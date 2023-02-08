ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World shares mixed after Wall St gains on Fed chair comments

By ELAINE KURTENBACH AP Business Writer
ABC News
 1 day ago

Shares rose in early European trading on Wednesday after a mixed day in Asia, while oil prices climbed more than $1 a barrel.

Trading on Istanbul’s stock exchange was suspended after the market benchmark sank more than 7% as Turkey struggled with the aftermath of a magnitude 7.8 earthquake that has killed more than 9,500 people. It was unclear when trading would resume. U.S. futures edged lower and oil prices climbed more than $1.

Investors appear to have been reassured by comments Tuesday by the chair of the Federal Reserve signaling that an unexpectedly strong U.S. strong jobs report won’t by itself sway the central bank's stance on interest rates hikes.

Germany's DAX added 0.5% to 15,455.11 while the CAC 40 in Paris advanced 0.6% to 3,901.39. London's FTSE 100 surged 0.7% to 7,922.62.

The future for the S&P 500 lost 0.3% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2%.

Investors are caught between hopes that the Fed will ease back on rate hikes because inflation is cooling and worries that strong employment data augur a potential rebound in price pressures, Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

“For the next little while, the central banks aren’t as important as the economic data will be," Innes said. “With markets operating in a macro vacuum today, investors aren’t exactly scrambling to put on risk."

Tokyo shares were weighed down by losses in electronics and tech-related companies like Nintendo and Sharp Corp. that have reported weaker earnings than expected.

SoftBank fell 5.1% after reporting its net profit sank $5.9 billion in the last quarter. Nintendo sank 7.5% following its latest earnings update, which showed a slight decline in profit in April-December from the year before. Sharp's shares dived 12.6%.

The Nikkei 225 index lost 0.3% to 27,606.46. The Shanghai Composite index shed 0.5% to 3,232.11. Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged 0.1% lower to 21,283.52. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.4% to 7,530.10.

South Korea's Kospi advanced 1.3% to 3,396.58. Shares slipped in Bangkok and rose in Taiwan and Singapore.

Tuesday on Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 climbed 1.3% and the Dow gained 0.8%. The Nasdaq jumped 1.9%.

High inflation and how much the Fed will raise interest rates to combat it have been at the center of Wall Street's gyrations in the last year. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that progress is being made on inflation, though a long battle remains.

That echoed similar comments he made last week, after the Fed approved its smallest increase to interest rates since March. But news Friday that employers added a third of a million more jobs than expected last month revived raised concerns about upward pressure on inflation. Higher rates can drive down inflation but also hurt the economy and investment prices.

Powell said Tuesday at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C., that the market’s big moves since the jobs report have gotten it closer to in sync with the Fed’s thinking.

“We have a significant road ahead to get inflation down to 2%,” which is the Fed’s target, Powell said. “There’s been an expectation that it will go away quickly and painlessly. I don’t think that’s at all guaranteed.”

Despite all the market's recent moves, the S&P 500 is up 8.5% this year. Much of that was due to easing worries the economy may fall into a severe recession, a scenario described in markets as a “hard landing.”

In other trading Wednesday, U.S. benchmark crude oil rose $1.13 to $78.27 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $3.03 to $77.14 per barrel on Tuesday.

Brent crude, the pricing benchmark for international trading, added $1.03 cents to $84.72 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar fell to 130.82 Japanese yen from 131.11 yen. The euro rose to $1.0745 from $1.0726.

Related
CNBC

Dow finishes more than 250 points higher, Nasdaq climbs 1.9% after Fed Chair Powell says inflation is declining

Stocks advanced Tuesday following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments indicating inflation has started easing. The major indexes ricocheted during and shortly after his remarks in a midday conversation at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C. At one point, the Dow gained more than 275 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each traded up more than 1%. Those gains came as investors cheered Powell's comments on disinflation, hoping they indicated the central bank could continue slowing on its interest rate hike campaign.
WASHINGTON, DC
Marietta Daily Journal

Stock Market Today: Stocks Edge Lower As Powell Rally Fades; Treasury Yields Hold Steady

Wall Street opened modestly lower Wednesday as traders faded yesterday's solid equity rally ahead of a $35 billion 10-year note auction later in the session. U.S. stocks nudged lower Wednesday, while the dollar retreated against its global peers, as investors parsed comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that indicated a balanced assessment of inflation and rate prospects in the world's biggest economy. Powell, who participated in a question-and-answer session...
WASHINGTON STATE
investing.com

Gold steadies after two days of gains, copper rises on China bets

Investing.com -- Gold prices steadied on Wednesday following somewhat mixed signals on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, while copper prices firmed after a strong rally as markets bet on a demand recovery in major importer China. The yellow metal marked two consecutive days of small gains as it staged...
Reuters

Fed officials on board with more modest pace of interest rate hikes

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday said more interest rate rises are in the cards as the U.S. central bank presses forward with its efforts to cool inflation although none were ready to suggest that January's hot jobs report could push them back to a more aggressive monetary policy stance.
Motley Fool

McDonald's and ExxonMobil Have News for Investors

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Bill...
marketscreener.com

Gold firms as dollar inches lower; Powell's speech in focus

(Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday as the dollar pulled back slightly, with traders awaiting U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech later in the day for hints about future rate hikes after last week's strong economic data. Spot gold was 0.4% higher at $1,873.96 per ounce, as of...
ABC News

