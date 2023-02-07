Read full article on original website
medtechdive.com
82 more deaths linked to Philips’ recalled devices reported to FDA, bringing total to 346
Another 82 deaths linked to Philips’ recalled sleep and respiratory devices were reported to the Food and Drug Administration in the final two months of last year. In total, the agency has now received 346 reports of death. The rate of death reports per month has risen in each reporting period since Philips began the recall in the summer of 2021.
A scientist claims to have found the cure for aging
Aging is a natural process that was believed to be unavoidable for the past thousands of years. But this belief might come to an end because scientists claim that they might have found a cure for it.
MedicalXpress
Black older Americans found to be aging faster than white counterparts
A team of Penn researchers found that Black Americans are aging faster than white Americans, and inequities in socioeconomic resources is the main cause. Scientists measure age with more data than just a birthdate. Biological age accounts for the various experiences in life that may slow or quicken the way your body ages.
Futurism
Scientists Unveil Plan to Mount Cannons on the Moon to Fight Climate Change
A team of astrophysicists is suggesting we could protect the Earth from global warming by shooting lunar dust into space to shade the Earth from sunlight, The Washington Post reports. The Moonshot idea, as detailed in a new paper published this week in the journal PLOS Climate, would involve using...
MedicalXpress
Scientists identify how repeated cocaine use increases addictiveness
Scientists have identified the brain structures responsible for compulsive drug-seeking behaviors due to repeated use of cocaine. The findings, published in Biomedicines, identifies the structures involved and neural pathways activated with repeated exposure to the drug. Researchers hope the study could help inform treatment for drug addiction. Researchers from the...
msn.com
Do parallel universes exist? Science holds the answer
Slide 1 of 23: Maybe right now, while browsing this gallery, you are walking your dog and about to perform on a stage in front of thousands of fans. No, this is not a science fiction book, nor is it the plot of 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'. According to some scientific theories, infinite versions of you may exist in infinite parallel universes.
curetoday.com
CAR-T Cell Therapy Demonstrates Survival Benefit in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Leukemia
Overall survival results were durable for patients with relapsed/refractory b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia when treated with CAR-T cell therapy, Tecartus. Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel), a CAR-T cell therapy demonstrated an average overall survival (time from treatment until death of any cause) of 26 months, which remained durable in patients with relapsed/refractory b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, according to a press release from Kite, the drug’s manufacturer.
Phys.org
The world's largest radio telescope just scanned 33 exoplanets for a signal from aliens
The Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST), located in China, is currently the world's largest and most sophisticated radio observatory. While its primary purpose is to conduct large-scale neutral hydrogen surveys (the most common element in the universe), study pulsars, and detect Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs), scientists have planned to use the array in the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI). Integral to this field of study is the search for technosignatures, signs of technological activity that indicate the presence of an advanced civilization.
Unleash the Power of Reading for Brain Development
If you want to unleash the power of reading for brain development, there are some things you need to know. Reading has many benefits for both the body and the mind, and by taking advantage of these benefits, you can supercharge your brain development. But it's not enough just to read – you need to read regularly, set goals, and challenge yourself with new material to see actual results. Luckily, we've got some tips to help you make reading a part of your daily routine.
MedicalXpress
Study finds mushrooms magnify memory by boosting nerve growth
Researchers from The University of Queensland have discovered the active compound from an edible mushroom that boosts nerve growth and enhances memory. Professor Frederic Meunier from the Queensland Brain Institute said the team had identified new active compounds from the mushroom, Hericium erinaceus. "Extracts from these so-called 'lion's mane' mushrooms...
msn.com
Psilocybin appears to have a uniquely powerful relationship with nature relatedness
The use of psilocybin, a hallucinogenic substance found in some “magic” mushrooms, has stronger connection to how people feel about nature compared to the use of other psychedelic drugs, according to new research published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology. Research has found that the use of classic psychedelic...
Vox
A key to consciousness could lie in “perceptual diversity”
Oshan Jarow is a Future Perfect fellow, where he focuses on economics, consciousness studies, and varieties of progress. Before joining Vox, he co-founded the Library of Economic Possibility, where he led policy research and digital media strategy. For something as intimate to our lives as perception — how we experience...
Freethink
New evidence that teeth can fill their own cavities
Pretty much anyone can do a disturbingly accurate imitation of the sound of a dentists’s drill at varying speeds as it prepares a tooth cavity for filling. It’s not an experience most people savor, and it takes a special kind of person to choose to spend eight hours a day — except Wednesdays — inside other people’s mouths.
psychologytoday.com
An Emotional Storm Rises
According to the world’s leading experts, we live in a time of unprecedented danger. Emotion dysregulation is at the core of our society. Emotional competence is the master skill we need to turn the Doomsday Clock away from midnight. Measuring Our Emotional Vulnerability. The Doomsday Clock, established in 1947...
contagionlive.com
Inhalable SHIELD Protects Lungs Against COVID-19
Spherical hydrogel inhalation for enhanced lung defense (SHIELD) is an investigational inhalable that coats the airways and serves as a physical barrier against COVID-19. Investigators are working to build a physical barrier against COVID-19. The inhalable bioadhesive hydrogel, spherical hydrogel inhalation for enhanced lung defense (SHIELD), densely coats the airway...
Phys.org
New models shed light on life's origin
The first signs of life emerged on Earth in the form of microbes about four billion years ago. While scientists are still determining exactly when and how these microbes appeared, it's clear that the emergence of life is intricately intertwined with the chemical and physical characteristics of early Earth. "It...
straightarrownews.com
Crucial COVID drugs now ineffective against new variants
The COVID-19 health emergency is set to end in a few months as the time of year when viruses are most rampant is coming to a close. But even so, there is a new growing concern about COVID-19 regarding its variants and how they are treated. Monoclonal antibodies, which were...
WebMD
Phase III Trial Reports Promising Results for New COVID Treatment
Feb. 9, 2023 – Results from a phase III trial of a new COVID-19 treatment showed it reduced the risk of hospitalization or long ER visits by half. “The data look quite promising and other treatments have now fallen by the wayside," Paul Sax, MD, of Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, told USA Today. Sax was not involved in the research.
The Psychology of Mean Girls: Understanding the Nature of Relational Aggression
Mean girls, the stuff of movies and nightmares, are all too real in the adolescent world. The behavior of exclusion, rumor spreading, and manipulation can be devastating to its victims, leaving them with depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem. But why do some girls engage in this behavior and what can be done to stop it?
ChatGPT Is a Bullshit Generator Waging Class War
After a Ph.D in Experimental Particle Physics, Dan McQuillan worked with people learning disabilities & mental health issues, created websites with asylum seekers and worked in both Amnesty International and the NHS. He is now a university lecturer and recently published 'Resisting AI - An Anti-fascist Approach to Artificial Intelligence'
