to pay her ex a dang dime. He was having the affair on her for years; and not to mention having a child outside his marriage and taking care of his mistress, instead of his wife, with all that Wendy was going thru; or considering their son , or how this all affected him. He should be paying her for wronging Wendy in many ways.
