La La Land: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts From Damien Chazelle's 2016 Musical
La La Land is undoubtedly one of the most beloved movies of the past decade, and these behind-the-scenes facts will make you love it even more...
‘La La Land’ to Become a Broadway Musical
La La Land is heading to Broadway. The Oscar-winning movie musical is being developed as a stage musical by producer Marc Platt and Lionsgate. The 2016 movie, which starred Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, followed an aspiring actress and a jazz musician as they pursue their dreams in Los Angeles. The film’s original songs include tracks “City of Stars” and “Another Day of Sun.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'Yellowstone' Spinoff With Matthew McConaughey in Talks Amid Report of Kevin Costner's Uncertain Future'Dexter,' 'Billions' Spinoffs in the Works as Showtime Doubles Down on Franchise PlanMatthew McConaughey to Voice Elvis in Netflix Animated Series Bartlett...
musictimes.com
Burt Bacharach Death Tragic: Dionne Warwick NEVER Forgave This Music Diva Before Composer's Passing
A music diva opened up about Burt Bacharach's muse, Dionne Warwick, who never forgave her for allegedly stealing one of the songwriter's greatest songs. Bacharach's publicist, Tina Brausam, shared a statement on Thursday confirming that the composer died Wednesday at his Los Angeles home. She also revealed that Burt Bacharach's cause of death was of natural causes.
Kate Middleton strengthens royal circle, King Charles likely ‘mortified’ after fashion misstep
The Fox News Entertainment newsletter brings you the latest Hollywood headlines, celebrity interviews and stories from Los Angeles and beyond.
EW.com
Cody Longo, Hollywood Heights and Days of Our Lives star, dies at 34
Cody Longo, an actor and musician known for his roles on Days of Our Lives and Hollywood Heights, has died. He was 34. Further details, including a cause of death, were not immediately available. According to a report by TMZ, Longo, who also sometimes went by the name Cody Anthony, was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas. His wife, Stephanie, who was working at the time, called the police after she became concerned for his welfare, per the report.
musictimes.com
Cher Getting Married? Singer's Plans With AE Edwards Surfaced After Engagement Buzz
Are Cher and Alexander "AE" Edwards getting married soon?. Fans have been waiting to hear wedding bells after Cher shared on her Twitter account in December a photo of a pear-shaped diamond ring she received from Edwards. She did not clarify whether she was already engaged, but her followers had been expecting to receive good news from the couple.
wegotthiscovered.com
An acclaimed war story that quietly bombed spectacularly hard flies high on 4 major streaming services
When it comes to naming and shaming the biggest box office bombs of any given year, the ire generally tends to be focused on the movies that ended up being panned by critics in addition to cratering in theaters, which has in turn given the acclaimed Devotion something of a free pass.
musictimes.com
Burt Bacharach Tragic Cause of Death: Pop Songwriting Genius Dead at 94
Burt Bacharach was one of the most prominent and celebrated pop songwriters in the '50s through the '80s; he wrote numerous songs for some of the biggest artists during those decades. He was the genius behind "I Say A Little Prayer," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose," "Raindrops...
The nightmarish underside of the dream factory: how Babylon captures Hollywood in the 1920s
In his latest film, Babylon, director Damien Chazelle presents a very different vision of the home of America’s motion picture industry than he did in his Oscar-winning 2016 film, La La Land. Instead of a romantic, wistful homage to the dream of Hollywood stardom and success, Babylon reveals the nightmarish underside of the dream factory in the 1920s. In telling the rise-and-(mostly)-fall stories of a group of striving movie celebrities against the backdrop of social, cultural and technological change in the new, modern, 20th-century America, the movie has both relevance and resonance today. Hollywood in the roaring twenties The Roaring...
