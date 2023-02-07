ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiel, WI

wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Active police presence in Combined Locks comes to an end, streets reopen

FRIDAY 2/10/2023 – 5:08 p.m. COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the standoff that closed down Richard Street in Combined Locks for most of Friday morning and afternoon. A Local 5 reporter at the scene has stated that law enforcement is beginning to...
whby.com

Green Bay alderman upset by recording devices at City Hall

GREEN BAY, Wis–Those who have done business at Green Bay City Hall recently may have had their conversations recorded. Alderman Christopher Wery claims he just learned of the installation of microphones and recording devices in public places in the building, and demanded that Mayor Eric Genrich stop using them.
GREEN BAY, WI
wapl.com

Oshkosh considering urban density zoning changes

OSHKOSH, Wis–The city of Oshkosh is considering zoning changes to increase urban density. A set of proposals heading to the Common Council next week include allowing for the construction of Accessory Dwelling Units in residential areas, reducing the required parking spaces for apartments, and reducing the minimum lot size from 60-feet of street frontage to just 30.
OSHKOSH, WI
wapl.com

Person of interest in Appleton murder case in custody

APPLETON, Wis–A person of interest in an Appleton murder is in custody. Police say Yia Lor was involved in a crash in the city of Sheboygan this (Wednesday) morning while trying to flee a traffic stop. Lor was taken to the hospital–where he is stable. Lor is a suspect...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Woman Accused of Stabbing Her Boyfriend

Bail is set at $1,000 cash for a 33-year-old Manitowoc woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute Wednesday afternoon. Charges filed against Rosemary Wences Flores include Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety with a Domestic Violence Enhancer, Possession of Marijuana as a Repeater, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and three counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Mishicot traffic stop ends with fentanyl arrest

MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman was arrested in Mishicot after a traffic stop turned up the powerful opioid fentanyl, police say. On Feb. 7, at 1:56 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle in the area of Randolph Street and Woodlawn Drive. The officer described “suspicious behavior” from the...
MISHICOT, WI
radioplusinfo.com

2-10-23 nfdl middle school, high school placed in lockdown

Bessie Allen Middle School and Horace Mann High School in North Fond du Lac were placed on lockdown Thursday morning after police learned a middle school student had brought a gun to school earlier in the week. North Fond du Lac Police Chief Darren Pautsch told WFDL news that police learned about the incident Thursday and the school resource officer talked with a 13 year old male Bessie Allen Middle School student who claims he found the gun. Pautsch says the boy admitted to bringing the gun to school in his backpack Tuesday and Wednesday and later showing it to a friend while walking home from school. The gun was later found in the boy’s bedroom. Pautsch says the boy’s mother told investigators the gun does not belong to her son or any other family member. Pautsch says police have received no reports that any threats were made with the weapon. Pautsch says police are continuing their investigation.
NORTH FOND DU LAC, WI
wapl.com

Kotek to retire from Menasha Corp

NEENAH, Wis–The head of Menasha Corporation is retiring. Jim Kotek announces he will step down as president and C-E-O next month. Kotek has been with Menasha Corp for 32-years, the last 14 as president and C-E-O. Chris Drees, who previously served as president of Mercury Marine, will take over for Kotek on March 13th.
NEENAH, WI
nationaldefensemagazine.org

AM General Wins JLTV Re-Compete Contract over Oshkosh

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia — In what could only be called a reversal of fortune, AM General Feb. 9 beat out incumbent Oshkosh to manufacture the next 20,000 joint light tactical wheeled vehicles for the Army and Marine Corps. It was August 2015 when Oshkosh won the hotly competed contract to...
OSHKOSH, WI

