Tesla Drops To Test This Level As Support: Did The EV Stock Form A Bull Trap?
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) was trading slightly lower in the premarket on Monday after falling 5% on Friday to back test its break up from a bull flag pattern, which Benzinga called out on Thursday. The drop may have caused Tesla to print it’s next higher low within an uptrend pattern, which the stock reversed into Jan. 6. An uptrend occurs when a stock consistently makes a series of higher highs and higher lows on the chart. See Also: Elon Musk Says Tesla Cybertruck Will 'Change The Look Of The Roads' The higher highs indicate the bulls are in control while the intermittent higher...
Hey, Lyft, Uber Has You Beat: 4 Analysts Discuss Weak Guidance, Q4 Earnings Miss
LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares tumbled Friday morning after the company disappointed Wall Street with its weak guidance. On Thursday, Lyft reported a fourth-quarter adjusted EPS loss of 74 cents, missing consensus analyst estimates of a 13-cent profit. The San Francisco-based company reported $1.18 billion in revenue, beating consensus estimates of $1.16 billion. Revenue was up 21% from a year ago. Lyft reported 20.4 million active riders in the quarter, roughly flat compared to the third quarter but up 8.7% from a year ago. Lyft reported $57.72 in revenue per active rider. Related Link: 5 Microsoft Analysts On Q2 Earnings Beat, Slowing Azure...
C21 Investments Cancels Swell Earn-Out Shares
C21 Investments Inc. (OTCQX: CXXIF) (CSE:CXXI) has negotiated the cancellation of 78% of its earn-out share obligations pursuant to the purchase agreement governing the acquisition of Swell Companies with select individuals. Pursuant to the Swell purchase agreement, a portion of the purchase price payable to the vendors by C21 in connection with the acquisition of Swell Companies in May 2019 was to be paid by the issuance of the Swell earn-out shares, the delivery of which was dependent upon the occurrence of certain events, including share price targets as well as any change of control. Up to 6 million Swell earn-out...
Newell Brands' Highlights: Q4 Earnings Beat, Management Overhaul, Sluggish Outlook & More
Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 18.5% year-on-year to $2.29 billion, beating the consensus of $2.23 billion. Gross margin for the quarter contracted 350 basis points to 26.3%, and the gross profit decreased 28.3% to $600 million. Operating loss for the quarter totaled $(273) million compared to an income of $170 million last year. The company held $287 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022. Adjusted EPS of $0.16 beat the analyst consensus of $0.11. "The business continued to be impacted by a tough operating environment, including slowing consumer demand for general merchandise categories, as well as inventory reductions...
Why CleanSpark (CLSK) Is Falling Today
CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares are trading lower by 7.49% to $3.00 during Friday's session. The company reported mixed first-quarter financial results. What Happened? CleanSpark reported quarterly losses of 46 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 62 cents. The company also reported quarterly sales of $27.82 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $30.01 million by 7.30%. This sales figure represents a 32.6% decrease over sales of $41.24 million in the same period last year. See Also: What In The World Is Going On With AMC And APE Shares? The company notably recognized a net loss for the three...
A Warning Sign For Stocks And Your Portfolio Looms In The Second Half Of February
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is off to a strong start to 2023, but history suggests the second half of February could be a difficult road for the market. After a difficult December and a horrible overall 2022, the stock market rallied in January as fears over inflation subsided. Investors are now optimistic the Federal Reserve can avoid a hard landing for the U.S. economy and could even be in a position to begin cutting interest rates sooner than expected. Related Link: U.S. Consumer Sentiment Jumps 5.7% In February: What It Means For The Markets Historically Bad: Unfortunately, Carson...
Forian Stock Trading Higher On Selling Its Cannabis Software Subsidiary & CEO Stepping Down
Forian Inc. (NASDAQ: FORA) announced the sale of its cannabis software subsidiary, Bio-Tech Medical Software, Inc. (d/b/a BioTrack), to Alleaves, Inc., effective February 10, 2023, for a total purchase price of $30 million in cash, comprised of $20 million paid at closing and $10 million paid in twelve required equal monthly installments, subject to any working capital adjustments. Forian will retain a license to certain cannabinoid-based data to enhance its healthcare information offerings. As a result of the transaction, Forian will focus on its healthcare information business and will no longer provide software solutions to the cannabis industry. “This transaction allows...
What In The World Is Going On With AMC And APE Shares?