‘Plane’ Flies to VOD as Netflix Dominates with Eddie Murphy, Pamela Anderson, and Minions
The VOD charts saw an infusion of new blood with Lionsgate’s “Plane” ($19.99) surging ahead in its first week. It ranks #1 at iTunes, #2 on Vudu’s weekly chart (disadvantaged by its Friday release), and #4 at Google Play, which always lags a few days behind. That puts it ahead of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Disney), “Babylon” (Paramount), and “House Party” (Warner Bros. Discovery), all at $19.99. “Wakanda” also streams on Disney+. “Plane” and “House Party” both came out after their third weekends in theaters. That was expected for “House Party,” the first of several films initially destined for HBO Max but...
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
musictimes.com
Ozzy Osbourne Grammy Awards Ties Rock Category Win With Brandi Carlile
Ozzy Osbourne and Brandi Carlile dominated the Rock and Metal category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Osbourne got a total of four nominations for his most recent album, "Patient Number 9," which went two for four at last Sunday's Grammy Awards. Ozzy Osbourne Grammy Awards 2023. Osbourne took home the...
Sundance: Michael J. Fox Declares “I’m Not Going Anywhere” at ‘Still’ Doc Premiere
At the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Still, the documentary about his life and career, Michael J. Fox received a massive standing ovation from the packed Eccles theater as he took the stage with director Davis Guggenheim. “You stumbled into my life and said, ‘We can make a movie out of this,'” remembered Fox of Guggenheim approaching him after reading Fox’s memoir and a New York Times story on the actor. “And I said I have nothing to do next week,” joked Fox, receiving laughter from the Park City audience.More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Real-Life 'Cassandro' Gets Emotional on Red...
musictimes.com
Madonna Grammys 'Plastic Face' Explained: Reason Leaves Internet Divided
Madonna's Grammy Awards appearance has sparked controversy and backlash again following the debut of her "plastic face" on live television. Fans and detractors of the Queen of Pop have been very vocal about their support and hate toward Madonna's "plastic face," with many divided on how they would perceive the drastic change that the singer has undergone in the past few years.
Wow, Disney Just Announced That Frozen 3, Toy Story 5 And More Are On The Way
Walt Disney Studios just shared plans to return to three of their animated worlds for upcoming movie sequels.
wegotthiscovered.com
An insanely stacked slice of cult classic chaos stays as popular as ever, just don’t mention the prequel
If you were looking to design an action thriller from the ground up that was virtually guaranteed to secure cult classic status, then there’s a distinct possibility the end product would look an awful lot like Joe Carnahan’s Smokin’ Aces. The writer and director concocted a convoluted...
musictimes.com
Bonnie Raitt's 'Just Like That' See MASSIVE Uptick in Streams, Sales After Grammy Win
Bonnie Raitt's "Just Like That" won Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards, which sparked a myriad of reactions from artists, celebrities, fans, and audiences alike, but arguably the most prominent reaction was shock and rage. Raitt was considered a dark horse in the category, after all, many...
Brendan Fraser Auditioned To Play Superman In A J.J. Abrams Project (& So Did Paul Walker)
The Brendan Fraser renaissance of 2022 has spilled over into the new year, with "The Whale" star earning award show acclaim and accolades for his performance in the Darren Aronofsky flick — including an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in late January. Fraser's film career has reached unprecedented heights over the past few months on account of his powerful portrayal of Charlie, a morbidly obese English teacher who is attempting to reconnect with his daughter (Sadie Sink). Considered to be his acting opus, Fraser has come a long way from his days of swinging through trees and taking out mummies. However, there was one film from the "Airheads" frontman's past that could've defined his Hollywood career way earlier — but it never got made.
musictimes.com
SZA Named Woman of the Year by Billboard: Here's All the 'Kill Bill' Singer's Milestones
SZA is on the top of the world. Her long-awaited sophomore studio album 'SOS' is a major success, her music is topping the charts, and everyone is obsessed with "Kill Bill." So it's simply a no-brainer that SZA was named this year's Woman of the Year by Billboard. "Since she...
musictimes.com
DJ Khaled Switching Careers?: Music Producer Lands THIS Role at Universal Music Group
DJ Khaled is starting a new era this 2023 as he's leaving his previous record label to sign with a new company where he'll release new music in the future. In addition, the producer also appears to venture out into other creative fields as he landed a position at Universal Music Group.
