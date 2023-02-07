ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phlcouncil.com

COUNCILMEMBER KATHERINE GILMORE RICHARDSON RELEASES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO PENNSYLVANIA’S SCHOOL FUNDING SYSTEM BEING DECLARED UNCONSTITUTIONAL

PHILADELPHIA – Today, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At-Large) released the following statement in response to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania declaring the state’s school funding system unconstitutional:. “At long last, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania has confirmed what we’ve known all along – that Pennsylvania does an inadequate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Marty makes a break for it: GIANT 'employee' on the run

Hellertown, Pa. — A customer of GIANT store in Lehigh region of Pennsylvania captured video of one of the store's employees on the run. The employee is Marty, a robotic assistant that has been a staple at the store since 2019, according to multiple news reports. The robot, with its googley eyes and various facial expressions, helps identify potential hazards in the store, like liquid and bulk food spills. On...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
New York Post

Pennsylvania cold cases under review for possible links to Bryan Kohberger

Investigators in Pennsylvania counties where Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger attended college are digging through cold case files for potential connections to the alleged killer. Kohberger, 28 — who was arrested in December in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students — previously studied at Northampton Community College and DeSales University, both in Pennsylvania. “Your natural question is to start wondering, ‘Is this guy wanted?'” Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck told KING 5 News this week. While authorities previously confirmed that Kohberger had no previous criminal records, Houck said he ordered his staff to review their local cold cases for...
MOSCOW, ID
phillyvoice.com

Philadelphia Folk Festival canceled for first time in its 60-year history

The Philadelphia Folksong Society has canceled its annual festival because it is on the brink of financial collapse. The 2023 Philadelphia Folk Festival was expected to take over Old Pool Farm in Harleysville, Montgomery County, on Aug. 17-20. Instead, the Folksong Society will "rethink the size, shape, purpose and funding" of the festival in 2024, according to a letter Miles Thompson, president of the board of directors, sent to supporters Monday.
HARLEYSVILLE, PA
OnlyInYourState

The One Italian Restaurant In Pennsylvania With Surprisingly Delicious Cheesesteaks

Chasing down a really good cheesesteak usually isn’t too difficult, especially in Pennsylvania, the home of this beloved sandwich. Most of the time we can head to our favorite sandwich shop for an authentic Philly cheesesteak. Sometimes, though, we stumble across a downright delicious cheesesteak in the most unexpected of places – like this Italian restaurant in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Missing Florida Lyft Driver With Philly Ties Has Died, Daughter Confirms

Gary Levin, the 74-year-old Philadelphia native and Lyft driver who went missing in Florida a week ago, has died, his daughter Linsday DiBetta has announced. Levin was last heard from on Monday, Jan. 30 while driving fares around the Palm Beach Gardens area, his daughter had previously said. Days later, police found the senior's car stolen in North Carolina, and then discovered human remains near his last known location in Florida, as Daily Voice reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Arrest Made in Murder of Montgomery County Mom Jennifer Brown

An arrest has been made in the killing of Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom whose body was found in a shallow grave earlier this year. As first reported by NBC10's Deanna Durante that Blair Watts -- Brown's former business partner -- has been charged with murder and related offenses in Montgomery County after he appeared in a Chester County court Thursday morning on an unrelated manner.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Burlington opening new York County retail store

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Burlington retail department store is set to open in York in the coming months. The new Burlington retail store is set to be located at 2845 Concord Rd. in the York Town Center, according to Burlington. This new storefront is a relocation of...
YORK COUNTY, PA
TAPinto.net

Why the Mail a Doylestown Man Found on the Road Was Probably Part of a Check-Stealing Scheme

DOYLESTOWN, PA—A local man believes he discovered first-hand evidence that mail thieves are targeting Doylestown and the surrounding communities. Doylestown resident Chip Krauss was taking his daily walk in early February when he came across a trail of opened mail by the roadside. Krauss makes a habit of picking up trash while he’s walking to keep the community clean and the roadsides clear of garbage. While Krauss was walking down on an on-ramp to Route 611/Easton Road, he noticed a couple of envelopes that looked like they were from greeting cards. A few steps later, he found a birthday card and a...
DOYLESTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy