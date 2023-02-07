OSHKOSH, WI — Oshkosh Defense loses one of its biggest military contracts. The U.S. Army announces that A-M General will build the newest round of Joint Light Tactical vehicles. A-M General submitted the winning bid of $8.66 billion for 20,862 JLTV’s and 9,833 trailers. That contract runs for five-years with an option for a sixth year. Oshkosh Defense beat out A-M General in 2015 for the JLTV project. Oshkosh has built nearly 19,000 JLTV’s to date, supplying them to the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy as well as armies in Montenegro, Brazil, Slovenia and Lithuania. Oshkosh Defense officials say the company is under contract to build more than 22,679 vehicles and expects additional orders through November.

