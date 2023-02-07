Read full article on original website
'Believe in Education' Rally held in downtown Reno
A 'Believe in Education' rally was held today as the community says they showed up to fight for the future of Nevada education. We spoke to educators, students, and administrators and they all say the same thing, they want education to be a top priority in Nevada. A lot of...
Joining Forces campaign focuses on impaired driving
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Super Bowl weekend marks the first weekend of ‘Joining Forces’ campaign focusing on impaired driving. Law enforcement agencies across the Silver State are joining forces to raise awareness about the dangers of driving under the influence. The campaign began on February 10th and...
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Rail Auxiliary Team Actively Recruiting Volunteers
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Rail Auxiliary Team, affectionally known as the RAT Pack, is a group of volunteers in Nevada who work to reduce the number of rail suicides and trespass incidents. Active since 2009, the RAT Pack is recruiting local veterans, retirees and retired first responders to...
WEA hosts ‘Believe in Education’ Rally
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saturday morning, the Washoe Education Association hosted a ‘Believe in Education’ rally to bring awareness to the needs of educators across the Silver State. “Year, after year, after year, we rank at the very bottom of every single funding metric,” said WEA President Calen...
One dead in Sun Valley shooting
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - FEB. 12 UPDATE: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Sun Valley man Saturday on suspicion of open murder in the death of his roommate. Billy Orth, 29, was being held without bail Sunday morning in the Washoe County jail. The sheriff’s office responded to...
Deputies issue 92 citations during distracted driving campaign
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office issued 92 citations during a Joining Forces distracted driving campaign from Jan. 13 to Jan. 31. Deputies made 91 traffic stops during the campaign. Deputies issued 62 speeding citations, 17 distracted driving violations and 13 other citations. The Nevada Office of...
WCSO asking for help solving residential burglary case
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help solving a residential burglary case in Washoe Valley. On the evening of Feb. 6, an unidentified woman approached a residence in the area of Lightning W Road in Reno and knocked on the door. She left upon getting no reply.
