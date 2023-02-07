Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Theme Park Fans Speculate That Dorney Park Might Add a Dive CoasterBethany LathamAllentown, PA
New Outback Steakhouse Location Approved For BuildingJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
You Can Borrow Musical Instruments, Electronics and More from Pennsylvania Libraries of ThingsBethany LathamPennsylvania State
Catering Company Offers Free Wedding Events Tied to Eagles Superbowl VictoryBethany LathamMcadoo, PA
Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Related
Philadelphia Catholic School Students In Racist Blackface Video Will Be Disciplined, Archdiocese Says
Students from St. Hubert Catholic High School and Franklin Towne Charter High School in Philadelphia posted a racist video in which one wore blackface. Now they're being exposed. The post Philadelphia Catholic School Students In Racist Blackface Video Will Be Disciplined, Archdiocese Says appeared first on NewsOne.
Two Chester County Hospitals Among Best Hospitals in America
Two Chester County hospitals found their place among 2023 America’s best hospitals, according to Healthgrades. To determine the ranking for America’s 250 Best Hospitals, Healthgrades analyzed patient outcomes data for 31 conditions or procedures for virtually every hospital in the country.
Blackface video on social media draws protest, controversy to 2 NE Philly high schools
One week into Black History Month, two Philadelphia schools are at the center of controversy after several white students were seen in a social media video participating in blackface and using racist language.
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMEMBER KATHERINE GILMORE RICHARDSON RELEASES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO PENNSYLVANIA’S SCHOOL FUNDING SYSTEM BEING DECLARED UNCONSTITUTIONAL
PHILADELPHIA – Today, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At-Large) released the following statement in response to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania declaring the state’s school funding system unconstitutional:. “At long last, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania has confirmed what we’ve known all along – that Pennsylvania does an inadequate...
Marty makes a break for it: GIANT 'employee' on the run
Hellertown, Pa. — A customer of GIANT store in Lehigh region of Pennsylvania captured video of one of the store's employees on the run. The employee is Marty, a robotic assistant that has been a staple at the store since 2019, according to multiple news reports. The robot, with its googley eyes and various facial expressions, helps identify potential hazards in the store, like liquid and bulk food spills. On...
Pennsylvania cold cases under review for possible links to Bryan Kohberger
Investigators in Pennsylvania counties where Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger attended college are digging through cold case files for potential connections to the alleged killer. Kohberger, 28 — who was arrested in December in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students — previously studied at Northampton Community College and DeSales University, both in Pennsylvania. “Your natural question is to start wondering, ‘Is this guy wanted?'” Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck told KING 5 News this week. While authorities previously confirmed that Kohberger had no previous criminal records, Houck said he ordered his staff to review their local cold cases for...
Reading, Pa. church vandalized 'beyond comprehension'
Chairs were tossed, sound equipment was thrown to the ground, piano keys were severely broken, and the church's television was punctured.
phillyvoice.com
Philadelphia Folk Festival canceled for first time in its 60-year history
The Philadelphia Folksong Society has canceled its annual festival because it is on the brink of financial collapse. The 2023 Philadelphia Folk Festival was expected to take over Old Pool Farm in Harleysville, Montgomery County, on Aug. 17-20. Instead, the Folksong Society will "rethink the size, shape, purpose and funding" of the festival in 2024, according to a letter Miles Thompson, president of the board of directors, sent to supporters Monday.
local21news.com
Robot on the run! "Marty" makes daring escape from Giant Food Store
Northampton County, PA (WHP) — He's a common sight for shoppers at Giant Food Stores, "Marty" the Robot diligently surveys the aisles day in and day out, watching for potential hazards. But, one "Marty" apparently decided to try and make his great escape recently in Hellertown, Northampton County. And...