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) and AMC Entertainment Hldg Pref Equity Units (NYSE: APE) shares are trading lower Friday morning. The company on Thursday announced an $85 million debt repayment. Shares could also be lower amid continued volatility in high-short interest stocks. Both stocks are falling potentially amid ongoing profit-taking following Monday's rally in high-short interest stocks. AMC also saw company-specific news as shares ran higher Monday after the company revealed it is planning to price theater tickets based on where its customers are seated during the movie. Despite Friday's selling pressure in AMC and APE shares, both stocks have seen strength and are still up 26.59% and 102.92%, respectively, on a year-to-date basis. See Also: Why Alteryx (AYX) Stock Is Exploding Higher Today AMC, among other meme stocks, has seen marked, continued short squeeze volatility throughout 2023. According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMC stock has a total share float of 515.718 million, of which 118.270 million shares are sold short, representing 22.93% of shares sold short. According to data from Benzinga Pro: AMC is trading lower by 9.34% to $4.86 APE is lower by 11.40% to $2.41 © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Apple Continues Consolidation In This Pattern: Here's Why The Stock Looks Headed Higher
Apple, Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) gapped down 0.93% on Friday when the stock ran into a group of sellers who bought the dip and caused the stock to rise to near flat. Apple had spent the last four trading days consolidating mostly sideways just above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). The consolidation took place in the form of a quadruple inside bar pattern, which leans bullish. On Friday, when Apple broke down under Thursday’s low-of-day, the stock didn’t receive bearish momentum and remained trading within the Feb. 3 mother bar. An inside bar pattern indicates a period of consolidation and is usually followed by a...
Why These Analysts Believe YELP Can Succeed Against Negative Macroeconomic Winds
Online review aggregator Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) released fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, with very strong results that beat Street estimates. The company also posted stronger-than-expected guidance for 2023 and according to KeyBanc analysts, Yelp is "continuing its trend toward growth through product innovation and disciplined investment." The analysts didn't issue a price target for the company stock, currently valued at $33.14 and up 7.4% since the market closed on Thursday. KeyBanc maintained its Sector Weight rating for Yelp. Revenue for the fourth-quarter beat forecasts at $309 million against consensus estimates of $307 million. EBITDA of $80 million came in below consensus estimates of $81 million. Following...
Newell Brands Gets Price Targets Cuts By Analysts After Q4 Results
Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) reported better-than-expected Q4 results. Newell Brands reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 18.5% year-on-year to $2.29 billion, beating the consensus of $2.23 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.16 beat the analyst consensus of $0.11. Newell Brands has appointed Chris Peterson, currently President, to serve as its President and CEO, effective upon the conclusion of the company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 16, 2023. Newell sees FY23 normalized EPS of $0.95 - $1.08, against the consensus of $1.42. It expects FY23 sales of $8.4 billion - $8.6 billion against the consensus of $9.08 billion. Newell shares gained...
Flowserve Acquires Velan For $245M; Provides Solid Q4 Preliminary Results
Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS) has agreed to acquire Velan Inc (OTC: VLNSF) in a transaction valued at approximately $245 million (C$329 million). Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan is a manufacturer of industrial valves with a strong presence in the nuclear, cryogenic and defense markets. Velan is a family-controlled business with a team of 1,650 people and manufacturing facilities in nine countries. The deal value includes the purchase of Velan's equity for about $209 million (C$281 million) and the assumption of about $36.3 million (C$48.9 million) in outstanding gross debt as of Nov. 30, 2022. Flowserve will also assume Velan's $31.4 million (C$42.2 million) of cash and...
Why Blue Apron Shares Are Trading Lower By 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
Gainers Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) shares rose 52.5% to $0.7050 in pre-market trading after jumping over 72% on Friday. EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) rose 31.7% to $0.7748 in pre-market trading. EBET recently announced closing of approximately $6.5 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON) shares rose 15.8% to $3.57 in pre-market trading. Expion360 shares jumped over 55% on Friday after the company announced it has been selected by Cube Series as the exclusive supplier of lithium-ion batteries for a ultra-lightweight foldable campler. Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) shares rose 15.7% to $1.14 in pre-market trading...
Why Monday.com Stock Is Soaring Monday Morning
Monday.com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDY) shares are trading higher Monday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued strong guidance. What Happened: Monday.com said fourth-quarter revenue increased 57% year-over-year to $149.9 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $141.23 million. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share, which beat estimates for a loss of 37 cents per share. Net cash from operations totaled $34.1 million and adjusted free cash flow was $29.7 million in the fourth quarter. "Q4 capped off an amazing year, exceeding our expectations on both the top and bottom lines. We finished FY'22 with strong revenue growth, improving efficiency, and positive free...
