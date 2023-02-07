Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Green Bay responds to 'secret recording' accusationsJM McBrideGreen Bay, WI
Man Finds Girlfriend Having Sex With Her Friend, Kills Both WomenWilliamGreen Bay, WI
Opinion: Green Bay has had some Great, but not Always Likeable QuarterbacksLarry E LambertGreen Bay, WI
Rob's Import Repair Relocates to Appleton, WI for Better Customer ServiceJot BeatAppleton, WI
Matt Miller Mock Draft Projects Packers to Draft 2 High-IQ PlayersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Man involved in Sheboygan crash wanted in connection to Appleton fatal shooting
A man who fled Sheboygan police and crashed Tuesday was wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Appleton, police say.
WBAY Green Bay
Person dead and another injured after shooting on Green Bay’s East side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police were called to the 900 block of Clayton Place around 3:30 a.m. Saturday due to a disturbance that led to a shooting. One person died and another person was injured and taken to a local hospital. Officials have not said if they are looking for a suspect or if they have someone in custody.
wearegreenbay.com
Electrical fire at Manitowoc County home remodeled from old church
REEDSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Manitowoc County were dispatched to a structure fire at a home that was remodeled from an old church on Friday evening. According to the Reedsville Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene at 116 North 7th Street just after 5 p.m. on February 10.
wearegreenbay.com
House fire at Oshkosh home causes extensive roof damage, possible electrical malfunction
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a two-story home in Oshkosh on Thursday night caused extensive damage to the roof, and authorities have stated what they believe caused the incident. According to the Oshkosh Fire Department, the fire began around 9:30 p.m. on February 9 on the 1100...
WBAY Green Bay
Officer killed in Milwaukee was student at Marian University in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who died in the line of duty this week, was a current student at Marian University in Fond du Lac. The university says Jerving was working towards a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. In a statement, Marian University...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
27-year-old man arrested following confrontation with deputy | By Washington Co. Sheriff
February 9, 2023 – Washington Co., WI – Early Thursday morning, February 9, 2023 at 3:21 a.m. a deputy was parked in a turn-around on Interstate 41 near CTH K when an individual, later identified as a 27-year-old Sheboygan man, drove past the deputy. The driver stopped and...
wearegreenbay.com
Homeowner treated for minor burns after dryer fire in Sheboygan County
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was treated for minor burns on their hand after a dryer started on fire in Sheboygan County on Friday. According to a Facebook post, around 7:30 a.m. on February 10, 2023, the Sheboygan County Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a fire in the basement of a residence on Woodland Road in the Town of Sheboygan.
UPDATE: Police presence in Combined Locks over, neighborhood street reopen
The heavy police presence in Combined Locks is over, and Richard Street is reopen after being closed for part of Friday morning and much of the afternoon.
WSAW
Silver Alert canceled for Waupaca County man reported missing
WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man reported missing on Wednesday evening has been located. Patrick Joseph Nugent, 74, reportedly left his residence near Waupaca at 6:50 p.m. for an overnight medical appointment in Waushara County. His family was later contacted by that facility and told that he had not arrived.
dailydodge.com
Green Lake County Man Killed In Michigan Snowmobile Crash
(Berlin) We’re learning of the death of a Green Lake County man who was killed in a snowmobile accident in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. An obituary was recently published for William Shane Stimpfl of Berlin. The accident occurred in Gogebic County’s Town of Wakefield early on Sunday, January 29. The 53-year-old was traveling with a group of snowmobilers on a trail near Ramsey when the crash occurred. He died at the scene. A 54-year-old man operating a second snowmobile was treated for a broken leg. Stimpfl’s life will be celebrated in a pair of events this weekend. The first is Friday night from 5pm to 9pm at Junction Pub in Milton, and the second is Saturday night from 5pm to 9pm at Bucky’s Bar in Berlin.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman charged with injuring ex-boyfriend, stalking his current girlfriend
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay could be looking at 20+ years in prison after authorities charged her with seven charges including stalking and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 33-year-old Ciara VanLanen is facing seven charges stemming from...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Not tolerating drunk driving’: Green Bay PD increasing presence for OWI enforcement on Super Bowl Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There will be an increase in officers patrolling Green Bay for Super Bowl Sunday as officers will be operating a special OWI enforcement. The Green Bay Police Department announced that it will be deploying additional officers between 8 p.m. on February 12 until 3 a.m. on February 13.
hometownbroadcasting.com
2/10/23 Hometown Broadcasting News Friday
Ice and snow-covered roads kept law enforcement officials busy Thursday. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputies responded to more than 35 calls for assistance. They were dispatched for at least 20 calls for vehicles in a ditch, 10 accidents, and numerous disabled vehicles between 10:30 am and 10 pm last night. There were other calls including an electrical transformer that was on fire, and tree branches down on the road. Several semis had trouble trying to get up hills or negotiating highway ramps. Road conditions deteriorated as the area got a wintry mix and then snow. Sidewalks, driveways, and parking lots may remain slippery today. (Ripon Police Department photo above)
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Woman Arrested with Fentanyl in Mishicot
A Two Rivers woman was arrested in Mishicot on Wednesday after it was discovered that she was in possession of a large amount of fentanyl. The 42-year-old woman was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by a 70-year-old Green Bay man, and they were pulled over in the area of Randolph Street and Woodlawn Drive at around 2:00 a.m.
Clintonville Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of a Kwik Trip
Clintonville Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Wednesday at a local Kwik Trip.
WBAY Green Bay
Man charged with domestic abuse in 3 counties; investigators seek information
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has a man in custody charged with domestic abuse and battery in Outagamie, Oneida and Vilas counties. Now the DOJ is looking for witnesses or anyone with information. Prosecutors allege Frank Ritchie Schuman, 29, from Lac du Flambeau, assaulted three people...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Troubling posts’ about a threat to a Sheboygan high school deemed not credible
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A threat to school safety at Sheboygan South High School was deemed to be not credible after the school district was made aware of ‘troubling posts’ shared on February 9. A message shared by the Sheboygan Area School District on Thursday states that...
WBAY Green Bay
Man pleading guilty to dealing fake pills that contained fentanyl
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has entered a plea agreement in a federal drug case in Green Bay involving the sale of counterfeit pills. As part of the deal, Zandrell Besaw is pleading guilty to one count in the five-count indictment. Besaw is scheduled to appear in federal...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Julie Ann Taylor, 28, Manitowoc, bail jumping on 12/3/20, Guilty plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for eighteen (18) months. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety with the exception of prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) Maintain full-time employment, schooling or a combination of both; 5) Pay court costs; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by the Department of Corrections; 7) Submit a DNA sample and pay surcharge. Defendant shall be given 1 day jail credit.
Door County Pulse
Door County’s Largest Child Care Center Ready for Construction
What will be Door County’s largest licensed child care facility has been cleared for construction at the intersection of Gordon Road and Old Highway Road, just west of the Culver’s in Sevastopol. “We break ground in March and will open in January 2024,” said Alexis Fuller, executive director...
Comments / 0