Swiss Belinda Bencic, the second seed, moved into the last four of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open by defeating American qualifier Shelby Rogers 7-6 (5), 6-2 on Friday. Bencic, ranked No 9, will face the winner of the match between Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, the No 6 seed, and Kazakh Elena Rybakina, the No 3 seed, next.

1 DAY AGO