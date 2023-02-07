Read full article on original website
Improving public health worker self-care and individual safety during and after a pandemic
Researchers from the Texas A&M University School of Public Health’s Department of Environmental and Occupational Health and Texas A&M Ergo Center are part of a grant aimed at helping to provide enhanced training focused on self-care, individual safety, and security of Public Health Safety (PHS) officers during and after a pandemic.
A century of experience
The Caruth School of Dental Hygiene is a pillar of Texas A&M School of Dentistry, producing graduates who are community-minded and leaders in the dentistry field. Four alumni – Linda Lockhart, Katie Smith, Susan Williams and Judy Payne – recently celebrated more than a decade as coworkers, supporting each other in the day-to-day execution of educational, clinical, and therapeutic services for total oral health.
Research team takes first place with SPM poster
Three dental hygiene students recently claimed first prize with their research at the 81st Texas Dental Hygienists’ Association conference in San Marcos, Texas. DH2 students Carrie Bilbrey, Amber Tran and Amber Raglin presented their research on specialized pro-resolving mediators (SPMs) to a crowd of 400, winning first place and $700. A dozen other schools participated in the contest.
