ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 26

Addison 55
3d ago

How long is this alimony supposed to last? If I were her, I wouldn't work another day in my life. Her money was supporting his mistress.

Reply(4)
44
Dianne Johnson
3d ago

I'm so happy for Wendy. That's all most of these men wanna do is flaunt their next women with the first wife money she worked hard for. Had a wife with it But chose someone without it .Your lost guy. Plus u the one who cheated on Wendy. you shouldn't of been getting anything in the first place. You broke your vows David. So reap baby reap go get a job as a matter of fact get several jobs to take care of little wifey.

Reply(1)
23
Dora Wright
2d ago

Wendy shouldn’t have to pay her ex a dang dime. He was having the affair on her for years; and not to mention having a child outside his marriage and taking care of his mistress, instead of his wife, with all that Wendy was going thru; or considering their son , or how this all affected him. He should be paying her for wronging Wendy in many ways.

Reply
9
Related
Cheryl E Preston

Wendy Williams Podcast may never take place due to ongoing issues with the talk show host

Plans for Wendy Williams Podcast are not coming to fruition. Former Talk show hostWendy Williams talked a good game at the end of 2022 regarding her future plans but it looks as if she will not be able to follow through on her plans. She insisted to her fans that she was doing well after getting out of a wellness center/rehab and that she had celebrity guests lined up for her new Podcast.
thesource.com

Wendy Williams’ Old Shows Are Back on Debmar Mercury’s Youtube Page

Last year Wendy Williams fans were shocked after former Wendy Williams Show producers, Debmar Mercury, deleted all of the old episodes of her show from YouTube. Many of Wendy’s episodes had viral unforgettable moments that fans watched by the millions. Most were outraged that all of Wendy’s work seemed to be erased from history.
People

MAFS: Kirsten and Shaq's Marriage Off to Bumpy Start After He Delays Honeymoon for a Research Conference

"We have to go to the research presentation first while all the other couples are in Jamaica having the time of their life," Kirsten says in an exclusive sneak peek of Married at First Sight There is already trouble for Kirsten and Shaq before they make it to paradise. In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight, Kirsten is upset to find out that her husband has delayed their honeymoon in order to attend a research conference. "I'm still in school and I have a research conference this week...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
HollywoodLife

Michael B. Jordan Admits Breakup With Lori Harvey Was For The Best: ‘I’m In My Light’ Now

Michael B. Jordan isn’t looking back after his split from the gorgeous Lori Harvey. “I’m a firm believer in that what’s for you is what’s for you, and coming out of that situation — not to give it, you know, any energy and kind of move from that — is you know, it was an experience for me to grow and learn,” the actor, 35, told CBS’ Gayle King during a recent interview, shared on Feb. 8. Furthermore, the Black Panther star is declaring the upcoming year to be all his.
bravotv.com

Kenya Moore Shows Her Gorgeous Birthday Gift from Brooklyn & Marc Daly

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member received a stunning surprise from her ex-husband and their 4-year-old daughter. Kenya Moore just received a gorgeous birthday surprise from Marc Daly. In a January 24 Instagram Story photo, The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member showed the beautiful pink orchid she received...
Black Enterprise

Get It Steve! Steve Harvey Dances Into 66th Birthday With Wife Marjorie and Family

Can’t nobody dip and slide like a cat from Cleveland! — At least that’s how celebrated radio host and TV game show guru Steve Harvey would tell it on any given day. But on his birthday, which is actually January 17, Harvey who celebrated a wee bit early, put on his dancing shoes with his Queen Marjorie Harvey by his side and danced the night away in a private disco, complete with a DJ playing his favorite hits.
Black Enterprise

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Dances With Twins Moroccan & Monroe In TikTok After Ex Mariah Carey Allegedly Wants To Be Kids' 'Primary Caregiver'

Even though Nick Cannon has plenty of children to look after — he is the father of 12 kids — he took some time to be with his eldest kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey, as of late. In a new TikTok video, the trio were seen dancing to Chris Brown's hit song "Run It!" "Blooper #fyp #funny #fail #blooper," the caption read. Another video showed Monroe and Cannon doing a routine. "We petty!" the caption read. As OK! previously reported, Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016, is not happy...
hotnewhiphop.com

Suge Knight Empathizes With Megan Thee Stallion, Speaks On Tory Lanez Conviction

Tory hired Suge’s former attorney and now the Death Row boss is chiming in about the case. Now that Tory Lanez has hired David Kenner, former attorney to Suge Knight, people have been curious about what the Death Row founder had to say about the case. Knight is currently serving a 28-year sentence connected to the death of Terry Carter in 2015. Rolling Stone briefly spoke with Knight recently, and he chimed in about Lanez’s case involving Megan Thee Stallion.
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Quits, Lashes out at Producers

Shekinah Jo is done with Love & Hip Hop. The current season of VH1: Family Reunion, which reunites old cast members from the Love & Hip Hop franchise who've had issues with one another, has shown Jo has major blowups with several co-stars. And after being physically attacked by Lyrica Anderson in the latest episode, she's airing out her frustrations with producers on the show in an Instagram live video.

Comments / 0

Community Policy