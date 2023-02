One person has been pronounced dead after a shooting in Carey late Feb. 11, according to Carey Police Chief Ryan Doe. Carey Police Department received a 911 call around 11:30 p.m. concerning a shooting at 104 Lindenwood Place. The arriving officer discovered a body in the street at the intersection of Lindenwood Place and Pine Tree Drive. The body was male and he was later pronounced deceased, the police reported.

CAREY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO