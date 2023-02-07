Read full article on original website
click orlando
State senator announces bill to require Asian American studies in Florida schools
State Sen. Linda Stewart has announced a bill that would require instruction of Asian American culture and history. Senate Bill 294 has bipartisan support with co-sponsor Republican Anna Rodriguez, whose senate district includes South Florida. [TRENDING: Here’s why Orlando International Airport goes by MCO, not OIA | Florida mother sues...
Senate passes bill mandating state vehicle inspections every two years
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, the West Virginia State Senate passed a bill that would change mandatory state vehicle inspections from every year to every two years. According to the language of the committee substitute for SB 254, mandatory vehicle inspections of antique and all other motor vehicles...
Senate passes bill allowing veterans and retired law enforcement officers to protect schools
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill that would allow honorably discharged veterans, retired state troopers, deputy sheriffs, and federal law enforcement officers to protect West Virginia schools has passed in the Senate. Senate Bill 282, introduced by Senator Eric Tarr (R-Putnam), would establish the West Virginia Guardian Program. The...
Scrubs Magazine
22 Nurses Asked to Surrender Their Licenses in Georgia
The nurses who received fraudulent degrees from now-closed accredited nursing schools in Southern Florida are waking up to a brutal reality. The scheme involved the selling of 7,600 fake nursing degrees to individuals looking to become licensed nurses even though they had never been to nursing school. Now federal officials are asking anyone who used these fake diplomas to obtain nursing licenses under false pretenses to give their licenses back.
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
House passes school voucher bill that would raise teacher salaries
By a 54-20 vote, the Utah House voted to pass a bill that will raise teacher salaries, but also create a voucher program where students can receive public funds to attend private school.
Bill to give around 76 acres of land back to Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians passes House
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A bill that would give land located in Monroe County back to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians passed the U.S. House on Tuesday, according to a release from Representative Chuck Fleischmann (R - Tenn.). The release said that the bill, HR 548, passed unanimously....
Florida nursing schools shut down for selling fake diplomas worth more than $100 million
In Florida, federal authorities ordered the closure of three nursing schools for a multi-million dollar scam. The schools sold thousands of fake diplomas for more than $100 million dollars.
Florida Has a Right to Destroy its Universities
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here.Elections have consequences. Florida’s governor has decided to root out wrong-think at one of Florida’s public colleges, and his harebrained meddling will likely harm the school, but he has every right to do it.But first, here are three new stories from The Atlantic. Republicans’ 2024 magical thinking March 2023 cover story: We’ve lost the plot. Montana’s Black mayor Florida’s Soviet CommissarsFlorida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, has set out to ruin...
After confusion, Virginia senators advance bill for year-round daylight saving time
A state Senate committee advanced a proposal to move Virginia to year-round daylight saving time after senators revealed their confusion about the difference between it and standard time.
WSYX ABC6
February marks final month for eligible households to receive emergency SNAP benefits
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — Congress recently passed legislation making February the final month for eligible households to receive emergency SNAP benefits before returning to pre-pandemic levels. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, is a program that helps people meet basic nutritional needs. Beginning in March,...
New California Bill Could Allow Felons To Vote From Prison
Here's what you need to know.
Lawmakers Attempting Takeover of Funds for Jackson’s Water System, Federal Manager Warns
Congress sent $600 million to Jackson to help fix its water system. Some are warning that new legislation could funnel the money out of the city.
The US promised the Cherokee Nation a seat in Congress in a treaty that fueled the Trail of Tears. 188 years later, the Cherokee say lawmakers may finally fulfill that promise.
Seating a Cherokee in Congress would show that the US is capable of keeping its word to tribes, Kim Teehee, the proposed delegate, told Insider.
Extra SNAP benefits set to expire for millions nationwide
Residents of 32 states who rely on federal assistance to buy food are about to see their benefits shrink at the end of the month.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Measure blocking court clerks from pocketing passport fees fails
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A measure to prohibit Fulton County’s superior court clerk from keeping passport processing fees failed Wednesday night, but that doesn’t mean the issue is settled either in the county or Georgia. The effort from Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis came after an...
What to know about education savings accounts, the school choice measure making waves in states
Amid the national debate over school choice, advocates are seeing growing success with arrangements known as education savings accounts (ESAs), with legislation already introduced or passed in multiple states this year.
State, federal governments wrongly doled out $191 billion in COVID unemployment money: watchdog
State and federal governments likely paid out at least $191 billion to ineligible unemployment claimants during the pandemic — around $28 billion more than previously estimated, officials acknowledged Wednesday. A “significant portion” of the funny money was “attributable to fraud,” Department of Labor Inspector General Larry Turner said in prepared testimony before the House Ways and Means Committee. According to Turner, at least one out of every five unemployment benefit dollars paid out since early 2020 were either improperly given to the same people in multiple states, dead people, prisoners or those with suspicious email accounts. Last year, Turner estimated that at least...
Bill proposes a ban on superior court clerks pocketing passport fees
State lawmakers introduced a proposal that would ban county superior court clerks and probate judges from pocketing pass...
