Menasha, WI

Green Bay alderman upset by recording devices at City Hall

GREEN BAY, Wis–Those who have done business at Green Bay City Hall recently may have had their conversations recorded. Alderman Christopher Wery claims he just learned of the installation of microphones and recording devices in public places in the building, and demanded that Mayor Eric Genrich stop using them.
Oshkosh considering urban density zoning changes

OSHKOSH, Wis–The city of Oshkosh is considering zoning changes to increase urban density. A set of proposals heading to the Common Council next week include allowing for the construction of Accessory Dwelling Units in residential areas, reducing the required parking spaces for apartments, and reducing the minimum lot size from 60-feet of street frontage to just 30.
Oshkosh Defense loses key U.S. Army contract

OSHKOSH, WI — Oshkosh Defense loses one of its biggest military contracts. The U.S. Army announces that A-M General will build the newest round of Joint Light Tactical vehicles. A-M General submitted the winning bid of $8.66 billion for 20,862 JLTV’s and 9,833 trailers. That contract runs for five-years with an option for a sixth year. Oshkosh Defense beat out A-M General in 2015 for the JLTV project. Oshkosh has built nearly 19,000 JLTV’s to date, supplying them to the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy as well as armies in Montenegro, Brazil, Slovenia and Lithuania. Oshkosh Defense officials say the company is under contract to build more than 22,679 vehicles and expects additional orders through November.
