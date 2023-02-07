ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Nearby Nature MKE-STP Feb 2023

Nearby Nature Milwaukee is our February Share the Plate partner. Nearby Nature is an environmental justice and equity initiative to build healthier and more resilient communities. A grant from the Sierra Club Foundation enabled them to start up in the Fall of 2017. They now operate under the fiscal sponsorship of the Milwaukee Environmental Consortium.
