tennismajors.com
Linz Open: Martic makes quarter-finals, Tauson next
Croat Petra Martic, the No 6 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the Linz Open by edging out Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3) at the Design Center Linz on Thursday evening. Martic, ranked No 34, will play Dane lucky loser Clara Tauson next. In the previous...
tennismajors.com
Linz Open: Vekic set to face top seed Sakkari in quarter-finals
Croat Donna Vekic, the No 5 seed, won against American Madison Brengle 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the last 8 of the Linz Open at the Design Center Linz on Thursday. Vekic, ranked No 33, will face Greek Maria Sakkari, the top seed, next. The Croat defeated German Tamara Korpatsch...
tennismajors.com
Linz Open: Potapova advances to quarter-finals
Russian Anastasia Potapova, the No 8 seed, reached the quarter-finals of the Linz Open by winning against German Jule Niemeier 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 at the Design Center Linz on Wednesday evening. Potapova, ranked No 44, will play the winner of the match between German qualifier Anna-Lena Friedsam and Ukrainian Anhelina...
tennismajors.com
Cordoba Open: Dellien, last qualified for the second round
Qualifier Hugo Dellien advanced to the second round of the Cordoba Open by winning against Argentinian Pedro Cachin, the No 5 seed, 6-3, 6-4 at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Wednesday night. Dellien, ranked No 138, will play Argentinian wildcard Guido Pella next. Cordoba ATP250, other first-round results (Estadio...
tennismajors.com
Dallas Open: Altmaier makes second round, Isner next
German Daniel Altmaier reached the second round of the Dallas Open by defeating American qualifier Zachary Svajda 6-2, 6-4 at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Wednesday. Altmaier, ranked No 99, will face American John Isner, the No 5 seed, next. Dallas ATP250, other first-round results (Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex, hard, USD...
tennismajors.com
Linz Open: Sakkari books spot in last four
Greek Maria Sakkari, the top seed, advanced to the last four of the Linz Open by beating Croat Donna Vekic, the No 5 seed, 6-3, 7-6 (8) at the Design Center Linz on Friday evening. FIVE set points saved 🤯. @mariasakkari holds off Vekic in an epic 6-3, 7-6(6) battle.@WTALinz...
tennismajors.com
Cordoba Open: Cecchinato advances to second round
Italian Marco Cecchinato beat Argentinian Facundo Bagnis 6-2, 7-6 (4) to reach the second round of the Cordoba Open at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Wednesday. Cecchinato, ranked No 93, will face Argentinian Federico Coria, the No 6 seed, next. Cordoba ATP250, other first-round results (Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes,...
tennismajors.com
Montpellier Open: 18-year old Fils through to the quarter-finals, defeating Bautista-Agut
French wildcard Arthur Fils advanced to the first ATP Tour quarter finals of his career at the Montpellier Open by beating Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 4 seed, 6-3, 6-4 at the Sud de France Arena on Wednesday evening. ✅ Gasquet. ✅ RBA@ArthurFils1 defeats Bautista Agut 6-3 6-4 to...
tennismajors.com
Dallas Open: Otte into second roundn Giron next
German Oscar Otte won against American Christopher Eubanks 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to advance to the second round of the Dallas Open at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Wednesday. Otte, ranked No 80, will face No 7 seed Marcos Giron next. Dallas ATP250, other first-round results (Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex, hard, USD...
tennismajors.com
Cordoba Open: Ramos-Vinolas reaches semi-finals
Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas, the No 3 seed, advanced to the semi-finals of the Cordoba Open by winning against Portuguese João Sousa 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Friday evening. Ramos-Vinolas, ranked No 54, will face the winner of the match between No 6 seed Federico...
tennismajors.com
Dallas Open: Tiafoe reaches last eight, dismantling McDonald
Second seed Frances Tiafoe won against Mackenzie McDonald 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Dallas Open at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Wednesday night. Tiafoe, ranked No 14, will play American J.J. Wolf, the No 6 seed, next. McDonald, ranked No 59, defeated Spanish qualifier Fernando Verdasco...
tennismajors.com
Cordoba Open: Sousa moves into quarter-finals
Portuguese João Sousa advanced to the last eight of the Cordoba Open by defeating Chilean Cristian Garin 7-5, 7-6 (6) at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Thursday evening. Sousa, ranked No 162, will face the winner of the match between Serb Dusan Lajovic and Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas, the No 3 seed, next.
tennismajors.com
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Rogers reaches last eight
American qualifier Shelby Rogers reached the last eight of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open when Estonian Anett Kontaveit, the No 7 seed, retired on Wednesday evening. Rogers, ranked No 46, led 4-6, 6-3, 4-1 when Kontaveit, ranked No 18, pulled out. The American will play Swiss Belinda Bencic, the second...
tennismajors.com
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Second seed Bencic makes semi-finals
Swiss Belinda Bencic, the second seed, moved into the last four of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open by defeating American qualifier Shelby Rogers 7-6 (5), 6-2 on Friday. Bencic, ranked No 9, will face the winner of the match between Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, the No 6 seed, and Kazakh Elena Rybakina, the No 3 seed, next.
tennismajors.com
Montpellier Open: Barrere moves into second round, defeating trophy holder Bublik (who totally imploded)
Frenchman Gregoire Barrere edged out Kazakh Alexander Bublik, the No 6 seed, 6-4, 6-7 (12), 7-6 (3) to reach the second round of the Montpellier Open at the Sud de France Arena on Wednesday evening. Bublik was the trophy holder and smashed three racquets in a row when he was...
tennismajors.com
Dallas Open: Giron into quarter-finals, Fritz next
American Marcos Giron, the No 7 seed, beat German Oscar Otte 6-4, 6-3 to move into the quarter-finals of the Dallas Open at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Friday night. Giron, ranked No 55, will play top seed Taylor Fritz next. The American won against qualifier Alex Rybakov (6-4, 6-7...
tennismajors.com
Dallas Open: Wolf makes semi-finals, defeating Tiafoe
No 6 seed J.J. Wolf moved into the semi-finals of the Dallas Open by edging out second seed Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Friday. 🇺🇸 J.J. Wolf takes down 🇺🇸 Frances Tiafoe to move on to the Semis.#DALOpen. pic.twitter.com/bd30v7lTyr. —...
tennismajors.com
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Top seed Kasatkina into quarter-finals
Russian Daria Kasatkina, the top seed, moved into the last eight of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open by defeating Swiss Jil Teichmann 1-6, 6-0, 6-2 on Thursday. Kasatkina, ranked No 8, will play Chinese Qinwen Zheng next. Teichmann, ranked No 28, won against Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska (6-3, 7-6 (5))...
tennismajors.com
Montpellier Open: Fils through to semi-finals, beats compatriot Halys
Wild card Arthur Fils advanced to the semi-finals of the Montpellier Open by beating Quentin Halys 7-6 (3), 6-3 at the Sud de France Arena on Friday. Fils, ranked No 163, will face the winner of the match between Lorenzo Sonego and second seed Jannik Sinner next. Fils is now...
tennismajors.com
Cordoba Open: Cerundolo books spot in quarter-finals, Coria next
Second seed Francisco Cerundolo edged out qualifier Federico Delbonis 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 to reach the quarter-finals of the Cordoba Open at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Thursday. Cerundolo, ranked No 31, will play Argentinian Federico Coria, the No 6 seed, next. Delbonis, ranked No 131, edged out Chilean Alejandro...
