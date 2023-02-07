ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
RadarOnline

Russian President Vladimir Putin Reportedly Has A Number Of Doppelgangers Due To Fears Of Being Assassinated

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been living in fear due to health concerns and rising threats of assassination ever since his aggressive attack on Ukraine in early 2022.Due to his immense distrust of nearly everyone around the foreign military leader, former Chief of Spies in Ukraine Valeriy Kondratiuk said that Putin has had several doppelgangers have plastic surgery to stand in his stead for public appearances.Kondratiuk described Putin as a “madman” and “tyrant”. who was obsessed with his personal security and — despite the foreign leader losing a substantial amount of power in Russia — the Russian military are still...
jewishbusinessnews.com

Israel High Tech Scene and Other Business Stories January Feb 4 – Feb 10

Skybox Security, an Israeli cybersecurity firm that offers Security Policy and Vulnerability Management, closed $50 million in financing from CVC Growth Funds, Pantheon, and J.P. Morgan. The company also appointed Mordecai (Mo) Rosen as Chief Executive Officer. With this new raise, Skybox Security has now brought in a total of $335 million in funding to date.

Comments / 0

Community Policy