wearegreenbay.com
House fire at Oshkosh home causes extensive roof damage, possible electrical malfunction
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a two-story home in Oshkosh on Thursday night caused extensive damage to the roof, and authorities have stated what they believe caused the incident. According to the Oshkosh Fire Department, the fire began around 9:30 p.m. on February 9 on the 1100...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Active police presence in Combined Locks comes to an end, streets reopen
FRIDAY 2/10/2023 – 5:08 p.m. COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the standoff that closed down Richard Street in Combined Locks for most of Friday morning and afternoon. A Local 5 reporter at the scene has stated that law enforcement is beginning to...
WBAY Green Bay
Officer killed in Milwaukee was student at Marian University in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who died in the line of duty this week, was a current student at Marian University in Fond du Lac. The university says Jerving was working towards a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. In a statement, Marian University...
whby.com
Green Bay alderman upset by recording devices at City Hall
GREEN BAY, Wis–Those who have done business at Green Bay City Hall recently may have had their conversations recorded. Alderman Christopher Wery claims he just learned of the installation of microphones and recording devices in public places in the building, and demanded that Mayor Eric Genrich stop using them.
wapl.com
Oshkosh considering urban density zoning changes
OSHKOSH, Wis–The city of Oshkosh is considering zoning changes to increase urban density. A set of proposals heading to the Common Council next week include allowing for the construction of Accessory Dwelling Units in residential areas, reducing the required parking spaces for apartments, and reducing the minimum lot size from 60-feet of street frontage to just 30.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
27-year-old man arrested following confrontation with deputy | By Washington Co. Sheriff
February 9, 2023 – Washington Co., WI – Early Thursday morning, February 9, 2023 at 3:21 a.m. a deputy was parked in a turn-around on Interstate 41 near CTH K when an individual, later identified as a 27-year-old Sheboygan man, drove past the deputy. The driver stopped and...
wapl.com
Person of interest in Appleton murder case in custody
APPLETON, Wis–A person of interest in an Appleton murder is in custody. Police say Yia Lor was involved in a crash in the city of Sheboygan this (Wednesday) morning while trying to flee a traffic stop. Lor was taken to the hospital–where he is stable. Lor is a suspect...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Woman Accused of Stabbing Her Boyfriend
Bail is set at $1,000 cash for a 33-year-old Manitowoc woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute Wednesday afternoon. Charges filed against Rosemary Wences Flores include Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety with a Domestic Violence Enhancer, Possession of Marijuana as a Repeater, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and three counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.
WBAY Green Bay
Mishicot traffic stop ends with fentanyl arrest
MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman was arrested in Mishicot after a traffic stop turned up the powerful opioid fentanyl, police say. On Feb. 7, at 1:56 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle in the area of Randolph Street and Woodlawn Drive. The officer described “suspicious behavior” from the...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Not tolerating drunk driving’: Green Bay PD increasing presence for OWI enforcement on Super Bowl Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There will be an increase in officers patrolling Green Bay for Super Bowl Sunday as officers will be operating a special OWI enforcement. The Green Bay Police Department announced that it will be deploying additional officers between 8 p.m. on February 12 until 3 a.m. on February 13.
New storefront windows for downtown building approved by Green Bay City Council
Green Bay's Common Council approved new storefront windows for the former Mikey's Pub and Bangkok Garden building in the downtown area during its meeting Tuesday night.
WBAY Green Bay
Man charged with domestic abuse in 3 counties; investigators seek information
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has a man in custody charged with domestic abuse and battery in Outagamie, Oneida and Vilas counties. Now the DOJ is looking for witnesses or anyone with information. Prosecutors allege Frank Ritchie Schuman, 29, from Lac du Flambeau, assaulted three people...
radioplusinfo.com
2-10-23 nfdl middle school, high school placed in lockdown
Bessie Allen Middle School and Horace Mann High School in North Fond du Lac were placed on lockdown Thursday morning after police learned a middle school student had brought a gun to school earlier in the week. North Fond du Lac Police Chief Darren Pautsch told WFDL news that police learned about the incident Thursday and the school resource officer talked with a 13 year old male Bessie Allen Middle School student who claims he found the gun. Pautsch says the boy admitted to bringing the gun to school in his backpack Tuesday and Wednesday and later showing it to a friend while walking home from school. The gun was later found in the boy’s bedroom. Pautsch says the boy’s mother told investigators the gun does not belong to her son or any other family member. Pautsch says police have received no reports that any threats were made with the weapon. Pautsch says police are continuing their investigation.
wapl.com
Kotek to retire from Menasha Corp
NEENAH, Wis–The head of Menasha Corporation is retiring. Jim Kotek announces he will step down as president and C-E-O next month. Kotek has been with Menasha Corp for 32-years, the last 14 as president and C-E-O. Chris Drees, who previously served as president of Mercury Marine, will take over for Kotek on March 13th.
Lac Du Flambeau man charged with domestic abuse in three Wisconsin counties
Wisconsin authorities said Frank R. Schuman, 29 of Lac Du Flambeau, has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman charged with injuring ex-boyfriend, stalking his current girlfriend
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay could be looking at 20+ years in prison after authorities charged her with seven charges including stalking and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 33-year-old Ciara VanLanen is facing seven charges stemming from...
CBS 58
'More unpredictable than normal': DNR, Coast Guard offer warnings as ice conditions deteriorate
HARTFORD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- While many might be appreciating the mild winter temperatures, winter enthusiasts have had to deal with challenging conditions as they try to partake in their favorite activities. "We haven't had much ice," said John Ferrante, ice fishing on Pike Lake in Washington County. "I've only...
CBS 58
Milwaukee DPW driver involved in deadly crash suffered from seizures 'for 20 years'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New reports released by Wauwatosa police show that a Milwaukee Department of Public Works driver had recently returned from extended medical leave and suffered from seizures for decades before a violent on-the-job crash that killed three people and injured at least three others. CBS 58 obtained...
nationaldefensemagazine.org
AM General Wins JLTV Re-Compete Contract over Oshkosh
ALEXANDRIA, Virginia — In what could only be called a reversal of fortune, AM General Feb. 9 beat out incumbent Oshkosh to manufacture the next 20,000 joint light tactical wheeled vehicles for the Army and Marine Corps. It was August 2015 when Oshkosh won the hotly competed contract to...