OnlyInYourState
The One Italian Restaurant In Pennsylvania With Surprisingly Delicious Cheesesteaks
Chasing down a really good cheesesteak usually isn’t too difficult, especially in Pennsylvania, the home of this beloved sandwich. Most of the time we can head to our favorite sandwich shop for an authentic Philly cheesesteak. Sometimes, though, we stumble across a downright delicious cheesesteak in the most unexpected of places – like this Italian restaurant in Pennsylvania.
pennrecord.com
Plaintiff who claimed Hershey chocolates were contaminated with metals drops her suit
PHILADELPHIA – A local woman who filed class action litigation against chocolate manufacturer and retailer Hershey and charged that its products contain heavy metal contaminants such as cadmium and lead, has dismissed her own case. Denethia Durgin of Philadelphia initially filed suit in the Philadelphia County Court of Common...
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - A dive bar is typically a tiny old-school bar; the dive bar is an unglamorous bar with cheap drinks and dim lighting. Look for shabby outdated decor, packaged beer sales, cash-only service, neon beer signs, and a local clientele.
Meteorologist Kate Bilo Was Moved to Daytime at Philadelphia's Channel 3
It's understandable when fans of a certain news channel get confused by what can seem like sudden shifts in the lineup. Philadelphia viewers of CBS Channel 3 were recently treated to such a shakeup when they discovered that Kate Bilo, who had been serving as the chief meteorologist for Channel 3 since 2015, would be stepping into a new role with the station.
Missing Florida Lyft Driver With Philly Ties Has Died, Daughter Confirms
Gary Levin, the 74-year-old Philadelphia native and Lyft driver who went missing in Florida a week ago, has died, his daughter Linsday DiBetta has announced. Levin was last heard from on Monday, Jan. 30 while driving fares around the Palm Beach Gardens area, his daughter had previously said. Days later, police found the senior's car stolen in North Carolina, and then discovered human remains near his last known location in Florida, as Daily Voice reported.
NBC Philadelphia
Arrest Made in Murder of Montgomery County Mom Jennifer Brown
An arrest has been made in the killing of Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom whose body was found in a shallow grave earlier this year. As first reported by NBC10's Deanna Durante that Blair Watts -- Brown's former business partner -- has been charged with murder and related offenses in Montgomery County after he appeared in a Chester County court Thursday morning on an unrelated manner.
Developer plans to build 4 warehouses near several central Pa. schools
A Lemoyne-based developer is planning to build four warehouses in York County -- three in Carroll Township and one in Franklin Township. Crossroads Commercial Development is proposing to develop two warehouse/distribution centers on Golf Course Road and one warehouse/distribution center at 700 S. Baltimore St. in Carroll Township.
abc27.com
Burlington opening new York County retail store
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Burlington retail department store is set to open in York in the coming months. The new Burlington retail store is set to be located at 2845 Concord Rd. in the York Town Center, according to Burlington. This new storefront is a relocation of...
abc27.com
Lancaster County man charged for allegedly killing, raping ex-girlfriend’s young daughter
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County man has been charged after allegedly killing and raping his ex-girlfriend’s 12-year-old daughter and leaving her in a freezer, according to Columbia Police and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office. According to officials, Jason Shackelford allegedly admitted to the...
Why the Mail a Doylestown Man Found on the Road Was Probably Part of a Check-Stealing Scheme
DOYLESTOWN, PA—A local man believes he discovered first-hand evidence that mail thieves are targeting Doylestown and the surrounding communities. Doylestown resident Chip Krauss was taking his daily walk in early February when he came across a trail of opened mail by the roadside. Krauss makes a habit of picking up trash while he’s walking to keep the community clean and the roadsides clear of garbage. While Krauss was walking down on an on-ramp to Route 611/Easton Road, he noticed a couple of envelopes that looked like they were from greeting cards. A few steps later, he found a birthday card and a...
Bucks County Hotel, in Operation for Over 300 Years, Hits the Market
One of Bucks County’s most well-known hotels has hit the market, and sellers are asking a hefty price for the old estate. JD Mullane wrote about the estate for Yahoo! Sports.
