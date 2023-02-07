Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Review: The magic peaks early on in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'
Channing Tatum bids an apparent farewell to the franchise that made him a star in Magic Mike's Last Dance. It's been more than a decade since Channing Tatum first starred in "Magic Mike," a comedy based on his own pre-acting stint as a stripper. Audiences showered it with more than $100 million and did that again for a sequel, so Tatum's back with a film called "Magic Mike's Last Dance." Critic Bob Mondello says, promises, promises.
NPR
How to get creative on Valentine's Day
MARVIN GAYE: (Singing) Aw, baby - let's get it on. RASCOE: If you're thinking of relying on the cliches - flowers, maybe a candlelit dinner out - our next guest is here to remind you that you can shake up that old, musty, dusty Valentine's Day routine. Brigitt Earley is a freelance journalist. She joins us now. Welcome to the program.
NPR
James Alexander of the Bar-Kays on 50 years of the concert documentary 'Wattstax'
The concert documentary "Wattstax" was released 50 years ago this month. It featured Stax Records' entire roster at the time. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to James Alexander of the Bar-Kays. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SON OF SHAFT") THE BAR-KAYS: I'm the son of a... AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Los Angeles, 1972. On...
NPR
Patrick Bringley on his book 'All the Beauty in the World'
PATRICK BRINGLEY: (Reading) The mornings are church-mouse quiet. I arrive on post almost a half hour before we open, and there is no one to talk me down to earth. It's just me and the Rembrandts, just me and the Botticellis, just me and these vibrant phantoms I can almost believe are flesh and blood.
NPR
Radio host Angela Yee on her departure from 'The Breakfast Club' and her new show
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with radio talk show host Angela Yee about her departure from the popular show "The Breakfast Club" and about her new show, "Way Up with Angela Yee." AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Angela Yee is no stranger to the ear. She's the longtime host of "Lip Service," a...
NPR
Grace Lin and Kate Messner on their new children's book 'Once Upon a Book'
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to authors Grace Lin and Kate Messner about their new children's book. "Once Upon a Book" follows a young girl who discovers the joy of reading. Like many of us during this gloomy time of the year, Alice is sick of the cold and heavy winter clothing. So the little girl turns to a book that helps her escape to warmer, tropical worlds. That's the premise of Grace Lin and Kate Messner's new children's book, "Once Upon A Book." It's a look into the imagination of a little girl who discovers the joy of reading and the meaning of home. Co-authors Grace Lin and Kate Messner join me now. Welcome to the show.
NPR
Oscar-nominated actor Kerry Condon on her role in 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Kerry Condon, who was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in the new movie "The Banshees of Inisherin." "The Banshees Of Inisherin" is racking up awards nominations, including Oscar for best picture, screenplay, director, two for best supporting actor and for best supporting actress. Kerry Condon - she plays Siobhan, the sister of Padraic - goes to a pub on their island to dress down her brother's best friend, Colm, for suddenly ignoring her brother.
NPR
Behind the 'He Gets Us' ads for Jesus airing during the Super Bowl
The "He Gets Us" campaign is spending millions of dollars on its Super Bowls ads to promote Jesus. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with journalist Josiah Daniels about the campaign and its purpose. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. And finally, today, you might already be getting ready for one of the biggest events...
NPR
Meet the woman who has witnessed over 100 years of Black history in Chicago
For Black History Month, NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Edith Renfrow Smith of Chicago. Now 108 years old, she has witnessed A LOT of history. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts are...
Comments / 0