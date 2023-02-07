ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Supporting Arata-Fratta for mayor

I enthusiastically write in support of my colleague Julia Arata-Fratta in her run for the next Mayor of Fitchburg. I joined the council in 2020, during the beginning of COVID. Throughout my time on council I have witnessed Julia's thoroughness, compassion, and action. Here are just a few of the many reasons she is suited for the role:
Letter: Vote for Arata-Fratta for Fitchburg mayor

A vote for Julia Arata-Fratta for Mayor of Fitchburg on April 4, is a vote for the less fortunate, for people of color, for women, for all the things we believe in here in Dane County. Having served with Julia for two terms on the Fitchburg City Council, I can...
