TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 3 Alabama basketball is taking its perfect SEC record to the Plains. The Crimson Tide (21-3, 11-0) will look to continue its historic run on Saturday as it travels across the state to take on rival Auburn (17-7, 7-4). The two teams are currently headed in opposite directions as Alabama has won 12 of its last 13 games while Auburn has dropped four of its last five outings. Still, a trip to Neville Arena won’t be easy as the Crimson Tide has lost five of its last six games at Auburn.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO