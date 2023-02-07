The Caruth School of Dental Hygiene is a pillar of Texas A&M School of Dentistry, producing graduates who are community-minded and leaders in the dentistry field. Four alumni – Linda Lockhart, Katie Smith, Susan Williams and Judy Payne – recently celebrated more than a decade as coworkers, supporting each other in the day-to-day execution of educational, clinical, and therapeutic services for total oral health.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO