NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to authors Grace Lin and Kate Messner about their new children's book. "Once Upon a Book" follows a young girl who discovers the joy of reading. Like many of us during this gloomy time of the year, Alice is sick of the cold and heavy winter clothing. So the little girl turns to a book that helps her escape to warmer, tropical worlds. That's the premise of Grace Lin and Kate Messner's new children's book, "Once Upon A Book." It's a look into the imagination of a little girl who discovers the joy of reading and the meaning of home. Co-authors Grace Lin and Kate Messner join me now. Welcome to the show.

15 HOURS AGO