Check Point Software Clocks 7% Revenue Growth In Q4 Aided By Cybersecurity Demand; Expands Stock Buyback
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: CHKP) reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 7% year-on-year to $638.5 million, beating the consensus of $593 million. Revenue from Products and licenses grew 4.2% Y/Y to $173.4 million, Security subscriptions increased 13.2% Y/Y to $231 million, and Software updates and maintenance grew 2.4% Y/Y to $234.1 million. Margin: Non-GAAP operating margin contracted 200 basis points to 45%. Non-GAAP EPS of $2.45 beat the consensus of $2.19. The company generated $230 million in operating cash flow and held $3.50 billion in cash and equivalents. Share Buyback: The board agreed to expand the share buyback to up to $2 billion. "We delivered solid fourth quarter and 2022 full-year financial results despite a volatile year-end macro-environment. Revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share came in at the top end of our projections," said Gil Shwed, Founder & CEO of Check Point Software Technologies. "We continued building the future of cyber security with the prevention-first Infinity architecture and realized triple-digit growth in Infinity revenues." Price Action: CHKP shares closed lower by 0.10% at $127.16 on Friday. This article Check Point Software Clocks 7% Revenue Growth In Q4 Aided By Cybersecurity Demand; Expands Stock Buyback originally appeared on Benzinga.com.© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Geely's Premium EV Brand Zeekr Topples XPeng's Valuation
Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTC: GELYY) backed electric car brand Zeekr said it’s now worth $13 billion after a $750 million raise from Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited and others. Geely said in December, the brand filed confidentially for an initial public offering in the U.S. The new $13 billion valuation makes Zeekr worth more on paper than XPeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV), which had a market value of $8.01 billion, CNBC reports. NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) and Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) are worth much more, with market valuations of $17.22 billion and $25.22 billion, respectively. Zeekr said its new investors include Amnon Shashua, co-founder and CEO of self-driving tech company Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY). Zeekr plans to use the funds for tech development and eyed entry into the European market this year. By sales in China, Geely was the fourth-largest manufacturer of new energy vehicle passenger cars in 2022, behind Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) China, which was in third place, according to the China Passenger Car Association. Price Action: GELYY shares closed lower by 3.45% at $29.36 on Friday. Photo via Wikimedia Commons This article Geely's Premium EV Brand Zeekr Topples XPeng's Valuation originally appeared on Benzinga.com.© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Research Coverage On These 3 Marijuana Stocks
Cantor Fitzgerald’s Pablo Zuanic initiated research coverage of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCQX: VRNOF), Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: AAWH), and Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNHF). The Thesis The analyst initiated research coverage on Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. with "a Neutral rating and a 12-month price target of $1.75,” reads the report. Regarding Verano Holdings: “We initiate research coverage with an Overweight rating and a 12-month price target of $10,” Zuanic said. On its part, Planet 13, with “a Neutral rating and a 12-month price target of $0.95 (...) has built one of the most iconic megastore concepts in the cannabis...
TreeHouse Foods Posts Mixed Q4 Earnings; Warns On Inflationary Macro Environment
TreeHouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS) reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 22% year-on-year to $996.20 million, missing the consensus of $1.02 billion. The revenue increase was primarily driven by favorable pricing to recover commodity inflation. Gross margin for the quarter expanded 280 basis points Y/Y to 17.7%. The company reported an operating income of $70 million with an operating margin of 7%. The operating expenses fell 28.4% Y/Y to $105.9 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.98 beat the analyst consensus of $0.92. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations totaled $120 million, and the margin was 12%. The company held $43 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022. Outlook: TreeHouse sees...
Insiders Buying NextEra Energy And 3 Other Stocks
Although US stocks closed mixed on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Hudson Global The Trade: Hudson Global, Inc....
Raymond James Remains Bullish On Tempur Sealy On Solid Set-Up For Growth In 2023
Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Strong Buy rating on the shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) and raised the price target from $45 to $49. Q4 sales came in modestly below consensus expectations, while adjusted EBITDA was relatively in line and adjusted EPS beat consensus. While demand remains challenging, it appears the industry is stabilizing, and Tempur Sealy continues to perform well on a relative basis, added the analyst. Equally important, while the midpoint of 2023 EPS guidance is modestly below consensus, when adjusting for incremental interest expense and a higher share count, the actual earnings power of the business in 2023 is...
