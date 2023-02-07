ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

In 2003, a teen left home with a strange man and never came back. Two weeks later, her mom received a shocking message.

19-year-old LaQuanta Riley was born in 1984 to her mother, Pam Riley, who was only 16 at the time. As a result, LaQuanta was raised by her aunt, Katie Smith. LaQuanta maintained a good relationship with her mom and they kept in touch throughout her life. She loved to cook and listen to music. LaQuanta graduated high school with honors and received a full scholarship to college. She was about to begin her freshmen year studying criminal justice when she suddenly vanished.
"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
Superintendent Tears Into Family of Bullied Student Who Took Her Own Life

The superintendent of a New Jersey high school where a 14-year-old student was viciously bullied days before committing suicide has defended the school and instead blamed the 14-year-old’s family. In comments to The Daily Mail, Superintendent Triantafillos Parlapanides claimed Adriana Kuch took her own life due to her father’s extramarital affair, the suicide of her mother nearly a decade ago, and the teen’s own “poor choices” surrounding drugs in 7th and 8th grade, the New York Post reported. Kuch died Feb. 3, two days after a video appeared on social media showing a group of students striking her with a...
Body-Cam Footage Raises New Questions in Deadly ‘Cop City’ Shooting

Body-cam footage released Wednesday raises new questions about the fatal shooting of an environmental activist by a state trooper last month at the future site of Atlanta’s “Cop City.”. Authorities said an officer gunned down Manuel “Tortuguita” Teran on Jan. 18 because Teran opened fire first, hitting a...
