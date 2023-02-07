The Brendan Fraser renaissance of 2022 has spilled over into the new year, with "The Whale" star earning award show acclaim and accolades for his performance in the Darren Aronofsky flick — including an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in late January. Fraser's film career has reached unprecedented heights over the past few months on account of his powerful portrayal of Charlie, a morbidly obese English teacher who is attempting to reconnect with his daughter (Sadie Sink). Considered to be his acting opus, Fraser has come a long way from his days of swinging through trees and taking out mummies. However, there was one film from the "Airheads" frontman's past that could've defined his Hollywood career way earlier — but it never got made.

