Florida State

click orlando

State senator announces bill to require Asian American studies in Florida schools

State Sen. Linda Stewart has announced a bill that would require instruction of Asian American culture and history. Senate Bill 294 has bipartisan support with co-sponsor Republican Anna Rodriguez, whose senate district includes South Florida. [TRENDING: Here’s why Orlando International Airport goes by MCO, not OIA | Florida mother sues...
FLORIDA STATE
Lootpress

Senate passes bill mandating state vehicle inspections every two years

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, the West Virginia State Senate passed a bill that would change mandatory state vehicle inspections from every year to every two years. According to the language of the committee substitute for SB 254, mandatory vehicle inspections of antique and all other motor vehicles...
Scrubs Magazine

22 Nurses Asked to Surrender Their Licenses in Georgia

The nurses who received fraudulent degrees from now-closed accredited nursing schools in Southern Florida are waking up to a brutal reality. The scheme involved the selling of 7,600 fake nursing degrees to individuals looking to become licensed nurses even though they had never been to nursing school. Now federal officials are asking anyone who used these fake diplomas to obtain nursing licenses under false pretenses to give their licenses back.
GEORGIA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
The Atlantic

Florida Has a Right to Destroy its Universities

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here.Elections have consequences. Florida’s governor has decided to root out wrong-think at one of Florida’s public colleges, and his harebrained meddling will likely harm the school, but he has every right to do it.But first, here are three new stories from The Atlantic. Republicans’ 2024 magical thinking March 2023 cover story: We’ve lost the plot. Montana’s Black mayor Florida’s Soviet CommissarsFlorida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, has set out to ruin...
FLORIDA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Measure blocking court clerks from pocketing passport fees fails

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A measure to prohibit Fulton County’s superior court clerk from keeping passport processing fees failed Wednesday night, but that doesn’t mean the issue is settled either in the county or Georgia. The effort from Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis came after an...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
New York Post

State, federal governments wrongly doled out $191 billion in COVID unemployment money: watchdog

State and federal governments likely paid out at least $191 billion to ineligible unemployment claimants during the pandemic — around $28 billion more than previously estimated, officials acknowledged Wednesday. A “significant portion” of the funny money was “attributable to fraud,” Department of Labor Inspector General Larry Turner said in prepared testimony before the House Ways and Means Committee. According to Turner, at least one out of every five unemployment benefit dollars paid out since early 2020 were either improperly given to the same people in multiple states, dead people, prisoners or those with suspicious email accounts. Last year, Turner estimated that at least...

