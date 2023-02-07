DOYLESTOWN, PA—A local man believes he discovered first-hand evidence that mail thieves are targeting Doylestown and the surrounding communities. Doylestown resident Chip Krauss was taking his daily walk in early February when he came across a trail of opened mail by the roadside. Krauss makes a habit of picking up trash while he’s walking to keep the community clean and the roadsides clear of garbage. While Krauss was walking down on an on-ramp to Route 611/Easton Road, he noticed a couple of envelopes that looked like they were from greeting cards. A few steps later, he found a birthday card and a...

