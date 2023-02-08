ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ

Hasbrouck Heights Police Respond to Route 17 Multi-vehicle Accident with Rollover

By Faith Ballantine-Armonaitis
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - Hasbrouck Heights Police and Fire Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident which delayed traffic after the morning rush for about an hour on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, February 7, at approximately 9:30am, members of the Hasbrouck Heights Police Department were called to Route 17 in the area of the White Castle jug handle on a report of a multi-vehicle crash involving an SUV which was flipped over, according to Hasbrouck Heights Police Lieutenant John Behr. Patrol Officers Donohue, Armeli, Renna and Cambridge responded along with Lieutenant Robertson, Captain Lesho and Chief Rinke.

Upon arrival, there were vehicles involved on both the north and south sides of the highway. The Hasbrouck Heights Fire Department responded as well as multiple ambulances from Holy Name.

A traffic investigation determined that the vehicle that was flipped over was traveling north and was struck from behind which forced it over the divider and onto the southbound side. Three victims were transported to the hospital with what was believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

One driver involved was issued summonses for reckless driving and no insurance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10bS8a_0kg8qfrP00

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Unmarked Linden Police Officer Injured in Crash

LINDEN, NJ - Thursday morning, at approximately 10:55 a.m., an unmarked Police vehicle was struck from behind while traveling north on N. Stiles St near intersection with W. Henry St. The officer involved immediately notified Central Dispatch of the crash and checked on the occupants of the other vehicle. Upon determining that they were not injured, he began to collect their information for the crash investigation. One of the vehicle occupants, later identified as 19-year-old Mario Rodriguez-Ramirez of Linden, refused to provide identification and attempted to leave the scene. The Officer detained Rodriguez-Ramirez and prevented him from leaving the scene, at which time he became...
LINDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Man on Scooter Struck and Killed by Driver in Mountainside

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — A 64-year-old man who crossed into traffic while operating a battery-powered scooter was struck and killed by a driver in Mountainside early Thursday morning, police said. Mountainside Police Chief Joseph Giannuzzi said in a news release the victim was struck at the intersection of Route 22 and New Providence Road. Police say the driver, a 62-year-old woman from Plainfield, remained at the scene. The victim was taken to Overlook Medical Center in Summit, where he later died. Mountainside Police say if there are any witnesses to the crash to contact Det. James Debbie at (908) 232-8100.
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nutley Hazmat, DPW Investigate Illegal Dumping in Third River

NUTLEY, NJ - Members of the Nutley Fire Department's Hazardous Material (HAZMAT) team and Department of Public Works (DPW) employees are investigating what is believed to be illegal dumping of petroleum products into storm drains that lead into the Third River.  Township officials report that on Jan 26, an oily sheen was seen on a tributary of the Third River in Booth Park. The tributary is just north of the playground area and originates from the area of Stager St. between Franklin Ave. and Ravine Ave. “All of our stormwater catch basins eventually empty into the Third and Passaic Rivers,” said Mayor...
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hit and Run Crash Leaves Jersey City Woman in Critical Condition

JERSEY CITY, NJ - A 39-year-old Jersey City woman is in critical condition after being stuck in a hit-and-run crash in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Kennedy Boulevard at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Friday. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, while a vehicle of interest was located the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are continuing to actively investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at: http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bloomfield Police Department Police Blotter Week 5: January 30, 2023-February 5, 2023

Theft:  01/30/2023-Officers responded to the 200 block of Belleville Avenue on report of a theft from auto. A resident had his vehicle towed for  repossession. Upon retrieving his vehicle from the impound yard, he noticed that his driver’s license, passport, and social security card were missing from his glove box. The resident is unsure if his vehicle was burglarized prior to or after it being towed. This incident is under investigation.  01/30/2023-Officers responded to the 400 block of Abington Avenue on report of a catalytic converter theft. A resident parked his vehicle on the street overnight and upon returning to it, he...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
CBS New York

Man, 64, struck and killed by vehicle crossing Route 22 in N.J.

MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J. -- A man was struck and killed by a car as he was crossing Route 22 early Thursday morning in Mountainside, New Jersey. Police say the 64-year-old victim was hit around 4:30 a.m. between New Providence Road and Mountain Avenue. Authorities say the 62-year-old driver of the car stopped after the crash. It's now under investigation. 
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bayonne Firefighters Beat Back Blaze in Abandoned Home

BAYONNE, NJ - Members of the Bayonne Fire Department knocked back flames in an abandoned home on Friday. According to Fire Chief Keith Weaver, firefighters responded to 888 JFK Blvd at approximately 2:51 p.m. and were confronted with a working fire in the attic area of the 2 ½ story structure.  Firefighters used three handlines to extinguish the blaze, which was brought under control at 3:54 p.m. and before it was able to spread to a nearby home. One firefighter was injured and was transported to a local hospital by McCabe Ambulance and six residents of the home at 886 JFK Blvd were displaced by water damage and are under the care of the Bayonne Office of Emergency Management and the American Red Cross.  
BAYONNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Shooting on Paterson Street Sends Rahway Man to Hospital

PATERSON, NJ - A 24-year-old Rahway man who arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a nonfatal gunshot wound in the early hours of Saturday was stuck by bullet while in the area of Carroll Street and Godwin Avenue, investigators have said. In a statement Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said that the incident took place at approximately 2:57 a.m. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact them on their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or to contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

SUV and Car Collide on East Ridgewood Ave

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Tuesday morning an Audi sedan and Honda SUV collided at the intersection of East Ridgewood Ave. and North Pleasant Ave. One minor injury was reported, but the individual refused transportation to the hospital. Ridgewood Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene of the crash, where the cars were removed amidst the morning rush hour at around 7:45 a.m. Read More Ridgewood Police & Fire News: Chief Luthcke Retiring from Ridgewood Police Ridgewood Emergency Services Member of the Month: Tarun Kalyanaraman Five Ridgewood High School Students Escape Crash Without Serious Injury
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Smoking Oven Fire Damages Lodi Home

A fire reportedly ignited by a smoking oven severely damaged a Lodi home Wednesday night. The two-alarm, gas-fed blaze broke out on the first floor in the rear of the two-story Garibaldi Avenue home shortly before 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, responders said. Firefighters had it knocked down within 20 minutes....
LODI, NJ
TAPinto.net

Video Shows Denville Man's Fatal Shootout With Denville and Morristown Police

DENVILLE, NJ – The state Attorney General’s Office today released video from a Dec. 31 police-involved shooting that involved police from Denville and Morristown and claimed the life of a Denville man. The man, James Allandale, 61, formerly known as James Allan, was shot and killed in a Pine Brook motel when he exchanged gunfire with Denville Police Sgt. Fred Jackson and Morristown Police Sgt. James Krauss, said the state. The video can be seen here. “According to the preliminary information, members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (“SERT”) were at the motel to assist Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office detectives with taking...
DENVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed

Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee. Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy