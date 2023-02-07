ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hollywood Reporter

‘La La Land’ to Become a Broadway Musical

La La Land is heading to Broadway. The Oscar-winning movie musical is being developed as a stage musical by producer Marc Platt and Lionsgate. The 2016 movie, which starred Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, followed an aspiring actress and a jazz musician as they pursue their dreams in Los Angeles. The film’s original songs include tracks “City of Stars” and “Another Day of Sun.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'Yellowstone' Spinoff With Matthew McConaughey in Talks Amid Report of Kevin Costner's Uncertain Future'Dexter,' 'Billions' Spinoffs in the Works as Showtime Doubles Down on Franchise PlanMatthew McConaughey to Voice Elvis in Netflix Animated Series Bartlett...
musictimes.com

Burt Bacharach Death Tragic: Dionne Warwick NEVER Forgave This Music Diva Before Composer's Passing

A music diva opened up about Burt Bacharach's muse, Dionne Warwick, who never forgave her for allegedly stealing one of the songwriter's greatest songs. Bacharach's publicist, Tina Brausam, shared a statement on Thursday confirming that the composer died Wednesday at his Los Angeles home. She also revealed that Burt Bacharach's cause of death was of natural causes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
EW.com

Cody Longo, Hollywood Heights and Days of Our Lives star, dies at 34

Cody Longo, an actor and musician known for his roles on Days of Our Lives and Hollywood Heights, has died. He was 34. Further details, including a cause of death, were not immediately available. According to a report by TMZ, Longo, who also sometimes went by the name Cody Anthony, was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas. His wife, Stephanie, who was working at the time, called the police after she became concerned for his welfare, per the report.
AUSTIN, TX
musictimes.com

Cher Getting Married? Singer's Plans With AE Edwards Surfaced After Engagement Buzz

Are Cher and Alexander "AE" Edwards getting married soon?. Fans have been waiting to hear wedding bells after Cher shared on her Twitter account in December a photo of a pear-shaped diamond ring she received from Edwards. She did not clarify whether she was already engaged, but her followers had been expecting to receive good news from the couple.
TheConversationAU

The nightmarish underside of the dream factory: how Babylon captures Hollywood in the 1920s

In his latest film, Babylon, director Damien Chazelle presents a very different vision of the home of America’s motion picture industry than he did in his Oscar-winning 2016 film, La La Land. Instead of a romantic, wistful homage to the dream of Hollywood stardom and success, Babylon reveals the nightmarish underside of the dream factory in the 1920s. In telling the rise-and-(mostly)-fall stories of a group of striving movie celebrities against the backdrop of social, cultural and technological change in the new, modern, 20th-century America, the movie has both relevance and resonance today. Hollywood in the roaring twenties The Roaring...
IndieWire

‘Plane’ Flies to VOD as Netflix Dominates with Eddie Murphy, Pamela Anderson, and Minions

The VOD charts saw an infusion of new blood with Lionsgate’s “Plane” ($19.99) surging ahead in its first week. It ranks #1 at iTunes, #2 on Vudu’s weekly chart (disadvantaged by its Friday release), and #4 at Google Play, which always lags a few days behind. That puts it ahead of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Disney), “Babylon” (Paramount), and “House Party” (Warner Bros. Discovery), all at $19.99. “Wakanda” also streams on Disney+. “Plane” and “House Party” both came out after their third weekends in theaters. That was expected for “House Party,” the first of several films initially destined for HBO Max but...
CNET

New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix

In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Grammy Awards Ties Rock Category Win With Brandi Carlile

Ozzy Osbourne and Brandi Carlile dominated the Rock and Metal category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Osbourne got a total of four nominations for his most recent album, "Patient Number 9," which went two for four at last Sunday's Grammy Awards. Ozzy Osbourne Grammy Awards 2023. Osbourne took home the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Michael J. Fox Declares “I’m Not Going Anywhere” at ‘Still’ Doc Premiere

At the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Still, the documentary about his life and career, Michael J. Fox received a massive standing ovation from the packed Eccles theater as he took the stage with director Davis Guggenheim. “You stumbled into my life and said, ‘We can make a movie out of this,'” remembered Fox of Guggenheim approaching him after reading Fox’s memoir and a New York Times story on the actor. “And I said I have nothing to do next week,” joked Fox, receiving laughter from the Park City audience.More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Real-Life 'Cassandro' Gets Emotional on Red...
musictimes.com

Madonna Grammys 'Plastic Face' Explained: Reason Leaves Internet Divided

Madonna's Grammy Awards appearance has sparked controversy and backlash again following the debut of her "plastic face" on live television. Fans and detractors of the Queen of Pop have been very vocal about their support and hate toward Madonna's "plastic face," with many divided on how they would perceive the drastic change that the singer has undergone in the past few years.
musictimes.com

Bonnie Raitt's 'Just Like That' See MASSIVE Uptick in Streams, Sales After Grammy Win

Bonnie Raitt's "Just Like That" won Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards, which sparked a myriad of reactions from artists, celebrities, fans, and audiences alike, but arguably the most prominent reaction was shock and rage. Raitt was considered a dark horse in the category, after all, many...
Looper

Brendan Fraser Auditioned To Play Superman In A J.J. Abrams Project (& So Did Paul Walker)

The Brendan Fraser renaissance of 2022 has spilled over into the new year, with "The Whale" star earning award show acclaim and accolades for his performance in the Darren Aronofsky flick — including an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in late January. Fraser's film career has reached unprecedented heights over the past few months on account of his powerful portrayal of Charlie, a morbidly obese English teacher who is attempting to reconnect with his daughter (Sadie Sink). Considered to be his acting opus, Fraser has come a long way from his days of swinging through trees and taking out mummies. However, there was one film from the "Airheads" frontman's past that could've defined his Hollywood career way earlier — but it never got made.

