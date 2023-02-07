ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

Boys Ice Hockey – Fairfield co-op 8, St. Joseph 0

St. Joseph: Ryan Flynn 4a; Charlie Swanson 2g; James Kohm 1g, 1a; Liam Forrest 1g, 1a; Ryan Tymon 1g, 1a; Alex Melillo 2a; Sawyer Kleinberg 1g; Owen Gibbons 1g; Tyler Harmony 1a. Goalies: FF – Connor Zavory 9 saves; SJ – Neil Roarty 31 saves. Shots: FF –...
FAIRFIELD, CT

