ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Turkish bourse shuts for five days, cancels trades after earthquake

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hv4Ha_0kg8lX4U00

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Istanbul's stock exchange operator suspended trading until Feb. 15 and cancelled all Wednesday's trades in the wake of devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday.

The tremors rocked Turkey and Syria in the early hours of Monday, with hundreds of buildings collapsing and the combined death toll across both countries climbing above 12,000.

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul suspended trading on its equity and derivatives markets within minutes of opening after market-wide circuit breakers stopped the slide in the main index at 7%.

The country's benchmark index (.XU100) fell as much as 16% from its Friday close before the Wednesday trades were cancelled. To Tuesday's close, the loss is 9.9%.

Trading volumes were significantly below regular averages at only 2.24 billion trades on Tuesday, compared with Friday's 4.14 billion.

"Due to the increase in volatility and extraordinary price movements after the earthquake disaster; in order to ensure the reliable, transparent, efficient, stable, fair and competitive functioning of the markets, Equity Market and Equity & Index Derivatives in the Derivatives Market have been closed," Borsa Istanbul's statement said on Wednesday.

"Considering the low transaction volume that does not allow efficient price formation, all trades executed in the closed markets on Feb. 8, 2023 will be cancelled," the market operator said.

An exchanged-traded fund , both priced in dollars, is down almost 13% this week and 20% for the year.

The market capitalization of the MSCI index fell from $39.7 billion at the end of last week to $35.8 billion at the close on Tuesday according to Refinitiv data.

"They’ll have to reopen at some point and allow trades to take place. Waiting delays the inevitable price changes," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments.

"Reopening and then cancelling trades seems unorthodox, but there have been a lot of unorthodox things coming out of Turkey."

Index provider FTSE Russell said its indexes will reflect Tuesday's close when trading resumes next week and they are monitoring for further closures. Its guidance shows FTSE could extend this for up to 20 trading days.

MSCI did not respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, domestic investors started an online petition calling for the reversal of all trades that took place since Monday.

"We call for the reversal of all trades that took place on Borsa Istanbul as of February 6, 2023 and the closure of the exchange during the national mourning period," read the petition, which received over 10,000 signatures within hours.

The quakes have forced major corporations like BP to declare force majeure in their disaster zone operations in southern Turkey.

Turks beset for years by soaring inflation and currency crashes have piled into the country's stocks in recent months, lifting the main index by 200% last year.

Murat Bakan, a member of parliament from the main opposition, said on Twitter: "Suspending the exchange is not enough. Trades that took place on Istanbul stock exchange following the earthquake must be cancelled."

The reversal of trades will protect the rights of 500,000 investors, Bakan said, adding some people might still be awaiting help or not have Internet access.

Local investors now account for 70% of stock holdings, up from 35% in 2020, while the share of foreign investors holding Turkish stocks has dipped to below a third.

Many international investors have quit in recent years amid recurring market turmoil and Ankara's embrace of unorthodox economic and monetary policies, including cutting interest rates in the face of soaring inflation.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Turkey earthquake: Before and after pictures show extent of destruction

Two huge earthquakes and a series of aftershocks have hit Turkey, Syria and the surrounding region, killing more than 9,000 people and causing widespread destruction. The first earthquake, which struck at 04:18 local time (01:18 GMT) on 6 February, was registered as 7.8, classified as "major" on the official magnitude scale. Its epicentre was near Gaziantep - a city of more than two million people.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: 'We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years'

After floating a peace plan in October 2022 to end the Ukraine war, Elon Musk later discussed the possibility of a looming nuclear war. Reasonable People Won't Launch War: One of the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO’s Twitter followers on Friday (Oct. 14) quote-tweeted a Reuters story on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) starting nuclear drills with B-52 bombers on Monday (Oct. 17).
Hdogar

What Countries will be Destroyed in WW3?

The threat of a third world war is constantly hanging over us. With the development of weapons and the arrival of nuclear weaponry in the game, the battle will be much more hazardous and deadlier. It will not stop some neighbors from fighting, but the advent of air missiles has enabled the countries to wipe out nations with a single stroke of a bomb.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
New York Post

Russia warns it will ‘gain world’s attention’ on first anniversary of Ukraine war

Russia’s top diplomat issued a chilling warning Thursday that Moscow “will do everything” to “gain the world’s attention” on the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine — as the Kremlin was said to be preparing to launch a new offensive with up to 500,000 conscripts. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that Moscow would take great measures to overshadow anti-Russia events allegedly being planned by the West to mark the war’s anniversary on Feb. 24. “Our diplomacy will do everything to ensure that the anti-Russian sabbaths planned for the end of February — as if timed to coincide with the...
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says

A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Reuters

692K+
Followers
379K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy