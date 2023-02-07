Read full article on original website
Related
contagionlive.com
Paxlovid did not Reduce Mortality in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients With Comorbidities
The antiviral did not modify SARS–CoV-2 RNA clearance, and did not increase the risk of adverse events. The antiviral, Nirmatrelvir plus ritonavir (Paxlovid), has been indicated to treat COVID-19 patients in the early onset of disease and not when cases has progressed in severity or hospitalization. In mild and...
medtechdive.com
82 more deaths linked to Philips’ recalled devices reported to FDA, bringing total to 346
Another 82 deaths linked to Philips’ recalled sleep and respiratory devices were reported to the Food and Drug Administration in the final two months of last year. In total, the agency has now received 346 reports of death. The rate of death reports per month has risen in each reporting period since Philips began the recall in the summer of 2021.
TODAY.com
‘Lightheaded, coughing a lot’: 30-year-old man shares symptoms of widow maker heart attack
As a distiller, Dave Conway, then 30, often worked in a hot environment, which included climbing ladders and rolling barrels. He wasn’t so surprised when he felt lightheaded and tired. After Googling his symptoms, he thought he had heat exhaustion, but they didn’t improve and soon he struggled to breath. Again, he turned to the Internet and thought perhaps pneumonia was to blame.
contagionlive.com
Inhalable SHIELD Protects Lungs Against COVID-19
Spherical hydrogel inhalation for enhanced lung defense (SHIELD) is an investigational inhalable that coats the airways and serves as a physical barrier against COVID-19. Investigators are working to build a physical barrier against COVID-19. The inhalable bioadhesive hydrogel, spherical hydrogel inhalation for enhanced lung defense (SHIELD), densely coats the airway...
contagionlive.com
Antibiotic Sales Increased During the Pandemic, Driving Antimicrobial Resistance
During the COVID-19 pandemic, sales of 4 broad-spectrum antibiotics increased worldwide. Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a preeminent threat to global health. AMR is driven by the overuse or unnecessary use of antibiotics, as dangerous pathogens can mutate to resist antibiotics after repeated exposure. The World Health Organization (WHO) created a...
contagionlive.com
4CMenB Vaccination Leads to Strong Protection in Children 5 and Under
The vaccine even provided significant protection when children had just one dose, investigators found. A new report out of Spain suggests the four-component, protein-based meningococcal serogroup B vaccine (4CMenB; Bexsero) meaningfully reduces the risk of invasive serogroup B and non–serogroup B meningococcal disease in children under the age of 5.
contagionlive.com
CDC Updates Vaccination Schedule for Children and Adolescents, Includes COVID-19 Vaccine
The 2023 changes include vaccines for influenza, pneumococcal disease, measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) and COVID-19. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) announced the updated 2023 immunization schedule for children and adolescents under 18 years of age. The published new recommendations for families and clinicians are part of routine vaccinations as well as inclusion of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Comments / 0