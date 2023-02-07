ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrightstown, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Person dead and another injured after shooting on Green Bay’s East side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police were called to the 900 block of Clayton Place around 3:30 a.m. Saturday due to a disturbance that led to a shooting. One person died and another person was injured and taken to a local hospital. Officials have not said if they are looking for a suspect or if they have someone in custody.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Homeowner treated for minor burns after dryer fire in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was treated for minor burns on their hand after a dryer started on fire in Sheboygan County on Friday. According to a Facebook post, around 7:30 a.m. on February 10, 2023, the Sheboygan County Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a fire in the basement of a residence on Woodland Road in the Town of Sheboygan.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Silver Alert canceled for Waupaca County man reported missing

WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man reported missing on Wednesday evening has been located. Patrick Joseph Nugent, 74, reportedly left his residence near Waupaca at 6:50 p.m. for an overnight medical appointment in Waushara County. His family was later contacted by that facility and told that he had not arrived.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
dailydodge.com

Green Lake County Man Killed In Michigan Snowmobile Crash

(Berlin) We’re learning of the death of a Green Lake County man who was killed in a snowmobile accident in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. An obituary was recently published for William Shane Stimpfl of Berlin. The accident occurred in Gogebic County’s Town of Wakefield early on Sunday, January 29. The 53-year-old was traveling with a group of snowmobilers on a trail near Ramsey when the crash occurred. He died at the scene. A 54-year-old man operating a second snowmobile was treated for a broken leg. Stimpfl’s life will be celebrated in a pair of events this weekend. The first is Friday night from 5pm to 9pm at Junction Pub in Milton, and the second is Saturday night from 5pm to 9pm at Bucky’s Bar in Berlin.
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

2/10/23 Hometown Broadcasting News Friday

Ice and snow-covered roads kept law enforcement officials busy Thursday. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputies responded to more than 35 calls for assistance. They were dispatched for at least 20 calls for vehicles in a ditch, 10 accidents, and numerous disabled vehicles between 10:30 am and 10 pm last night. There were other calls including an electrical transformer that was on fire, and tree branches down on the road. Several semis had trouble trying to get up hills or negotiating highway ramps. Road conditions deteriorated as the area got a wintry mix and then snow. Sidewalks, driveways, and parking lots may remain slippery today. (Ripon Police Department photo above)
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Woman Arrested with Fentanyl in Mishicot

A Two Rivers woman was arrested in Mishicot on Wednesday after it was discovered that she was in possession of a large amount of fentanyl. The 42-year-old woman was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by a 70-year-old Green Bay man, and they were pulled over in the area of Randolph Street and Woodlawn Drive at around 2:00 a.m.
TWO RIVERS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man pleading guilty to dealing fake pills that contained fentanyl

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has entered a plea agreement in a federal drug case in Green Bay involving the sale of counterfeit pills. As part of the deal, Zandrell Besaw is pleading guilty to one count in the five-count indictment. Besaw is scheduled to appear in federal...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Julie Ann Taylor, 28, Manitowoc, bail jumping on 12/3/20, Guilty plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for eighteen (18) months. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety with the exception of prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) Maintain full-time employment, schooling or a combination of both; 5) Pay court costs; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by the Department of Corrections; 7) Submit a DNA sample and pay surcharge. Defendant shall be given 1 day jail credit.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Door County’s Largest Child Care Center Ready for Construction

What will be Door County’s largest licensed child care facility has been cleared for construction at the intersection of Gordon Road and Old Highway Road, just west of the Culver’s in Sevastopol. “We break ground in March and will open in January 2024,” said Alexis Fuller, executive director...
DOOR COUNTY, WI

