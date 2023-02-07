Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
‘Lightheaded, coughing a lot’: 30-year-old man shares symptoms of widow maker heart attack
As a distiller, Dave Conway, then 30, often worked in a hot environment, which included climbing ladders and rolling barrels. He wasn’t so surprised when he felt lightheaded and tired. After Googling his symptoms, he thought he had heat exhaustion, but they didn’t improve and soon he struggled to breath. Again, he turned to the Internet and thought perhaps pneumonia was to blame.
US News and World Report
Chicken Farmers Say Their Eggs Could Help Reduce Prices
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — U.S. chicken producers want to do their part to bring down current soaring egg prices by selling their 400 million surplus eggs to food producers. But first they have to convince the FDA to change the rule that prevents eggs laid by chickens in the meat industry to be used for human consumption.
