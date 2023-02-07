ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fciac.net

Boys Basketball – Ridgefield 69, Wilton 55

Ridgefield: Andrew Griffin 0 1-2 1, Alister Walsh 2 4-6 8, Evan Kozdeba 2 1-1 6, Justin Keller 1 0-0 2, Jack Michalowski 3 2-2 9, Sean Sosa 4 0-1 8, Ian Swiatowicz 5 1-2 16, Jordan Katz 2 1-2 6, Nick Sganga 6 1-1 13, Totals 24 11-17 69.
RIDGEFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy