Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Scarlet Nation
Pearl: NCAA Tourney on the line
AUBURN | Bruce Pearl could not have possibly foreseen what Missouri would do at No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday night – DeAndre Gholston hit a 30-footer at the buzzer to give the Tigers the victory – but he was certain of what kind of team Auburn will face on Tuesday.
Scarlet Nation
The 3-pointer: Three takeaways as Alabama survives its trip to Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — No. 3 Alabama is leaving the Plains with its perfect SEC record intact. Playing in front of the most hostile environment it has seen this season, the Crimson Tide quieted the raucous inside Neville Arena, beating Auburn 77-69. The victory saw Alabama (22-3, 12-0) match its best record through 25 games, tying the 1975-76 team. Auburn (17-8, 7-5) continued its mid-season slump, suffering its fifth loss in six games.
Scarlet Nation
How to watch: No. 3 Alabama basketball at Auburn
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 3 Alabama basketball is taking its perfect SEC record to the Plains. The Crimson Tide (21-3, 11-0) will look to continue its historic run on Saturday as it travels across the state to take on rival Auburn (17-7, 7-4). The two teams are currently headed in opposite directions as Alabama has won 12 of its last 13 games while Auburn has dropped four of its last five outings. Still, a trip to Neville Arena won’t be easy as the Crimson Tide has lost five of its last six games at Auburn.
Scarlet Nation
Alabama basketball prepares for raucous crowd at Neville Arena
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There's nothing like a rivalry game. Better yet, there's nothing like a rivalry game on the road. On Saturday, Alabama will experience part one of a home-and-home series with its bitter in-state rival Auburn which begins at Neville Arena, a place Nate Oats has only won at once during his four-year tenure. The lone win for Oats and Alabama at Auburn was in 2021 when a mere 1,800 fans were in attendance because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Comments / 0